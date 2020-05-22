This Is Why Not To Count On A Strong, Earnings-Driven, Broad-Market Rebound

The outlook for economic rebound and earnings growth in 2021 is robust, but there are some things you need to know about the data.

The S&P Earnings Outlook Isn't What You Think

Those looking for a strong, earnings-driven market rebound may have their hopes dashed. While the outlook for an economic rebound, earnings, and growth are positive, there are some factors in play you should know about.

To begin with, analysts have yet to revise their estimates for 2021. What this means is that the robust growth in consensus target for S&P 500 (SPY) EPS growth is a function of 2020 weakness, not an increasing expectation of strength next year. For each downward tick of consensus for 2020, there has been a mirror uptick in consensus for 2021, and I don't see this changing soon.

All tables are my own work; the data is sourced from FactSet Insight

If there is one trend that stands out about the Q1 earnings cycle that is companies are withdrawing their guidance. According to Gartner, the prevailing reason is COVID-19 related uncertainty, either good or bad.

In some cases, the guidance is removed because business is faring much worse than anticipated. In others, like for Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), the uncertainty is over how big the boom will be and how long it will last. With so much uncertainty, analysts can't get a grip on what to expect this year much less what will happen next.

To make matters worse, the magnitude of this year's loss and next year's gain is only partially due to the coronavirus. While most sectors are expected to see negative earnings growth in 2020, not all will, and those that do won't see the same declines. The Energy sector will be the leader in terms of losses in 2020 and gains in 2021. While the pandemic had a big impact on the energy market, it was the oil price war that drove this narrative more than anything else.

When you factor Energy out of the picture, the story is still much the same if less extreme in nature. In this paradigm, the average sector EPS decline in 2020 and sector EPS increase is closer to 15% and 25%. Not quite a wash, but close enough to say that by the end of 2021, the S&P 500's earnings power should be right back where it was when the crisis started. Basically earnings growth across the broad market is going to be flat compared to 2018 and 2019 for another two years albeit with a bit of volatility.

Beware The Obvious Winners

When looking forward, it is tempting to think the Discretionary (XLY), Financials (XLF), Industrials (XLI), and Materials (XLB) sectors are where you want to be, but beware. These sectors may have the highest current consensus targets for EPS growth next year, and those consensus figures may be on the rise, but there is a fatal flaw here.

As noted above, the 2021 increases are a function of this year's decline and not next year's strength. All four of next year's leading sectors for EPS growth are this year's bigger losers. The worse the consensus for 2020, the better the outlook for 2021.

Sooner or later, analysts are going to start revising their estimate, and when they do, all hell may break loose. What will the estimates look like? Surely, the analysts won't expect a full reopening, or if they do, not a full recovery. If that's true, the consensus estimates for next year are sure to start falling. If not now, then soon, at least by the end of the year, and that puts the market at risk.

Slow And Steady Wins The Race

In today's environment, the idea "slow and steady wins the race" is the right way to be thinking. Looking at the data, what becomes clear is that there are pockets of slow, steady growth that investors can count on over the next two years.

The most obvious choice is the Utility sector (XLU). The Utility sector is expecting relatively steady growth this year and next, just shy of 5.0% this and just over 5% next. On top of that, the sector has seen the least amount of revision and has virtually no exposure to the pandemic.

If that isn't enough, the Utility sector is among the highest, safest-yielding on the market. In my view, it is a win-win-win for safety-seeking, dividend-growth investors. The XLU ETF is an OK choice and yields about 3.5%. The catch is that out of the top 10 holdings, four of the top five pay better than 4.5% at today's prices. Duke Energy (DUK) is one name that stands out. This company pays just over 3.5% and is a value at today's prices.

The next most stable outlook is debatable, both the Technology (XLK) and Healthcare (XLV) sectors are expecting some growth this year and next, with growth accelerating next year.

I like the Tech sector for a couple of reasons including the outlook for growth, an acceleration of growth tied to the pandemic, the 5G revolution, and the ensuing IoT revolution. The technology sector was looking at a double-digit CAGR before the pandemic. Now, with the shift to work-at-home and e-commerce in full effect that growth will accelerate. Add to that 5G and the high-speed it enables and growth in IoT will accelerate too.

The Technology sector is not well-known for dividends, but they do exist. Just to pull a couple of names out of my hat, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) both pay more than the broad market average of 1.95% and have a positive outlook for distribution increases. What I like about Cisco and Juniper is they qualify as Tech-Infrastructure, what I've begun thinking of as the New Age Of Real Assets.

I like the Healthcare sector for a number of reasons too, including the secular trends of our growing and aging population. While some businesses and industries are getting a boost from the pandemic, the impact is spotty compared to Tech. Within the sector, dividends are abundant and include some relatively high yields. Two names that stand out are Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

Abbott is, in my opinion, a leader in health-oriented staples items and well-positioned for the pandemic and post-pandemic environments. Its businesses are well established and diversified across five segments. The dividend is small at 1.65%, but extremely healthy and growing. Cardinal Health is a healthcare middleman delivering pharmaceuticals and devices to providers of all types. The stock yields a more substantial 3.65% and that payout is safely growing.

No Earnings-Driven Rally Here

So, those looking for a strong earnings-driven rally are not likely going to get one. At least not yet, not until there is more certainty in the outlook. Until then, the best thing for dividend-growth investors to do is look for stability. The Utility, Technology, and Healthcare sectors don't have the best outlook for future earnings, but they do have the best outlook for stable earnings. And they pay good dividends, above the broad market average, which adds to their appeal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.