When European banks start paying their dividends again, KBC will be the first in line with the income metrics to effectively support ample remuneration rates.

Another is that their financial performance and metrics of financial responsibility demonstrate they are one of the leanest and healthiest players around.

One of the reasons is that they have a significant asset base of fixed-rate mortgages, insulating them with long durations from a period of persistently low interest rates.

Following our champion picks on European banks, we would like to comment on KBC's (OTCPK:KBCSF) first quarter results. We were optimistic about the future company performance, but the market reacted badly the day when the results came out. Since we published our first article the stock has been flat, so here we will provide further insight into KBC to equip readers with an understanding of why this might be an interesting issue for them. Our thesis rests on two key issues: their financial performance and responsibility, setting them up for sustained health and revaluation to more normalised levels, and their fixed-rate mortgage asset base which preserves their net-interest margin despite the low interest rate environment. These two things make them a premium pick, and potentially essential as part of a portfolio's banking exposure.

Q1 Results

At first glance, the company incurred a -5m EUR loss in its net income. The drop in total income in the quarter under review was mostly accounted for by a significant decline in the net result from financial instruments at fair value, which went from a positive 99 million euros and 130 million euros in the year-earlier quarters and previous quarters respectively, to a negative 385 million euros in the first quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Source: KBC Q1 results 2020

Another component of the negative results in Q1 was due to the upfront booking of bank taxes.

Source: KBC Q1 results 2020

For full-year 2020 according to the company report, KBC estimates in a base case scenario of impaired assets for a total amount to roughly 1.1 billion euros.

Capacity For Strong Performance

So why are we still confident? Answers lie in KBC's:

Solid CET1 ratio among its peers Fixed-rate mortgage base

When we wrote the first overview on banks' exposure, we were pretty clear that we were expecting higher cost of risk, so earnings were inevitably going to see some immediate accounting declines due to reserves and forward-looking economic impairment. We also commented that what's really important is the health of the bank and its ability to weather the coming storm of reserves and impairments. So healthy banks should have already dealt with rising NPLs and UPLs and should be presenting strong CET1 ratios. Comparing the data from Q1 2019 and Q1 2020, we see that KBC performed extremely well, meeting not only the criteria for a responsible operator, but also a lean one. Consider some of the following data:

Combined ratio is down

Incremental improvement in the CET1 ratio

Better leverage ratio

Notice the degree of improvement from Q1 2019 KBC results:

To Q1 2020 KBC results:

This strong improvement from last year in a beleaguered economic quarter is critical to seeing the strength of KBC's balance sheet and operations.

We mentioned in our Quick Pick article that strong performance has been maintained at KBC from its fixed-rate mortgage asset base. As expected, compared to the year-earlier quarter, KBC's core income lines, i.e. net interest income, net fee & commission income and the technical insurance result, performed very well in spite of persistently depressed general interest rates. Combined net interest income increased by 1% quarter-on-quarter and by 6% year on-year. The year-on-year increase was due to factors such as loan volume growth, the positive impact of ECB tiering, the full consolidation of ČMSS since June 2019, and earlier rate hikes in the Czech Republic. Save for the one-offs, strength in income should not see substantial decline unless defaults skyrocket, meaning that the fixed-rate portfolio should continue to be a bulwark for above-average income.

Source: KBC Q1 results 2020

Risks And Concluding Remarks

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a chain of events in the markets that has led to a massive sell-off across asset classes and a sharp increase in volatility. The significant deterioration in the economic outlook has brought about an unprecedented monetary policy response from central banks and governments around the world, resulting in flattening yield curves and widening credit spreads. Contrary to the other banks, KBC management provided a detailed scenario analysis. The company managed to increase the core revenue led by higher NII and NIM, helped by its fixed-rate asset base. In the meantime, it was able to provide a higher CET1 ratio and maintain the largest maximum distributable amount buffer of listed banks at 8.3%. This means that not only will KBC navigate these broiling waters, but when the regulators will move forward to provide dividends again to investors, it will be the first bank to remunerate their shareholders.

Although investors should be warned that banks are always exposed to economic performance, and as we enter a recession whose breadth and depth is uncertain, the value could erode. However, with KBC's long-duration fixed-rate mortgage asset base, things are looking relatively good, and any prolonged recession can be better weathered by their superior balance sheet and prepare them for the eventuality of recovery. Considering that they are trading at almost 50% of pre-COVID-19 highs, when markets remember that we are in a TINA environment, SWANs like KBC are prime picks with ample room for price appreciation from these levels.

