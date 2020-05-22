The Fed Put Is Kaput, And It Has The Wrong Ammunition

The Fed is using the same measures to battle the recession that it used to battle the weakening economy before the pandemic hit.

The Fed waged a war for nearly two years against the late stages of the economic cycle, as the stock market started to slowly deteriorate, but it finally lost the battle. The pandemic was clearly the catalyst sending the U.S. economy into recession and stocks into bear-market territory, but if it had not been the pandemic, it would have been something else. What the pandemic did reveal is the fragility of the foundation on which our debt-laden expansion was built and the malinvestment that Fed policies promoted, which led to the historically high valuations we still have in financial assets today. The Fed put is now kaput, and it doesn’t have the right ammunition to battle what lies ahead.

I was hopeful that we would see a U-shaped recovery this year, but I am starting to think that it will look more like an L, because the upturn is likely to be so gradual that we won’t see the economy restored to its previous size for several years. There are a lot of variables that could improve the path to recovery, most of which will be based on economic policies out of Washington, but the current path we are on does not inspire confidence. Yet Chairman Powell spoke on 60 Minutes last weekend about how strong the U.S. economy was prior to the pandemic. I think he should have distinguished between the stock market and the real economy, because he has a habit, like his predecessors, of conflating the two.

The unemployment rate may have been at an all-time low before the pandemic, but the quality of most of the jobs being created was very poor. As a result, we never saw the wage growth that should have accompanied such a low unemployment rate. The rate of real-wage growth peaked in 2015 and has been declining ever since. The year-over-year growth in real weekly income for all employees was a pitiful 0.7% in February of this year, as the stock market was achieving its all-time high.

The economy was forecast to grow better than 4% in 2018-2019 after the $1.5 trillion tax cut was implemented, but what resulted was a short-lived lift to 2.9% that quickly dissipated. Corporations were the primary beneficiaries of the tax cut, but the growth in capital spending that was supposed to follow never materialized. The savings were predominately used to buy back stock and pay dividends. Another result was a collapse in federal government tax receipts to levels we had not seen since the Great Recession, which contributed to $1 trillion deficits.

The chart below gives even greater perspective as to how dire our federal debt and deficit situation was before the recession. An economy is not strong when it must borrow 5% of GDP to grow a meager 2%. The increased rate of borrowing needed to sustain that 2% rate of growth shows how weak the economy was in the years leading up to this recession, and the financial markets were starting to reflect that fact as early as 2018.

The Russell 2000 is a domestically focused index of small-cap stocks, which saw its all-time high in August 2018. That is when the gradual deterioration in our financial markets started.

The Value Line Geometric Index, which is an equal-weighted index of all 1681 companies followed in the Value Line Investment Survey, is another good measure of the U.S. economy. This index hit its all-time high one month later. These were the canaries in the coal mine.

The Fed fought the discounting mechanism of the market in late 2018 by providing additional liquidity like a bartender serving another drink to a patron that was sobering up from one too many. Its efforts to stimulate financial assets at any sign of market sobriety were unrelenting, but all this did was further divorce market prices from deteriorating economic fundamentals.

When the Fed first embarked on quantitative easing (bond purchases), the economy was emerging from the Great Recession, and stock market valuations were near historical lows. It implemented one program after another as the expansion continued, because stock prices would fall at the slightest hint of a program ending. What started as short-term stimulus became a long-term codependency, which led us to where we are today. Most investors are convinced the Fed will not let stock prices decline. If they do, the Fed will rescue them with more liquidity, as it did in March of this year.

Chairman Powell reinforced this misguided view last week by saying “we’re not out of ammunition by a long shot.” He claims that “there’s really no limit to what we can do in lending programs.” He may be right, but as I asserted a week ago, the war being waged today is against solvency and not a lack of liquidity. The Fed may have unlimited ammunition, but it isn’t the right kind of ammunition. It has the power to lend, but we need individuals and companies with greater power to spend. Spending requires income, revenues and profits. The Fed can’t provide any of these things.

All the Fed can do is continue trying to inflate asset prices with additional liquidity in hopes of keeping investors from running for the exits, as they did in February. Yet it can only do so if it continues to buy assets, and it requires an increasing amount of purchases for what seemed to be gradually diminishing returns. The Fed put is losing its potency. All its collective efforts have increased the size of its balance sheet to a record $6.4 trillion, but stock prices have been flat for two years. The Fed hasn’t lifted stock prices so much as it has prevented them from going down.

As a result, the S&P 500 is down just 8% year to date, but the economy is down a lot more than 8%. The Fed is instigating an even greater disparity between market prices and economic fundamentals than we saw before the recession began. As such, it is promoting market instability and misleading investors who believe that rising stock prices are discounting improving economic fundamentals. I expect the economy to worsen in the months ahead, and market prices will realign with that economic reality in the weeks and months ahead, despite the Fed’s efforts to provide additional liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.