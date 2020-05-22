Investment Thesis

Performance improvement first requires standards, then requires alternative paths to choose between. The alternatives need comparable measurements of what to expect, how likely those are to be achieved, and what it may cost when they are not.

The equity reward scorecard for investors is kept in financial terms, dividends received plus price-change capital gains. These days capital gains can be ten times (or more) the size of dividends, and time-limited holding periods of capital commitments in Active Investing strategies often can make dividends an accidental occurrence if present at all.

The equity risk scorecard is entirely a function of negative price change.

So what is needed most is forecasts of price change, and appraisals of how reliable those forecasts may be. Forecasts and appraisals should be ones which are comparable among investing action alternatives. Ours all come from Market-Maker [MM] firms’ actions and outcomes.

Risk and Reward Extremes

Choices made intelligently, not stupidly. Like when fate (life’s highwayman) says “Your money or your life.” There are parallels in healthcare equity investments. Our focus here on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) is one. Its price for one treatment program of one of its multiple myeloma products is $22,000.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1. Its lead compound is XPOVIO (selinexor) tablets for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. The company develops BOSTON, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; STORM, which is in Phase 2b single-arm clinical trial for evaluating oral selinexor in combination with standard, low-dose dexamethasone in heavily pretreated patients, relapsed or refractory myeloma; STOMP, which is in Phase 1b/2 multi-arm clinical trial for the treatment of ow-dose dexamethasone plus standard therapies, including Velcade, Kyprolis, Revlimid, and Pomalyst or Darzalex; and SADAL, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It also develops SEAL, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treartment of liposarcoma; SIENDO, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for treatment of endometrial cancer; and KING, which is in Phase 2 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor. In addition, the company has various investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development, such as Eltanexor (KPT-8602), KPT-9274, and Verdinexor (KPT-335). The company has collaboration with PROMETRIKA, LLC to conduct the first randomized clinical trial for low-dose selinexor (XPOVIOÂ), an XPO1 inhibitor, in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.”

And as another better-informed Seeking Alpha contributor comments:

Xpovio's BOSTON Phase III data, completed/released in March 2020, showed materially better convenience & outcomes versus 2nd/3rd line Multiple Myeloma standard of care (~32,000/patients/year). Xpovio's list price is $22,000. Gross to net to date has been ~15% (though Karyopharm has guided to as high as 20%)."

No foolin’ around here: life (or a little more of it) or death. A $700 million market in just this one line, and KPTI has several. This market was present years before COVID-19 made the scene, and will persist thereafter.

How to choose between an investment in Xpovio or in Remdesivir, KPTI or GILD? What are the forecasts, and who makes them? Whom to believe? What is the evidence?

We don’t know squat about either choice from a medical technology point of view, not like some SA contributors. To get that part of the story you should read DoctoRx and others.

But part of the COVID-19 problem is that it is relatively new to the existing science, and according to the scientists it needs time-consuming further research for humankind to gain control of a menace. Once again, time creating uncertainty.

This sounds like an equity investment problem frequently seen before. One dealt with by an existing system: The marketplaces, competitors, and arbitrage.

We regularly (daily for over two decades) use the actions of Market-making firms and their over 100,000 world-wide information gathering and evaluating employees to learn what are the best current near-term price range forecasts for some 2,500+ equity investment securities. The histories of outcomes following those millions of daily-evolving forecasts provide perspective on the likely results of current forecasts, issue by issue.

First step: Reward vs. Risks trade-off

Portfolio adjustment transactions sought by major investing “institutions” require separate negotiation treatment from investment-public trades (which are mostly handled by software systems) because of their size and subsequent-price influences. The negotiating process usually requires MM firms to temporarily have their capital at risk as principals, a risk neutralized by deal-specific hedging. In turn, the hedging reveals the MM community’s expectations of price range extremes, upside and downside prospects.

Please see Figure 1.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from SPY at location [7] to GILD at location [6], to XLRN at [8].

While Figure 1’s comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group’s alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. A principal question for both are “how likely are these to happen” and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts and the histories of all outcomes from those of the same up-to-down prospects in the past 5 years of daily forecasts for the 5 best of those ETF candidates under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by the article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

[S] presents a simple measure of the size of the MMs’ forecasts as an indication of the presence of future uncertainty. Figure 2 is row-ranked on column [R].

GILD is included because of its bordering therapy interests and as a contrasting investment outlook to KPTI, despite its involvement in the COVID-19 disruption.

Price Analysis of KPTI

The principal appeal of KPTI now lies in the MM price range evolving over the past few weeks despite the market attention drawn to the corona-virus disruption to the world economy.

In late February, KPTI made announcements which drove the stock up from below 15 to over 27, with price range expectations following. Shortly thereafter, the virus disruption pushed the stock back down to where it had been earlier, around 17. After an interim rise, its price now has retreated to the earlier low, but the downside of the forecast now is less of a threat.

Those trends are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Market-maker [MM] price-range forecasts, the vertical lines, are implied from their self-protection hedging while facilitating institutional-client big-volume block trades in KPTI. The heavy dot in each vertical is the stock’s closing market quote on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The rate of KPTI price changes following these daily forecasts of the past 5 years is seen in Figure 4, with rows striated by the up-to-down RWD:RSK forecast proportions.

Figure 4

The pink 71 count of forecasts in the 5:1 row indicates the current forecast balance, and the triple-digit annual price gain rate in holding periods up to 10 weeks (50 market days) corresponds well to KPTI’s Figure 2 “Days Held” data of 46 in [J].

A more favorable forecast might have produced somewhat better rates of gain, but the present 5:1 (a Range Index of 13) still looks attractive. Far better than the 5-year buy&hold average of the blue row 1:1 at 10% to 12% CAGR.

Conclusion

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is an attractive buy here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KPTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.