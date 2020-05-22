TOT is a long-term investment. However, it is important to trade short term the volatility with about 30% of your TOT holding.

The dividend for the first quarter is set to €0.66 per share payable in Oct. 2020. The fourth-quarter dividend of €0.68 per share will be paid in July.

Total hydrocarbon production during the first quarter of 2020 averaged 3,086K Boep/d, up from 2,946K Boep/d the same quarter last year.

Total S.A. revenues came in at $43.87 billion (including the excise taxes) or $38.58 billion net, down 14.3% from $51.21 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

France-based TOTAL S.A. (Total S.A.) (TOT) released its first quarter of 2020 results on May 5, 2020.

It was a challenging quarter for the company, with falling commodity prices hurting the bottom line. Net profit fell about 35% this quarter but enough to keep the dividend at the same level as it was a year ago at €0.66 per share. It was, of course, a sigh of relief for common shareholders who feared a more severe cut after Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) cut their dividend by 65% recently. Conversely, U.K.-based BP (NYSE:BP), as well as US majors Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), all kept their dividend unchanged this quarter.

Total S.A. and the oil supermajors group are facing "exceptional circumstances," said Patrick Pouyanné, who decided to take a pay cut of 25%. However, the recent oil rally had a positive effect on the market sentiment, but I am not convinced this optimism is based on a dismal situation that we are facing now.

Jean Pierre Sbraire, the CFO, said in the conference call:

the first quarter environment was marked by a 30% drop in oil and gas prices, a 20% decrease in European refining margins and a collapse in project demand in line with the COVID-19 crisis. In this context, Total, nonetheless reported resilient results.

Thus, the investment thesis continues to be a long-term approach, and nothing has changed despite this bearish environment that should be considered as an opportunity to accumulate. However, it is vital to trade short term the stock, and I recommend using about 30% of your position for that.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2020: The Raw Numbers

Total S.A. 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 52.50 51.21 51.24 48.59 49.28 43.87 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 46.31 45.12 45.20 42.54 43.39 38.58 Net income in $ Billion 1.13 3.04 2.76 2.80 2.60 0.034 EBITDA $ Billion 6.86 9.33 8.80 9.23 8.73 4.42 EPS diluted in $/share 0.40 1.16 1.00 1.04 0.97 0.01 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 10.64 3.63 6.25 8.21 6.60 1.30 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.23 2.70 2.88 2.21 4.02 2.36 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 7.41 0.93 3.37 6.00 2.58 -1.07 Total Cash $ Billion 31.52 28.81 30.26 31.24 31.20 28.65 Long term Debt in $ Billion 53.44 58.30 61.62 62.55 62.59 67.42 Dividend per share in €/sh (excluding tax) 0.64€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.68€ 0.68€ 0.66€ Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.637 2.620 2.729 2.667 2.653 2.601 Oil Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,876 2,946 2,957 3,040 3,113 3,086 Americas Production in K Boep/d 386 373 358 363 368 372

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $43.87 billion (including excise tax) in 1Q'20

Total S.A. revenues came in at $43.87 billion (including the excise taxes) or $38.58 billion net, down 14.3% from $51.21 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. Net income was $0.034 billion, significantly down from 2019 or $0.01 per share diluted.

For the Group, the first-quarter adjusted net income was $1.8 billion compared to $2.8 billion in the same quarter last year, reflecting the impact of lower oil prices, weaker refining margins and lower demands.

In the first quarter of 2020, Total S.A. bought $1.6 billion worth of assets and divested assets valued at $542 million. Below is a history of the cash flow from operations since 2015.

We learned recently that Total S.A. discontinued the acquisition of Occidental Petroleum’s Assets in Ghana.

The PSA provided that the sale of the Ghana assets was conditional upon the completion of the Algeria assets’ sale. Occidental has informed Total that, as part of an understanding with the Algerian authorities on the transfer of Anadarko’s interests to Occidental, Occidental would not be in a position to sell its interests in Algeria.

The average realized liquid prices were $44.4 this quarter, down 24% from the year-ago price. The realized gas prices decreased 26% from a year-ago quarter to $3.35 per thousand British thermal units.

2 - Yearly Free Cash Flow ("ttm") is a gain of $11.41 billion

Free cash flow yearly ("ttm") is $11.41 billion, and the company is paying about $8.5 billion in the dividend annually, which is reasonably covered by free cash flow at the moment.

However, the free cash flow for 1Q'20 was a loss of $1.07 billion, which is not surprising due to falling commodity prices.

It raises the question if Total S.A. is not forced to cut the dividend before the end of 2020 following Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor that have reduced already the dividend by about 65%.

Note: Total's dividend yield is now ~7% for the US investor who can reclaim the foreign withholding taxes paid up to 15%, please consult with your broker. The company set the first quarterly dividend to €0.66 per share, a little down from €0.68 per share last quarter.

As I said in my preceding article, Total is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. It comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor.

France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to US ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield.

4 - Net debt is $38.8 billion as of the end of March.

Total Cash as of March 31, 2020, was about $28.7 billion compared to $28.8 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net debt is now $38.8 billion with a net debt to EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of 1.22x, which is still excellent.

The net debt to capital ratio was 21% at the end of the quarter.

Total S.A. indicated that the company had suspended the share buyback program. Patrick Pouyanné said in the conference call:

you know that we have decided immediately to stop the buyback in March,

However, under the company's $5-billion buyback program for the 2018-2020 time frame, Total S.A. bought back 12.2 million shares at $550 million early in the 1Q'20.

Details per segment:

Total operating income was $2,300 million this quarter down 33% from the same quarter last year. Lower contributions from Refining & Chemicals and Exploration & Production was partially offset by higher contributions from the Integrated Gas, Renewable & Power segment.

1 - Exploration & Production:

The operating income was $703 million, down 59% from $1,722 million in first-quarter 2019.

2 - Integrated Gas, Renewable & Power:

The operating income was $913 million, up 54% from $794 million in the year-ago quarter.

3 - Refining & Chemicals:

The Operating Income was $382 million, down 49% from $580 million in the year-ago quarter.

4 - Marketing & Services:

The Operating Income was $302 million, down 12% from $343 million in first-quarter 2019.

5 - Oil Equivalent Production

Total hydrocarbon production during the first quarter of 2020 averaged 3,086K Boep/d, up from 2,946K Boep/d the same quarter last year. We may have reached a peak now, as we can see in the chart above.

The increase from last year was due to a higher contribution from four producing assets - Egina in Nigeria, LNG Ichthys in Australia, Culzean in the United Kingdom, and Johan Sverdrup in Norway.

Upstream Production comes primarily from Europe and Central Asia. Total S.A. has limited production in the USA and the Americas in general.

Liquids production averaged 1,448K Bop/d (46.9%) and gas production during the quarter was 1,638K Boep/d.

2020 Guidance

Total S.A. now anticipates 2020 production in the range of 295k-300k Boep/d, down 5% from the previous guidance. It is due to a few different factors:

The voluntary reduction in Canada volumes,

The quota announced by OPEC+,

The lower demand worldwide for oil and gas,

The unstable situation in Libya.

The company selected to preserve liquidity by reducing planned CapEx for 2020 by at least 25% to $14 billion in 2020.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Total S.A. is a resilient, integrated oil & gas company, and I am confident that it will overcome these severe headwinds. My family and I have been a TOT shareholder for many decades, and the company has rewarded us with a significant profit.

The only problem is that an oil stock needs a proper trading/investing strategy adapted to the volatility of the oil prices. You do not invest in TOT as you invest in Walmart (NYSE:WMT). It is the fundamental takeaway, and the new circumstances should remind you of that principal.

I believe more pain is likely to be experienced in this sector. The world is awash with oil, and despite a recent rally in oil price, I am convinced that it is temporary, and oil prices should recede to more fair value. Demand has been dismal, while oil prices are still climbing. It makes no sense.

Thus, be very careful and invest almost with your finger on the sell button.

Technical Analysis

TOT is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $36.75 and line support at $32.75. The trend is generally bearish, especially when it is entered from the resistance line.

However, TOT is highly correlated to oil prices, and they have been quite bullish lately, and we may experience a resistance breakout on momentum. In this case, I see a retest of $42.75. I recommend selling part of your position gradually from $40 to $42.75.

If oil prices turn bearish the next few days or weeks, we will probably retest the support at $32.75 with a possible support breakout to retest the $27-24 range. In this case, I recommend adding to your position.

