In the near future Red's Darlot operation will no longer receive ore from KOTH which has kept the processing plant at full capacity.

Red 5 (OTC:RFVVF)is a gold mining company which owns three gold mining operations. I have mentioned these gold operations here and here. The gold project which I will be focusing on is their Darlot gold operation. The Darlot contains a processing facility which can process 1 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of ore. Darlot currently has 2 underground mines which provide feed to this mill. These are: Darlot underground, which extracts around 600,000 tonnes of ore per year, and King of the Hills (KOTH), which extracts around 400,000 - 500,000 tonnes of ore per year.

In the not too distant future, Red 5 will be constructing a 4 mtpa processing facility at KOTH, after the company identifying a very large open pit resource at this location. I have written previous articles on KOTH so I won’t delve too deeply into this operation as I want to focus on the Darlot operations in this article. As a result of the construction of this processing plant at KOTH, the Darlot processing facility will no longer be receiving ore feed from KOTH. This opens up around 500,000 tonnes per year of spare capacity at the Darlot mill, which could cause processing costs to rise as less ore will be fed through the mill.

Red 5 has responded to this issue and conducted an extensive drilling campaign which has resulted in an increase to their underground resources and reserves. A 2.7 Mt open pit oxide resource was also identified, however it is low grade at only 0.9g/t containing 81,600 ounces of gold. The tables below show the resources and reserves located at the Darlot gold mine.

(Source – 31 December 2019 resource statement – includes reserves)

(Source – 31 December 2019 reserve statement)

Red has also managed to acquire additional open pit deposits located within a 100 km radius to Darlot’s processing mill. There are a number of deposits owned by other gold explorers who don’t have access to a mill. At a conservative haulage cost of only $0.15 per km per tonne, hauling ore for only a 100km distance using a 90 tonne haul truck could prove very profitable, if the deposits are more than 2g/t. The first deposit which was recently acquired was the Great Western Deposit, situated 80 km from Darlot’s processing mill. The open pit deposit has a 0.79 Mt resource, grading 2.7g/t for 62,000 ounces of gold. Although small, it will provide a year's worth of ore for Darlot’s mill and will require low upfront capital cost to get the open pit ready for extraction. The deposit also has potential for a possible underground operation in the future. The other 2 deposits are the Cables and Mission deposits which are only 7 kms from the Darlot mill. Further drilling is required to be more confident in the size and grade of these deposits, but they do look to be helpful additions. The deposits contain an open pit inferred resource of 1.5Mt at 3.8 g/t for 185,400 ounces.

(Source – Location of the Great Western, Cables & Mission deposits in the March 2020 quarterly report)

All of these efforts at filling the spare processing capacity at Darlot will soon come to fruition in the near future. However, there should be an additional plan.

Bellevue Gold

The best way for Red 5 to create the most shareholder value is a merger with Bellevue Gold. Bellevue has a large and high grade gold resource – 2.2 million ounces grading 11.3 g/t. This resource is however in the inferred category. Current drilling is converting some of this resource into the Measured and Indicated category. There is also a good chance that this resource could increase in size with further extensional drilling also underway.

(Source – Resource table for Bellevue Gold)

The benefit of a high grade resource is that not a lot of ore needs to be mined and transported to a mill in order to extract the gold. This means trucking the ore over long distances are achievable. Bellevue’s deposits are around 100 kms by road from Darlot’s processing facility.

(Source – 24 February 2020 Bellevue presentation)

Transporting ore this distance with a grade as high as Bellevue’s would be a non-issue. Another gold company by the name of Ramelius Resources has been transporting a number of deposits hundreds of kilometers to their mills. Ramelius has been transporting their Vivien underground deposit 375 kms by road to their processing mill in Mount Magnet for 6 years now. This underground deposit has gold grades of less than 6g/t which is less than Bellevue’s expected reserve grade.

In depth research reports have been conducted on Bellevue Gold. One of the most respected research houses, Sprott has estimated the following operating metrics for Bellevue’s resource:

(Source – 24 February 2020 Sprott research report on Bellevue Gold)

As you can see from these estimates, it could be possible where 636,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 8.8 g/t could be mined from Bellevue’s deposits each year. These tonnes would fit in perfectly with the impending excess capacity at the Darlot processing facility. Sprott has even estimated a trucking option which they estimate at $15/tonne. This fits perfectly with the estimated 100km distance to truck the ore to the Darlot mill. When you combine these production figures with Darlot’s current underground operations which average around 500,000 tonnes of ore mined at a grade of around 4g/t for around 60,000 ounces per year, this operation becomes a + 200,000 ounce operation at AISC of around $1,000 per ounce. Mine life will also be substantial at around 10 years. In other words, this operation could become a Tier 1 gold project.

Why would Bellevue shareholders want to go ahead with this merger?

When we look at the Lassonde Curve, Bellevue is slowly entering the ‘Orphan period,’ which is the period where infill drilling and feasibility studies are conducted. This period is not very exciting for investors and the share price tends to go down or sideways, until construction of a mine and processing plant are nearly completed. Unless management double this inferred resource with their current drilling (which may increase the scale of their future operation), there is a possibility that they are entering the orphan period for a couple of years.

(Source – The Lifecycle of a Mineral Discovery (Lassonde Curve))

Bellevue shareholders would get access to KOTH – soon to be leaving the Orphan Period

Bellevue Gold shareholders will have access to the very large KOTH project, currently going through its Definitely Feasibility Study (DFS). KOTH now possibly looks to be a large, minimum 10 year open pit operation (open pit operation could be extended) with estimated production of at least 140,000 ounces per year. This not even taking into account the underground resources at KOTH which are currently being converted into reserves. This could add an additional 60,000 ounces per year to this estimated production figure. An additional 300,000 ounces of mineral resources located in satellite open pits situated around the main KOTH open pit will also add mine life to the operation. With the Australian gold price now over $2,600/ounce and an expected AISC figure estimated at only $1,167/ounce, KOTH will be a very profitable operation. Red recently completed a $125 million capital raising which will allow them to further progress the KOTH operation. It will only be a matter of time before KOTH is fully funded for the construction of this operation (construction costs are estimated at $218 million). At a market capitalization of only $400 million, I feel that a future KOTH operation has hardly been factored into the share price of Red. Once the DFS is released for KOTH and there is more clarity surrounding the financing of the project, it would only be a matter of time before construction begins at KOTH and Red’s share price will start to move up as the project nears the operating period on the Lassonde Curve.

Avoid shareholder dilution through not constructing a processing mill

To construct a processing mill and mine at Bellevue, Sprott has estimated that these costs could be $100 million. Sure, construction costs are not very high, but there is still a high chance of shareholder dilution. If Bellevue’s ore was to instead be trucked to the Darlot processing plant, Sprott estimates that initial construction costs to commence mining at Bellevue to be in the range of $30 million. As this expected cost is so low, there is a good chance that Darlot’s existing operations could provide the free cash flows to construct the necessary infrastructure for mining at Bellevue, without diluting shareholders. Bellevue’s deposits would also be fast tracked as there would also be less time spent on designing a processing mill and other related infrastructure such as tailing ponds.

The other nearby processing mills are owned by large gold producers

The nearby gold miners who own a processing mill are significant gold producers, compared to Red. Significant gold producers accompany large market capitalizations. With an estimated annual production figure of 153,000 ounces at Bellevue, the increase in annual production figures at these miners pale into insignificance when compared to Red’s estimated production figures. Red would experience a massive increase in annual production of 223%.

These figures do not even take into account the ore which would be replaced by Bellevue’s ore. Red is planning on expanding Darlot’s processing mill, so no existing ore would be replaced if Bellevue’s ore were to be processed. This means for the other mills, that in order to produce 153,000 ounces of expected production from Bellevue, they will have to forgo some of their existing mill feed due to their mill operating at near full capacity. Below is a table of the different gold producers who own a mill near Bellevue’s gold project. I have provided a few important metrics in this table.

Company Enterprise value ($ million) Current production (AISC adjusted) (ounces) New production with addition of Bellevue (AISC adjusted) (ounces) % increase in production with addition of Bellevue Enterprise value divided by current production (AISC adjusted) ($) 1. Northern Star Ltd 9,600 741,000 899,000 21% 12,955 2. GoldFields Ltd 13,000 1,500,000 1,658,000 11% 8,667 3. St Barbara Ltd 1,835 296,000 454,000 53% 6,199 4. Red 5 Ltd 300 71,000 229,000 223% 4,225 5. Saracen 4,918 545,000 703,000 29% 9,024

(Source – Authors estimates based on the below assumptions as at 14 May 2020)

The reason why I used these metrics in the above table was to standardize the production and production costs. I found these figures in the Australian Gold Fund’s December 2019 quarterly report on page 15. These are very important calculations as you can get a better idea of a company's valuation as you are taking out the variables of cash, debt, and the differing AISC figures for each gold company.

"We use the EV/AISC-Adjusted Annual Production as a comparative measure to evaluate the companies we study. This metric is able to standardise the production and production costs and hence allow for comparison across all classes of producers. The Enterprise Value is the sum of the market value of equity (stock price multiplied by number of issued stocks) and net debt (total borrowings less cash and gold bullion, but excluding gold in circuit and ore stockpiles). The AISC-Adjusted Annual Production is measure whereby the annual production of gold per oz is divided by the AISC adjusted by a factor of 1 000. The intuition behind this measure is to value the company by taking into account annual production but giving favourable treatment for lower AISC and penalising for higher AISC. The factor of 1 000 is arbitrarily chosen. As an illustration, if a company produces 250 000oz p.a. at AISC of $1 250, the AISC-adjusted production is 200 000" (Source – Australian Gold Fund December 2019 quarterly report)

When we compare EV/AISC-adjusted annual production (far right column in the table), for Red’s enterprise value, you are paying $4,225 for every ounce of production per year. When you compare this to Northern Star’s $12,955 for every ounce of production, that is a massive disparity. This demonstrates how much potential Red has in terms of a share price re-rating. As Red has little chance of getting to a valuation as Northern Star, aiming to get a similar valuation as Saracen would be more achievable. To do this, lowering the risk profile of the company has to happen. Things such as the following:

Have 2 or more operating mines

Annual production over 200,000 ounces

AISC at $1,200/ounce or under

Have your operations in Tier 1 countries like Australia

Proven management that adhere to cost and production guidance

Have a mine life for each operation at more than 5 years

If there ever was a merger with Bellevue Gold, the risk profile of Red would immediately reduce. A high grade resource like Bellevue dramatically reduces processing costs at a mill and increases the operating life of the gold operation at Darlot. I feel that Bellevue is a low risk option rather than Red attempting to discover deposits of Bellevue’s size.

Even if a merger does not eventuate, Red is conducting large amounts of drilling at their Darlot and KOTH operations which will identify new resources and reserves. Red also has a gold operation in the Philippines called Siana, which is currently on care and maintenance. Designing a new mine plan at Siana would also be value for shareholders, particularly if management could demonstrate that there was a possibility of a 100,000 ounce per year gold operation.

There are probably a number of other benefits where a merger between Red 5 and Bellevue Gold makes sense which I have not mentioned in this article. Consolidation needs to happen in the gold sector as there are a lot of gold miners with only one or two mines under their control. This causes general and administrative expense items to be very high as a percentage of a company’s market capitalization. Making a company as efficient as possible should be the aim of management as it will benefit the shareholders of a company over the longer term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFVVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own Red 5 stock via the ASX under the ticker symbol RED.