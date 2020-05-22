You Don't Have To Find The Next Facebook Or Amazon For Solid Investment Returns

There is a tendency for self-directed investors to underperform in very challenging markets, like the one we are currently going through.

The pounding that the S&P 500 (SPY) index is taking has some people questioning what they need to do for solid investment results. With the S&P 500 still down near 10% year to date, but with businesses like Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) up 30% and 12% year to date, respectively, a natural temptation is to try and shift capital over to new emerging technology superstars in the hopes of making it big with extraordinary long-term returns in businesses like these.

It’s natural to say that Facebook and Amazon are large multi-billion dollar businesses with meaningful returns now already priced in, but finding the next set of high growth businesses early could build life-changing wealth and avoid the large negative declines of indexes like the S&P 500. Tempting as this sounds, this would be the wrong takeaway from recent aggressive stock market declines and poor investor performance.

Avoid The Psychological Mistakes Of Fear And Greed

Fixing one's own psychological mindset is a good place to look for improvements in investment results. Investors are their own worst enemy and often can’t help themselves and get out of their own way. The emotions of fear and greed typically account for the undoing of even the most seasoned self-directed investor. The data proves that as a group, individual investors love nothing more than selling out too low and buying back too high, trading ourselves towards the misery of mediocre returns. Panic grips us during frightful market crashes of the likes of which we experienced in March, while irrational enthusiasm strikes at market peaks.

The emotions of fear and greed typically account for most investment mistakes and sub optimal returns. Investors consistently undershoot returns of asset classes by a meaningful measure, with the average investor returning 2.1% over a 20-year period where S&P 500 returns were more than 8%.

Source: JPMorgan

While fear and greed are the most obvious source of error for investors, it can be incredibly difficult to fix. There’s no easy cure to getting this right. Developing a steel stomach during the roller-coaster like downturns can certainly help. Switching off the constant media reports that inundate you about why the next depression is here is probably also useful. Short of this, just general awareness that this is a problem contributing to poor returns is probably a step in the right direction.

Skate To Where The Puck Is Going, Not Where It’s Been

Investing is forward-looking. The nature of disruption and capitalism means that businesses need to constantly reinvent themselves. It’s not a universal truth that what has successfully worked in the past will continue to work in the future. An investor's journey is made much easier if they ride tailwinds to success, rather than navigating through headwinds of misery trying to identify diamonds in the rough.

In hindsight, it has been easy to see that in-store discretionary retail has been a very challenged space to go after. The plight of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), J. C. Penney (JCP), and Neiman Marcus (NMG) has been instructive lessons, yet it still won’t prevent investors going after the next retailer that’s “on sale.” There are a host of other challenged retail concepts with middling revenue growth and poor returns on invested capital like Macy’s (M), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and L Brands (LB) which could be the next victim.

Yet, it’s also as much about figuring out what could be impacted in the future and making sure that you skate a clear path around such obstacles. The pandemic looks to set in motion a longer-term trend of a substantial portion of workers working remotely. Announcements from the likes of Mastercard (MA), Facebook, Microsoft (MSFT) and others suggest extended remote work and consolidation of large commercial office space in prime locations.

This may change what the utilization of prime commercial real estate will look like going forward, and make it another area that will be seriously challenged. This trend of less commuting and more decentralized working may even sweep up current growth stars that earn substantial revenue and income from locations in high-density areas such as Starbucks (SBUX) and even businesses that rely on providing point-to-point transport for increasingly home-bound individuals, such as Uber (UBER).

The themes that have played well in the past decade offer similar promise going forward. The cash to digital payments play which benefits the likes of Mastercard and Visa (NYSE:V) has only accelerated, as worried consumers increasingly shift to e-commerce and merchants discourage the use of transacting with physical cash. This same e-commerce trend is propelling the likes of Amazon and MercadoLibre (MELI) to greater heights as new consumers experience the joy of online grocery and increasing online spend. The need to access computing power anywhere to power software applications and services will favor cloud computing infrastructure players like Microsoft and Amazon.

There are some less obvious, but nonetheless equally powerful trends that we have started to see signs of in this crisis that will take root and continue. The need for remote communications to support a distributed workforce will play into the hands of RingCentral (RNG). Repelling threat vectors from corporate systems accessed from everywhere will feed the likes of network security specialists such as Zscaler (ZS) and Splunk (SPLK). With consumers also less likely to visit physical locations, enterprises will be busy investing in improving digital experiences to serve them, benefiting businesses like Twilio (TWLO).

The value of an individualized stock approach is a tool in the armory of self-directed investors, offering the flexibility to be able to pick and choose the plays that are likely to earn superior returns and what will benefit from the current uncertainty and an eventual "new normal" in a more flexible way then a generalized play on the index.

Large-Cap Growth Can Last A Lot Longer Than You Think

Large-cap growth is a lot more enduring and powerful than what it’s given credit for. It’s generally also more predictable and secure, without the hair that comes from predicting earlier stage names with business model uncertainty and materially more risk. The Project $1M portfolio is largely comprised of large-cap growth names like Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW) and Adobe (ADBE) that have posted annualized returns of between 20% and 40% over the last five years and which have powered the Project $1M portfolio to annualized returns of over 20% since 2015.

It’s the characteristics of highly sticky software, massive productivity improvements from solving a critical pain point and a transition to software as a service business models that have accounted for success, and which will also mean good returns going forward for these types of businesses. Of course, the key is to assess which businesses will be well placed for continued longevity and which may have come towards the end of their long-term run.

Play Conservative With Early-Stage Growth

There’s no doubt that investing in the earlier stage small-cap landscape can provide very good returns. However, before thinking that one can find the next Facebook, it’s best not to forget the lessons of Myspace, which at one point had a greater than $10B valuation, before changing hands to NewsCorp in 2005 at less than a 10th of that. For every Amazon, there's an equal number of case studies like Theranos (THERA) or WeWork (WE) that also exist.

Before making a play straight for small caps, tweaking existing aspects of investment performance, both psychological and with investment selection, may help boost results. Investors who still choose to fish in this pond are likely better served playing this conservatively with businesses that have been able to establish sticky solutions and strong levels of engagement, solve meaningful problems for enterprises and consumers and experience continued usage and repeatability. Strong user growth and high levels of engagement are good indicators to look at for further investigation.

Concluding thoughts

During difficult times in the market, it’s natural for investors to get frustrated with their own performance. Evidence suggests that investors typically are their own worst enemies, trading out during difficult times and re-entering the markets at prices substantially higher than where they sold out. Being aware of, and eliminating basic mistakes, can help improve performance.

More proactive management of portfolios can also help avoid being trapped in investments facing strong secular headwinds, allowing one to position a portfolio around tailwinds that may help drive longer-term investment results. Large-cap growth has delivered strong returns over the last decade, and finding large-cap growth names that are themed around areas with investment tailwinds may also help improve performance.

Finally, while it’s not necessary to improve returns by fishing in the small-cap space to find that next home run, investors that choose to do so should consider conservative plays that are sticky, with established models and market traction to provide the best chance of seeing good long-term results in this space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, MA, V, CRM, NOW, ADBE, RNG, TWLO, MELI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.