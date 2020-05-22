Because of its capital buffer and track record for sound management, and the improving status of the Italian economy under normal circumstances, we see opportunity here for a banking exposure.

Following our previous article on European bank exposure, we think a more comprehensive analysis of the leading Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF) is in order. During the financial crisis in 2008/2009, banks were the main problem whereas in this environment, thanks to the liquidity and credit support by the ECB, we think that a dominant bank such as ISP will support the economy and offer great value under the right conditions.

Our thesis is based on three main pillars: the bank's dominant market position, its strong fundamentals, and a superior CET1 ratio, all of which will keep it healthy for a revaluation when the economy begins its recovery. Moreover, we will provide a view on the Italian commercial ecosystem that have stronger financial structures with respect to the pre-2008 crisis level, where the Italian status used to and still is the source of what is probably an unwarranted discount.

Dominant market position

Intesa Sanpaolo is the largest banking group in Italy by market capitalization and by the number of branches (3,681). According to the latest number, Intesa serves more than 19 million customers and managed EUR 847 billion worth of assets. On 17 February 2020, Intesa publicly announced the intention to combine its operation with UBI Banca, the fourth largest operator in Italy in terms of volumes handled, to further consolidate its leadership in the Italian banking sector in which it already operates successfully in all market segments. We are expecting a green light from both the Italian regulators and the ECB. We believe that the combination with UBI Banca has an even stronger industrial rationale in the COVID-19 emergency, since it consolidates UBI's presence in key industrial areas in northern Italy and a conglomerated bank is more favoured by the ECB.

Strong fundamentals with a focus on cost/income ratio

The excellent performance in Q1 is fully in line with 2020 pre-COVID-19 targets and ISP delivered an excellent Q1 net income and the highest ever Q1 operating margin.

The company is also focused on continuing a strong reduction in operating costs while investing for growth. In July 2019, ISP and SisalPay established a strategic partnership to create the first Italian "proximity banking" network. The partnership is based on the creation of a NewCo controlled by Banca 5, an ISP subsidiary (30%) and SisalPay (70%), offering a broad range of payment and banking services through the integration of the physical and digital channels of the partners. This cooperation expands ISP's network to more than 50,000 outlets in the Italian Peninsula with a further reduction of ISP branches very well beyond the business plan target. This leaning out is reflected in their improving and best-in-class cost/income ratio in Europe.

Superior CET1 ratio

ISP proved solid and increased the capital base above regulatory requirements. In Q1, the company achieved a common equity ratio fully loaded amounting to 14.5%, a sufficient capital buffer to navigate this environment and more favourable than the previous crisis. In the CET1 calculation it has already included and accrued the dividend based on a 75% payout ratio.

Italian Situation

Institutional investors usually pointed out the fragile SMEs at the base of the Italian economy, and so the market applied a discount on a relative basis to other EU countries. In Q1 2020, the GDP drop has been milder in Italy vs. other European countries (e.g., France, Spain), despite the longer lock-down period. We think that if this resilience holds, any discount once applied to Italian players, for years beleaguered by financial troubles and NPLs, will disappear and contribute to a revaluation.

ISP mainly focused its operations in Northern Italy where unemployment is the lowest and GDP is on an overall upward trajectory. However, looking at the data, the two graphs below show how the Italian SMEs are in a much better financial position than they were before the financial crisis (Cerved Report 2019):

D/E Ratio from 2007 to 2018

Cash Flow Evolution

Concluding remarks

It goes without saying that the interest rate is expected to be at very low levels with all the liquidity provided by the central banks around the world. Retail banking income will be under substantial pressure, with low net interest margins persisting. The decline in near-term GDP will exceed the hit experienced during the financial crisis. Moreover, a higher cost of risk is expected and all together these movements are going to be the main driver of lower earnings in the coming quarter.

Despite this, their low leverage and sufficient reserves, substantial additional buffers in both liquidity and cost, already reduced the NPL portfolio and their diversified business model across financial services will keep this bank a leading and healthy player come what may. With what is currently almost a 50% drop from pre-COVID-19 levels, we think that once their health is established and the economy begins its recovery, they will be properly positioned for a revaluation.

