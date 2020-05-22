Current low levels and an interesting acquisition create my interest, yet I see no reason to add to a tiny speculative position here.

Flotek Industries (FTK) announced a small acquisition and first-quarter results, all at a time when the industry is facing real challenges and shares subsequently have come under a great deal of stress. These current events warrant a quick update on what is a micro-cap stock by now.

The situation remains more uncertain than ever, although inherently interesting as we are dealing with a pro-forma situation which still includes a net cash position, continuing losses from operations and an interesting bolt-on deal being announced.

The Former Thesis

My last update on Flotek was January of last year in this article named: "Staying afloat, thanks to a great sale." The company announced the sale of its Florida Chemical subsidiary to Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), in a deal valued at $175 million in cash.

With that deal, the company would be able to pay off all its debt, leaving plenty of cash to improve its struggling energy business, although the deal was not as clear cut with long-term supply arrangements between both companies remaining.

I was impressed with the deal as Flotek actually acquired the company back in 2013, at the time at just a $100 million deal tag. While a substantial portion of capital would be used to reduce leverage, the company was still open for a strategic review on what to do with the remaining capital.

I noted how substantial the sale was. The energy chemistry segment generated $243 million in sales in 2017 (remember that when that article was written early 2019, the annual results for 2018 were not yet in). The consumer and industrial chemistry segment generated $74 million in sales, and those are the activities being sold.

With net debt at $51 million at the end of the third quarter of 2017, the company would theoretically (assuming no taxes and transaction costs) operate with $124 million in net cash, or about $2.10 per share, given the share count of 58 million shares. That calculation explained why shares rose 90% to $2.65 per share in response to the deal announcement, leaving its operating energy assets trading at just $0.55 per share, or $30 million in actual dollar terms.

The issue was of course that Flotek has had a real history. Shares exploded to $30 in 2014 as its fluids solutions for the energy sector were in great demand amidst the boom in fracking. That $30 million valuation was applied to a business with $200 million in sales, although it was posting modest losses as I hoped that cost-cutting, simplification and focus should allow the company to break even.

For that reason I initiated a small position at $2.60 per share and I have been glad that this was just a small, speculative position.

Recent Events

In March of last year the deal with ADM closed, although net cash proceeds of $165 million suggest about $10 million in leakage, among others from M&A fees, a substantial amount by all means.

In May, the company reported first-quarter results as it reported $114 million in cash and escrow, about $10 million less than the pro-forma number calculated upon the day the deal was announced.

Of interest was the performance of the remaining core energy business as first-quarter sales of $43 million were up 5% year over year and flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The fact is that adjusted losses of more than $11 million, note that these are adjusted and were greater than 25% of sales, made it easy for me to move on and cash out two-thirds of my position at $3 and change. This sale essentially allowed me to free-ride on the remaining position.

While production declines in terms of new drilling do not necessarily hurt the company as this is about maximizing efficiency from existing wells, all are suffering in such a price environment.

Not having followed the stock anymore, trends have been dismal with second-quarter sales falling to about $35 million, and third-quarter sales falling to just $22 million. Fourth-quarter sales actually fell below $20 million as the company has seen a top management transition, yet actually started 2020 around $2 per share. With net cash balances largely intact around $100 million despite the 2019 losses, that was the key driver behind the market value of $116 million at $2 per share, as the market was still attaching a tiny value to the operating business, despite dismal results.

This all still happened ahead of the COVID-19 crisis and related to that, a great oil price plunge. First-quarter sales for 2020 were actually flat on a sequential basis at $19.4 million as adjusted losses totaled $12.5 million, for a run rate of $50 million per annum. Furthermore, net cash has fallen to $80 million as all of this makes that shares trade around $1 per share.

With a share count of nearly 60 million, this means that the operating assets are valued around minus $20 million, no surprise as there is no roadmap for rapid return to profitability.

To make things more complicated, Flotek announced the acquisition of JP3 Measurement, although the timing of such a deal in the midst of a crisis and soon after a top management transition can be questioned. JP3 is a data and analytics company and will receive $25 million in cash from Flotek, as another 11.5 million shares will be issued, $1.3 million in debt will be assumed, and $5 million in potential earn-outs will have to be paid as well, with the company reporting a deal tag at $35 million.

While the deal makes sense on a stand-alone business, this does not sound like the kind of company which fits within Flotek, as the company is saddled with continuing losses from its core business, as this deal will reduce net cash balances rapidly towards $50 million.

Actually the deal does not sound that bad as the company has grown from merely $4 million in sales in 2016 to nearly $15 million in 2019, suggesting a near 2.5 times sales multiple has been paid. Of interest is that pretty much all the revenues come from midstream and downstream activities, and these activities are less impacted in this current environment.

Given the growth and software like solutions, a near 2.5 times sales multiple looks relatively modest, as I furthermore like the fact that the company has over 60 clients, yet unfortunately no margin details have been released.

Not Moving

Having essentially secured my investment, as I sold two-thirds of my original position at nearly $3.50, I am in doubt here. Shares have fallen substantially to just $1, yet the cash balances have fallen from more than $100 million to just $50 million as a result of the combination of an interesting acquisition (of which we still do not know enough, certainly on the margin front) and continuing losses.

The concern is that in this environment, sales of the legacy business will take a further beating and that cash burn might deplete the cash balances in a rapid fashion, yet shares are priced for low expectations as well. Not seeing enough progress on the loss side of the core business, I lean cautious and while I am left with a very small position, I do not consider increasing this position again. Nonetheless, Flotek is back on the watch list, as I look forward to learning more about the JP3 deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.