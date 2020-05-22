Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public, and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing it with the public, because I simply didn't like the way it felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through the end of March, I purchased 33 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 34 stocks, 19 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So, 18 stocks remain that I plan to write public articles about over the coming weeks. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), and Tractor Supply (TSCO) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys. And if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Microchip Technology (MCHP), and it's one I've done quite well with since purchasing on 3/16/20.

Data by YCharts

What I'm going to do in this article is to take everyone through my valuation process. It's the same process I use for almost all stocks that have low-to-moderate earnings cyclicality (only this time with a slight twist), and it is the process that helped me identify the value in Microchip Technology during the sell-off.

Source

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Microchip Technologies is represented by the shaded dark green area. Over the course of the past 20 years, MCHP has experience four years where EPS dropped significantly. I have placed orange circles around those years on the F.A.S.T Graph in order to highlight how much the EPS decline was in percentage terms. During the 2001 recession EPS fell -39%, during the Great Recession earning fell -22%, in 2012 -21%, and this past year they fell -14%.

The reason earnings cyclicality is the first thing I check is because if earnings are really cyclical, which I loosely define has having fallen more than -50% in one year and then recovering, it becomes difficult to use P/E ratios and earnings growth rates to estimate future returns. Because of that, if I see really cyclical earnings I use a separate type of analysis I have developed specifically for cyclicals. MCHP is interesting because it is a classically cyclical industry of semiconductors, and its historical earnings are certainly somewhat cyclical, but during none of these years historically has the earnings decline been deeper than -50% for MCHP. Let's compare this history to a stock like Micron (MU), which is very cyclical and you'll see what I'm talking about.

Micron has the history of an extremely cyclical stock where earnings wildly fluctuate between making a lot of money to losing a lot of money, sometimes within the space of a single year. I have developed a technique for analyzing stocks like this, and in fact, I used in with Micron in a series of public SA articles in 2018 and 2019, where I first warned Micron owners of a likely price decline, then after that decline I bought Micron, and when the price when on to recover I sold for a healthy 40%+ profit. You can read about that investment in my article "Profiting From Micron's Cycles: A Case Study" if you are interested.

I bring all of this up with MCHP because while I have a basic approach to analyze different types of stocks and I utilize a lot of fairly basic figures and calculations to come up with my expected 10-year returns for a stock like MCHP, the results are always just a base case. I use the numbers as a starting point to help us make sure we aren't trading and investing based on media narratives and wishful thinking rather than actual proven returns from the business. My view is that the numbers should at least be reasonable before we make and investment, but numbers alone are not usually sufficient. There is no magic formula for success and human judgment is a vital component necessary to optimize results. This turned out to be the case with MCHP as I'll explain a bit later in the article.

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged Microchip Technology as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

MCHP's P/E is 16.36 based on their current price and expected earnings before the recession, while its normal P/E this past cycle was 19.04 pre-recession. (Currently, these numbers are both slightly lower, but since earnings can fluctuate a lot during a recession, I use pre-recession expectations and then adjust for the current recession based on the last recession to give me a better indication of future earnings.) If, over the course of the next 10 years, MCHP's P/E were to revert to its normal full-cycle 19.04 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +1.53%. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. MCHP had a +6.68% expected 10-year CAGR from mean reversion when I bought it before the price rose.)

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

MCHP's forward earnings yield is currently +5.98%, according to YCharts. Using peak earnings, which is what I prefer to use when we go into recessions, the earnings yield is a little better, at +6.12%, and that's what I'll use for my calculations. I wanted to share the chart above, though, so that readers can see the dramatic effect that buying at good prices can have on the earnings yield. One can see that the earnings yield when I bought MCHP was well over 9%.

The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $6.12 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years. So, if earnings remained the same each year for 10 years, I would turn my $100 into $161.20 over that time period. It is very rare for a business to earn the same about money each year, though. For most good businesses, we expect those earnings to grow each year, so we want to take that potential earnings growth into account as well.

The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

MCHP's shares outstanding have actually risen a little bit since 2007. Given the gradual nature of most of the increase it was likely the result of stock compensation, and the big jump in shares in 2016 was likely part of their 3.4 billion dollar deal to acquire Atmel. If shares have risen over time instead of decline, then I don't make any adjustments to my earnings growth estimates and simply use the cyclcially adjusted EPS growth rate over this period, which I estimate is about +12.98% earnings growth, even taking into account their negative growth years.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought MCHP's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $6.12 the first year, and that amount would grow at +12.98% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $226.83. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.54% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for MCHP, it will produce a +1.53% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +8.54% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +10.07% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, MCHP is in the "Hold" category, tilting a little bit undervalued using my basic standards. The stock has a very long way to rise before it would become a "Sell" and so there is a good chance this becomes a long-term hold for me. Right now, the stock price would need to rise above $135 per share before it crossed the selling threshold assuming earnings don't rise above the pre-recession peak.

Cyclical Adjustments I Made When Buying MCHP

I mentioned above that MCHP is a moderately cyclical stock, experiencing EPS declines of -39%, -22%, and -21% in the past. Typically, this sort of earnings cyclicality can cause stocks to predictably undershoot to the downside during downcycles. I wanted to use my knowledge of these cycles to try to buy MCHP at an even better price than my Full-Cycle Analysis would provide.

Using my basic Full-Cycle Analysis, MCHP stock became a buy when it fell below $81.25, at which point it would have had a 12% expected 10-Year CAGR expectation. But I waited until the price was below $56.00 per share before I bought it. The reason for that was because I figured the stock had a high probability of overshooting significantly to the downside due to its historically high price cyclicality.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

We can see that MCHP's significant historical drawdowns (displayed as "portfolio 1" above) all produced declines in price between -50% and -60% off the stock's high price. I suspected that the current recession would be similar, so when setting my buy price for the stock, I decided to aim for at least a -50% decline off that high price, which was about $56.00 per share. I was fortunate in this case that MCHP fell below that to a low of $53.17 per share and I was able to snatch up shares near the current bottom. So, essentially, I blended two of my analytical techniques together, along with a macro recession call which helped me aim for lower prices, in order to buy this stock at a great price during the downturn. Any one of those techniques could have allowed investors to buy MCHP at a fairly good price, but it does take an extra level of skill and experience (or luck) to get stocks like this at great prices. That extra experience and judgment are what I try to offer members of Cyclical Investor's Club, where, after I share the basic numbers, I also share my personal buy prices, which include a lot more interpretation and judgment on my part that aim for the lowest prices that are likely to occur.

Conclusion

Microchip Technologies is a good example of how establishing some basic investing standards can help identify businesses where the numbers look good based on history. But it also shows how looking at stocks from different angles and using individual judgment after a stock meets those basic standards can improve returns. Sometimes this means aiming for a lower buy price as I did with MCHP, but other times it might mean avoiding certain stocks altogether. Even though in many respects stocks behave similarly in different recessions, this virus-driven recession is indeed different than what we have had before. I'm avoiding things like airline stocks altogether, for example, because they are just too far away from any historical baseline for which I could possibly make accurate comparisons even with adjustments. But I'm also avoiding really expensive stocks whose businesses might be doing fine this recession. What I want are the stocks of good businesses at the best valuations I can find them. The returns from this category of stocks are likely to be much better than the market over the medium and long-term, and there were a few dozen of them I was able to find during the downturn. There is a reasonable possibility we will revisit the March lows again. I would put MCHP on your shopping list in case that happens and consider buying if it fall under $56.00 again.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCHP, BRK.B, HOLX, FLIR, SYY, TSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.