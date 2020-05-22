Komatsu shares look undervalued on long-term cash flow, but also on EBITDA and book value relative to past multiples for similar points in the cycle.

Those risks are real, but the risks always seem to look worse during the downturns, and Komatsu has shown it can manage the cyclicality of its business.

There are ample concerns about both the construction and mining end-markets now, and that can be seen in Komatsu's (OTCPK:KMTUY) 20% year-to-date share price decline, a decline more or less on par with Caterpillar (CAT) but worse than Epiroc's (OTCPK:EPOKY) performance over the period. Although construction and mining activity has held up reasonably well, major customers are far more cautious on capital spending now, and that is likely to push Komatsu's revenue, margins, and cash flows down in fiscal 2021.

The main attraction I see in Komatsu now is that it's trading at what has historically been an attractive multiple. While I do have my concerns with the company's market share in the Chinese excavator market and its leverage to coal mining, I think those issues are more than reflected in the share price. I won't claim this is the best equipment company, but I do think the risk-adjusted return potential is good enough to merit at least a spot on a watchlist.

A Tough End To A Tough Year

Although Komatsu managed to beat sell-side expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter by more than 3% (as per IBES), issues attributable to COVID-19, including overhead under-absorption, inventory write-offs, and customer reserving led to significant pressure on reported operating profits, driving a 37% miss relative to expectations. Not helping matters, management declined to offer full-year guidance, but did cut the dividend by about 15%.

Revenue declined 13% from the prior year, but rose 1% sequentially, with broadly similar performance in both the construction and mining operations. Both construction and mining saw roughly 10% declines in revenue (10% for construction, 9% for mining), with parts down more (down 13% in construction, down 10% in mining). Industrial machinery, a relatively small part of Komatsu's overall business, declined about 16%.

As mentioned, Komatsu saw significant decremental margins this quarter, as operating profits declined 58% and segment-level profits declined 51%. Profitability in the core construction, mining, and utility category fell 52%, with margins down 670bp to 8%. Given the nature of some of the charges and items that hurt Komatsu's results, direct comparability to other companies like Caterpillar and Epiroc is more limited, and some of those could actually become tailwinds in the next fiscal quarter if and when they reverse.

Mixed KOMTRAX Results, But Concerns About Future Demand

Komatsu reports usage through its KOMTRAX remote monitoring service, and while not all Komatsu customers necessarily use the service, it still provides useful information on underlying construction equipment usage.

April numbers showed double-digit declines in both North America (down 12%) and the EU (down 16%) as COVID-19 started to impact behaviors, while China saw a 3% improvement after a 16% decline in March and a 29% decline in February tied to COVID-19 and the timing of the lunar new year. Relative to what many industrial companies have been bracing for, construction activity seems to be holding up okay, which does make some sense, given that construction sites can stay open and operational where many other businesses have had to shut down (proper distancing between workers is easier on construction sites).

Still, I have some concerns about near-term demand trends for Komatsu. I see non-residential construction project funnels thinning out significantly in both North America and Europe, and I'm concerned Komatsu could see a multiyear downturn in non-residential construction activity in North America. Likewise, given the challenges that COVID-19 is creating for many companies, I believe rental fleet operators will be more hesitant to spend on new equipment for at least another year.

Komatsu should be leveraged to any construction/infrastructure stimulus efforts in China or North America, but I'd note that Komatsu has been losing share in markets like China for some time now.

Mining Likewise Mixed

Relative to the construction equipment business, Komatsu's mining business is much more leveraged to ongoing aftermarket parts and service demand (about 70% of revenue this quarter versus less than 15% for construction). With most mines remaining operational throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, that should support this business, and management said they've yet to see a major hit to services (which looked to be up about 6% this quarter).

On the other hand, original equipment demand dropped 19% in the quarter, and book-to-bill was sharply lower across most of the business. A recovery in original equipment could well take longer to materialize. First, mining companies will be reluctant to spend on new equipment absent more confidence in the outlook for commodity prices, and particularly in coal (historically around half the business). Second, COVID-19 has already created delays and bottlenecks with respect to permitting new mines, and with new mine start-ups likely delayed, those equipment orders are also very likely to be delayed.

The Outlook

While this latest downturn has its unique attributes - past downturns haven't typically been so sharp, and there haven't been the same restrictions on activity - Komatsu has been through plenty of cycles in both construction and mining. Issues like share loss in the Chinese excavator market, weak demand in Indonesia (on uncertainty regarding Chinese demand for Indonesian coal), and a potential multiyear slump in North American non-resi activity are all risks to consider, but I don't believe that this downturn is fundamentally so different from the others.

I also don't believe that the recovery will be so fundamentally different. Yes, Komatsu has been investing in automation and electrification, but I think peak-to-peak and trough-to-trough long-term annualized revenue growth is likely to stay in a range of 3% to 4%. I do see better margin and asset efficiency prospects, though, and I think FCF margins can improve toward the mid-to-high single-digits over time, driving a faster FCF growth rate.

The biggest risk I see is that the COVID-19 recession lasts longer than expected, pressuring non-residential construction and commodity prices, and pushing the recovery out, possibly by multiple years. It's hard to see Komatsu performing well in such a scenario, though the resulting increases to fleet ages would likely drive a sharper eventual recovery, maintain the same basic peak-to-peak/trough-to-trough growth rates, but with different timing (which does matter for discounted cash flow).

The Bottom Line

Given the cyclicality of its markets, valuing Komatsu by discounted cash flow is always tricky, but the shares do look undervalued today, with a prospective annualized total return in the double digits. I'd also note that the shares look undervalued on the basis of what the market typically will pay for the company's EBITDA and ROE at this point in the cycle. Given that I don't see this cycle as all that different for Komatsu on a long-term basis, and that I do expect an eventual recovery, this may be a good time to consider this high-quality, often expensively-valued heavy equipment company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.