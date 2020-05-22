Sell In May And Go Away: A Study On All Major Asset Classes

In this study, we extend the analysis and look at the average performance for each month of the year for all the major asset classes.

'Sell in May and go away' is an investment adage warning investors to divest their stock holdings in May and wait to reinvest in November.

Introduction

The popular phrase ‘Sell in May and go away’ is an investment strategy for equities based on a theory that stipulates that the stock market has historically experienced significant higher returns during the ‘winter’ period from November to April than in the 'summer' period from May to October. In their paper entitled, The Halloween Indicator, ‘Sell in May and Go Away’: Another Puzzle, Jacobsen and Bouman (2002) find that this strategy works for the 36 of the 37 DM and EM studied countries. In the UK, sample evidence even shows that the effect has been noticeable since 1694.

In this article, we extend the analysis and look at the average performance for each month of the year for all the major asset classes using as many data points as possible. With the higher uncertainty moving forward due to the poor ‘recovery’ post lockdown, we study if there are assets that traditionally perform better than others during the ‘summer’ period.

Equities

In this first section, we look at the performance of the major equity indexes since their inception. Interestingly, figure 1 (left frame) shows that equity returns for the S&P 500 are positively skewed during the winter period; since 1928, February appears to be the worst-performing month, averaging -0.1%, while April and December are the winners, averaging 1.4% and 1.3% in monthly returns, respectively. However, monthly returns are more mixed during the summertime; equities experience their biggest drawdowns in September, with S&P 500 falling on average by 1%, but also experience strong rallies in July with S&P 500 soaring by over 1.5%.

When we look at the average returns in the summer and winter periods, we find some outstanding results; while the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of 5.1% between November and April, annual returns for the ‘summer’ period averaged a mere 2.2%. Figure 1 (right frame) shows a striking divergence between the ‘winter’ and ‘summer’ portfolios.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

We then look at the seasonality in other major equity markets, and we observe magnificent results. For instance, figure 2 (left frame) shows that Japanese equities barely perform positively during the summer period since January 1976; the only positive month is July, with equity returns averaging 0.28%, which is far below the striking returns observed in April (1.9%) and December (1.5%). Average returns for the winter period are all positive.

We obtain similar results when we look at the seasonality of European equities since January 1987. The worst-performing months occur during the summer period, with August and September averaging -1.7% and -1.3% in monthly returns, while monthly returns are all positive during the winter period (best-performing months are also April and December, averaging +2.2% and +1.8% in monthly returns, respectively.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

For the UK, we look at the average monthly performance of equities since January 1984 and find similar results than for Japanese and European equities (figure 3, left frame). There are no negative months during the winter period and monthly performances are much weaker during the summer. June and September are the worst-performing months, with equities averaging -0.8%, while December (+2.2%) and April (+1.9%) are the winners again.

Eventually, we also get similar results when we look at monthly returns for EM equities since January 1988; the worst-performing month is August, with equities falling by 1.9 percent on average and the winner is December, with equities soaring by 3.3% on average.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

Precious metals

In this section, we look at the performance of the two most popular precious metals: gold and silver. Our data on gold starts in 1968 while our data on silver starts in 1982. To the exception of March and June, gold has averaged positive returns in all other months and we do not observe any major difference between the summer and winter periods. As we mentioned in our previous articles, gold plays the role of a safe-haven asset in periods of extreme market selloffs; it was described many times as a zero-beta asset that serves as a hedge against equity drawdowns (Beckmann et al., 2014).

However, we do observe a seasonality for silver. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that silver tends to experience much weaker returns during the summer period, with June and October being the worst-performing months, averaging -1.8% and -0.8% in monthly returns. On the other hand, there are no negative months during the summer period and January is the big winner with silver averaging 2.9% in monthly returns. Note that we did not observe any seasonality in gold even if we start the analysis in 1982; gold generates strong returns during both the summer and winter periods.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

FX

In the FX market, even though we do not see any evidence of a seasonality for the US dollar, we do find some interesting patterns for the British pound and the Japanese yen. Figure 5 (left frame) shows the average performance of the USD index for each month since 1971. We do observe the presence of a mean-reversion process: positive months are usually followed by a USD depreciation in the following month. For instance, December has on average been the worst-performing month for the dollar, averaging -0.86%, and January is the best-performing month with USD appreciating by nearly 1 percent on average. As the USD index is heavily weighed against the euro, we do observe opposite results for the EURUSD exchange rate (we used a proxy for the euro prior 1999).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

However, we do find interesting results for GBPUSD and JPYUSD exchange rates. While the British pound tends to average poor returns during the summer period (the worst-performing months are May and August with -0.6% in returns), the Japanese yen has remained strong between May and October. The JPY worst-performing months are November and January, averaging -0.4% and -0.35%, respectively.

As equities perform poorly in the summer as we saw in our first section, it is preferable to hold FX safe havens such as the Japanese yen than risk-on currencies such as the pound or the Australian dollar (figure 7, right frame). Figure 7 (left frame) shows that in the past 30 years, the British pound has been very sensitive to a rise in price volatility (VIX), averaging -30bps in monthly returns when the VIX was trading above 20, while the Japanese yen remains the ultimate safe haven averaging +45bp in monthly returns.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

Figure 7

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

Commodities

In this part, we look at average returns for two of the most popular commodities in the futures market: WTI oil price since 1983 and copper price since 1988. Interestingly, against strong expectations, oil has historically performed better during the summertime and has averaged positive returns from May to October. November and December are the worst-performing months, with WTI averaging -2.3% and -3.1% in monthly returns (figure 8, left frame).

On the other hand, copper has performed better during the winter period and comes in line with other risk-on assets (figure 8, right frame). To the exception of January (flat returns), returns were positive for all the other winter months, with copper experiencing the strongest returns in February averaging nearly 2 percent. The only exception in the summertime is the month of July, as we can notice that copper has averaged 2.2% in monthly returns.

Figure 8

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR Calculations

US Treasuries and Bitcoin

In this section, we look at the monthly seasonality of US Treasuries since 1973 (figure 9, left frame) and Bitcoin since 2012 (figure 9, right frame). As expected, there is no clear evidence of a seasonality in US Treasuries as they have been constantly rising in the past 40 years amid the long-term bearish momentum in US yields. Using monthly data of the Barclays US Treasury Total Return times series, Treasuries have averaged 7.1% in monthly returns for a volatility of 5.2%, implying a Sharpe ratio of 1.35.

On the other hand, we can notice that Bitcoin has averaged ‘poor’ returns between June and September and has performed strongly during the winter period (figure 9, right frame), especially during the month of November with returns averaging 56% in the past 8 years.

Figure 9

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Investment outlook: high uncertainty, defensive allocation

Even though equities have recovered strongly since their March lows despite the titanic rise in jobless claims and the massive contraction expected in the second quarter, we do think that risky assets could give up some of their strength moving forward. Atlanta Fed GDPNow model forecasts real GDP growth to fall by 42% in Q2 (annualized) in the US, its sharpest quarterly contraction in the post WWII era, and we are convinced that the economy will take longer than expected to recover from the COVID-19 shock due to social distancing. We recommend a defensive allocation in the medium term due to the rising uncertainty coming forward; surely, the massive liquidity injections from the Fed and other major central banks could continue to push equities to higher levels, but the market could easily experience another round of market stress within the next 12 months.

Hence, we would avoid being overexposed to risky assets that tend to perform poorly in the summer period such as non-US equities, copper, the British pound and the Aussie. We would also rather own gold than silver even though gold is currently extremely overvalued relative to silver as silver has historically experienced extremely poor returns in June (-1.8%). The debate over Bitcoin is mitigated as it may trade as a ‘high-beta’ gold stock in the coming months and hence benefit from the nice momentum on the precious metal, but could also get aggressively sold in case of a sudden equity drawdown. Even though we remain strongly bullish on Bitcoin in the long run, we recently saw that the cryptocurrency could be challenged by the current macro environment such as a sudden equity selloff and a bear steepening in the 2Y10Y yield curve.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AUDNZD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.