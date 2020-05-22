I believe that the road to recovery for the hotel industry will be a long one. It took 4 years for the industry to recover from the financial crisis.

The hotel industry is among the hardest-hit by the pandemic. With prices down an average of 20-40%, I was looking for undervalued opportunities among beaten-down stocks. Marriott (MAR) caught my attention as it is one of the premier companies in the industry. This analysis is to see if the stock is sufficiently undervalued to warrant an investment.

Marriott is one of the top companies in the industry. It is important to note that Marriott has an “asset-light” business model. This means that the company does not own any of the physical hotels bearing its brands. Rather the company franchises its brands and operational “know-how.” The company’s main and only real asset is its brands. The company has a range of brands covering various hotel types ranging from ultra-luxury to basic business. By using this asset-light model, the company is able to increase Return on Assets and reduce financial leverage.

Marriott 10-K

Despite pioneering this management approach in 1993, many of Marriott's competitors have adopted this approach. In 2019, roughly 80% of branded hotels were franchised operations. Comparing Marriott's Return on Assets with its peers, we can see that it does about average in terms of returns. On a three-year average basis, Marriott has a ROA of 6.4% vs. 6.3% for Hilton (HLT), 11.1% for IHG (IHG), 5.6% for Wyndham (WYND) and 1.7% for Accor (OTCPK:ACRFF).

Author's calculations using company data from Seeking Alpha

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions, performance in Q1 2020 has been abysmal. Net income fell to $31 million in Q1 2020 from $375 million in Q1 2019. Revenue per available room or RevPAR worldwide was down 22.5% in Q1. In April, worldwide RevPAR was down 90% indicating more pain to come. In China, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic, Marriott's occupancy stands at only 20%. This is a far cry from Marriott's historical average which usually ranges from 65-75%.

Occupancy rate of Marriott hotels by region

The most important thing to check in Marriott is whether the company has a strong enough balance sheet to weather the crisis. Based on the latest financial data, the company had $1.8 billion in cash and other equivalents against a long-term debt of $12 billion. The company also raised additional cash of $2.5 billion. A portion of it, $1.6 billion, was raised via debt issuance and $920 million via amendments to its credit card agreements. The amendments to these credit card agreements are pretty much withdrawals against future revenues. In total, the company has about $4.3 billion of liquidity.

The company furloughed 2/3 of its workforce and its executives have taken drastic pay cuts, thereby reducing its daily cash burn. The interest expense of the company’s debt comes to roughly $100 million per quarter which is a manageable amount. I am assuming given Marriott’s Baa3 credit rating, it should be relatively easy to roll over any debt due. Marriott's credit rating is still above investment grade and we are still in a low interest rate environment.

The long road to recovery

I believe that the road to recovery for the hotel industry will be a long one. Even if things get back to some sort of normal, I believe that revenue will be subdued for years to come. After the last financial crisis of 2008, it took around 4 years for the hotel industry revenue to return to where it was pre-crisis. At the start of 2008 RevPAR for the industry was at $64, it only recovered to $65 in 2012. This time due to the nature of the pandemic, recovery might take even longer. We are also just at the very start of a possible long recession.

In the immediate aftermath of the crisis, consumers pulled back on discretionary spending, cancelling or downsizing planned vacations; businesses tightened their belts and cut corporate travel expense accounts.

10 Years Later: How the Travel Industry Came Back From the Financial Crisis

US Hotel Revenue Per Available Room

Roughly 67% of Marriott’s worldwide revenue comes from business travelers. In the short term, I believe that business travel would not recover as quickly as expected due to companies cutting travel-related expenses. The US right now is on the verge of a long and painful recession. In this type of environment, I predict travel budgets to be cut substantially.

In the long term, the lockdowns may cause companies to re-evaluate the way we work. Virtual conferences could be the new norm removing the need to travel to in-person conferences. Traveling for meetings may be reduced as people become more comfortable meeting online. Companies may start to look long and hard at their travel budget and start asking themselves how much of this is really necessary. Companies reducing their travel budgets would lead to lower revenue from business clients for Marriott.

Investor Presentation 2019

Marriott has enough cash but what about its operators

Marriott’s “asset-light” model allows it to pass on the risk of financial leverage to its franchisees. Let me explain. Rather than Marriott put up the capital (either through debt or equity) to purchase the real estate of the hotel, it is the franchisee that does so. Like any real-estate company, typically these franchisees carry a significant amount of debt. We don’t know in particular how much debt these franchisees are carrying. So while Marriott itself has enough cash to survive, we don’t know in what shape its franchisees are.

Investor Presentation

For example, Ashford (AINC) which owns 130 hotel properties, many of which are franchises of Marriott, was in the news because it was having issues servicing its debt. Ashford was able to get a lifeline from the government but who knows how many other hotel operators could be on the edge and how long will they last.

It may be tempting to think that Marriott would not be affected by a franchisee going under. The new owners would simply take on the franchise agreements of Marriott from the previous owner. In reality, a franchisee going under is a significant business disruption. Going through bankruptcy could mean operations are on hold while the bankruptcy works its way through the court system. This could take months if not years to sort out. It is also not a given that these new owners would immediately sign with Marriott or not negotiate for better terms. These disruptions ultimately mean lost revenue for Marriott.

In the latest figures obtained in 3Q 2019, the US hotel industry had $300 billion of mortgage debt. This figure is higher by 8% compared to the same time in 2018. If Marriott's franchisees, on average, have the same level of financial exposure as the industry, this could indicate that a lot of its franchisees are at risk.

A counterargument to this thesis is that since Marriott is arguably the largest hotel franchisor in terms of the number of rooms (8% market share worldwide) it has enough hotels to spread around the risk. However, since Marriott does not disclose its revenue by franchisee, we have no idea of the risk exposure it faces on any single franchisee. The company has already stated that 70% of its portfolio is held by franchisees with multiple hotels and 33% by owners with 10 or more hotels. This indicates a possible high level of concentration risk.

Investor Presentation

Valuation

Given what we have learned in the past on how long it took for the travel industry to recover, I am surprised that Marriott is still trading at relatively expensive valuations. In 2019, pre-pandemic, Marriott had an EPS of $3.80 which at the current share price of $90.60 implies a P/E ratio of 24. If we take our experience with the financial crisis, it'll take at least 4 years for hotel revenue to recover to "normal." And that's if it ever recovers at all.

In 2009, revenue fell by 15% and Net income fell by 38%. Applying the same Net income drop to 2019 EPS gives us an EPS of $2.28. Using a P/E ratio of 25, which is close to 2019 current and approximates the historical average, for Marriott we arrive at a share price target of $57.

The main risk to my thesis is a strong V-shape recovery in the travel industry. I believe that this would only be possible with a vaccine developed within the year and mass-produced incredibly quickly. The longer the lockdown goes, the longer it will take for businesses and the economy to recover. In fact in a survey of fund managers done by Bank of America (BAC) most believe a V-shaped recovery to be unlikely.

Marriott is an avoid for me due to the risk of a long and slow recovery.

Marriott 5-year average P/E ratio

