The company is well-positioned to profit from the high gold price environment, but the stock may have gotten too stretched after a major run.

At the same time, the company may experience progress in Turkey and get the required permits as the country is under heavy pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in February, I wrote that Alamos Gold (AGI) shares were positioned for upside even without progress at its Turkish mine Kirazli. Many things have happened since that time, and the stock had significant volatility just like other gold mining stocks. Now it’s time to look at the key catalysts for Alamos Gold.

Q1 2020 Results

In the first quarter, Alamos Gold reported revenues of $176.9 million and loss of $30.5 per share which was driven by deferred income tax expense of $53.1 million. The company generated $56.6 million of operating cash flow and continued to invest in lower mine expansion at Young Davidson as well as repurchased Island Gold royalty. As a precaution at times of COVID-19, Alamos Gold drew $100 million out of the $500 million credit facility. The additional $100 million offset the cash outflow from increased investments, and Alamos Gold finished the quarter with $214.7 million of cash on the balance sheet, up from $182.8 million of cash at the end of 2019. Things went well on the production front, and Alamos Gold produced 110,800 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1010 per ounce. However, the company had to cancel its previous guidance due to virus-related mine closures. According to the management commentary during the earnings call, the new guidance will be presented in June.

Mine shutdowns and ramp-up

Two of the company’s mines suffered from virus-related shutdowns. Island Gold mine in Canada was placed on care and maintenance on March 25. Operations were resumed in early May. According to the original guidance, Island Gold was expected to produce 130,000–145,000 ounces at an AISC of $780-820 per ounce. Potentially, we are looking at about 17,000 ounces of lost production, but investors and traders will have to wait for details presented by management in the upcoming new production guidance.

The Mulatos mine in Mexico also suffered a shutdown. The mine halted its operations in early April and began the ramp-up process on May 18. The original production guidance implied that the Mulatos mine will produce 150,000–160,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $940–980 per ounce. The new guidance will likely show a production decrease of about 26,000 ounces.

The previous company-wide production guidance was 425,000–465,000 ounces so the new one will likely be closer to 380,000–420,000 ounces.

Promising commentary on Kirazli

During the earnings call, the company’s management was asked about the situation at the Turkish mine Kirazli. As a reminder, the mine faced protests which, according to the company, were tied to political opposition to the current government.

In Alamos Gold’s view, the situation has changed materially as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt Turkey and increased its appetite for foreign currency and jobs. Tourism got hit hard, and the perspectives for the summer season in Turkey are muted at best since the country is still trying to contain the pandemic with more than 150,000 coronavirus cases.

In this situation, the pressure for new jobs and increased investment will be very material, increasing Alamos Gold’s chances to get all the necessary permits and continue the work. The CEO sounded very optimistic:

“[…] from a whole variety of perspectives, the project is looking very likely to get renewed”.

Stock price perspectives

Near-term momentum in Alamos Gold shares depends on gold price dynamics since the stock has more than doubled in price since the panic selling in mid-March. Fundamentally, the company is looking well-positioned with solid liquidity, decent mines and potential projects, so additional gold price upside will provide an opportunity for a momentum trade above recent highs. More strategic positions will be better off waiting for a pullback.

