Acacia's strategic partnership with Starboard Value appears fruitful. In just four months of 2020, the company has already acquired four patent portfolios. However, perceptions about value could be considered cloudy.

Acacia Research reported 2020 first quarter results on May 11th. Revenue improved respectably year-over-year by over 12%. But, the loss on the bottom line tripled.

Acacia Research (ACTG) claims it is a busy bee. If true, this should bode well for long-term shareholders still showing paper losses on their investment.

Leaving Off In 2019

After the company reported 2019 full-year results in March, I expected an ugly first quarter in 2020. In the final quarter of 2019, there was little good news, plenty of bad news and a few tidbits of news sparking glimmers of hope.

The good news? Acacia had $168.3 million in cash and investments on its books. And, it expected to use only 5% of its cash on operating costs until either the completion of an approved investment or the commencement of its first redemption test period in August 2021.

The bad news? It was trading at a 40% discount to its $3.37 in cash per share. It had lost $9.2 million selling the majority of its Veritone (VERI) stake (made by previous management) in 2019. Its Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Drive Shack (DS) investments (made by current management) were showing hefty paper losses. Revenue for the year of $11.2 million was approximately 1/12 the total generated in 2018.

The hopeful news? In November 2019, Acacia announced a strategic partnership with Starboard Value. Starboard was to function, primarily, as a lead generator and offer financial backing.

2020 First Quarter Results

Revenue for the first three months of 2020 totaled $3.82 million, a 12.6% increase over the $3.39 million generated in the 2019 first quarter. Historically, Acacia Research had not operated the type of business conducive for year-over-year comparisons because of its dependency on litigation outcomes. Still, a year-over-year comparison is somewhat applicable for the 2019 and 2020 first quarters. Source

In the 2019 fourth quarter earnings call on March 12th, Acacia shared it had already acquired two patent assets for approximately $6 million in the 2020 first quarter. The first asset was a portfolio of two groups of flash disk drive patents - one group from Fusion-io and the other group from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). The second asset was a portfolio of speech recognition and voice control patents. The company credits the new portfolios for the revenue bump in the quarter and reports patent acquisition costs of $5.78 million.

Portfolio expenses inclusive of inventor royalties, legal and litigation fees and amortization expenses decreased $4.1 million year-over year from $6.6 million in the 2019 first quarter to $2.5 million in 2020.

However, the company's general and administrative expenses jumped 33% from $3.66 million in 2019 to $4.88 million in 2020. Excluding non-cash stock compensation, G&A expenses jumped 24% from $3.67 million in 2019 to $4.55 million in 2020. One contributor to the increase was Acacia's decision to establish an office on the East Coast.

We have leased approximately 4,000 square feet of office space in New York, New York. The New York Office Lease commenced on February 1, 2020. The term of the New Lease is 24 months from the commencement date, provides for annual rent increases, and does not provide us the right to early terminate or extend our lease terms.

Though its operating loss was less year-over-year, the bottom line was severely impacted year-over-year. In 2019, the net loss was $4.1 million. It more than tripled in 2020 to $12.6 million. Additional losses were attributable to a significant decrease in the value of the company's investments as well as another loss from the divestment of its remaining Veritone shares.

As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the carrying value of our common stock and warrants in public and private companies was $11.9 million and $18.6 million, respectively. Acacia sold all remaining 298,450 shares Veritone common stock and recorded a realized loss of $3.3 million.

Veritone's common stock traded as low as $1.22 on March 16, 2020 and as high as $3.60 on March 4, 2020. Acacia sold its remaining shares for an average of $3.0585 recouping $912.8 thousand between February 25 and March 5. Since early May, Veritone's common stock has exploded to the $7.50 range.

Acacia determined the fair value of its 1.12 million of Veritone common stock purchase warrants totaled $757 thousand on December 31, 2019. On March 31, 2020, the fair value of the warrants had increased to $1.39 million.

In 2019, Acacia invested $11.4 million for 1.53 million shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR). On December 31, 2019, the stock closed at $7.43. On March 31, 2020, Immersion's stock closed at $5.36 per share which would have equated to a paper loss of $3.2 million. Immersion's common stock has recovered to the $7.00 range.

In mid-November 2019, Acacia invested $2.1 million in 500,000 shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS). In December, it added 74,100 shares for $276.4 thousand. On December 31, 2019, the stock closed at $3.66. On March 31, 2020, Drive Shack's stock closed at $1.52 per share which would have equated to a paper loss of $1.23 million. Drive Shack's common stock is pushing toward the $2.00 mark.

In August 2019, Acacia's Board approved a $10 million share repurchase authorization expiring July 31, 2020. In the first quarter, the company bought back 576.9 million common shares for $1.32 million leaving approximately $8.7 million available for future buybacks.

Acacia also announced the acquisition of additional portfolios.

News With Hope Tinted With Confusion

The addition of portfolios should spur hope. And yet, Acacia managed to introduce a bit of confusion.

In the 2019 year-end earnings call on March 12, 2020, (as mentioned already) Acacia announced the acquisition of its first portfolios in 2020 – two in total.

We acquired IP assets in two key areas: flash storage and speech recognition and voice control. These investments are in emerging areas of opportunity and many of the patents we acquired have a seven to 10-year lifespan, providing us with long and promising runway for monetization. In aggregate, we invested approximately $6 million to acquire these patents. (emphasis added)

The 2020 first quarter 10-Q validated the acquisitions and reported the spend as $5.78 million.

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we acquired two new patent portfolios consisting of [I] flash memory technology, and [II] voice activation and control technology. The patents and patent rights acquired during the three months ended March 31, 2020 have estimated economic useful lives of approximately five years.

As well, in the first quarter press release and earnings call, Acacia shared it had acquired two more portfolios.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we acquired two attractive patent portfolios, bringing us to four acquisitions for the year. (emphasis added) We have acquired Excalibur IP, a portfolio of more than 2,500 patents... In addition, we acquired a significant portfolio of nearly 150 patents from L3Harris (LHX).

However, of the first two acquired, the speech recognition and voice control portfolio was not elaborated on at all in the first quarter earnings call. As well, the first quarter investor presentation ignored the speech recognition and voice control portfolio. Both actions could be considered somewhat confusing. Source

Furthermore, Acacia was not willing to share costs regarding the portfolios acquired in the second quarter as it did in March.

The CapEx is disclosed in the Q [10-Q] but the individual patent acquisitions are not significant enough to require an 8-K.

But, a bit of searching offered a few hints.

Excalibur LP and L3Harris Portfolios

L3Harris Technologies was formed in October 2018 when L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation combined in a merger of equals. The new global defense technology company would focus on combining complementary technologies, accelerating innovation and expanding reach.

Source

As part of its strategy to combine complementary technologies, L3Harris planned to actively reshape its portfolio through divestiture. This apparently opened the opportunity for Acacia's acquisition of L3Harris' patents covering “commercial applications of Wi-Fi and IoT technologies.”

The second portfolio acquired, Excalibur IP, covers “technologies including internet search, cloud computing, e-commerce, location-based services, mobile apps, media management and social networking.”

During the acquisition of Yahoo! in 2016 by Verizon Communications (VZ), this portfolio, then containing over 4,000 patents, was one of the assets retained by Yahoo!. Altaba (AABA) was formed following the sale of Yahoo!’s core business to hold the retained assets. Though Verizon's purchase did not include Excalibur IP, it did include an indefinite license to use the patents in the portfolio.

According to M.CAM, considered a “knowledge underwriter,” Excalibur IP consisted of “some of Yahoo!'s oldest patents related to paid search, search optimization and advertising.” Techcrunch.com described the portfolio as “a veritable roadmap of the many turns that Yahoo!’s business took over the years.” During the summer of 2016, because its business purpose was to “to help companies find the perfect patent for their business,” Innography studied the portfolio. Innography determined search made up the majority of the portfolio, online advertising 15% to 20% and mobile 10% to 20%. It estimated the average remaining life of the patents in the portfolio was approximately 11-1/2 years. The company also touted the breadth and depth of the portfolio, specifically noting Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) thousands of citations of Excalibur.

The patents are stronger than average, with a long list of other technology companies citing Yahoo's patents, meaning that future patents will require the cited patent to be in existence.

In December 2016, Yahoo! valued the portfolio at $740 million. In March 2017, techcrunch.com reported Yahoo! had once expected suitors to bid over $1 billion for the asset.

In September 2017, Eureka Database Solutions, an affiliate of Dominion Harbor, acquired a small portion of the portfolio - 23 patents and two applications, from Excalibur IP. At the end of the month, Altaba reported the portfolio's patent count had dropped to 3,589 units and its value had declined to $675 million. Still, it was considered a gem.

Portfolios like this one stand out because of the size and the pedigree.

By June 2018, the count and value had declined further to 3,497 units and $635 million, respectively. Six months later, the drop in count to 3,420 units was slight but the decline in value was steep to only $250 million. In May 2019, the count was lower at 3,340 units while the value held at $250 million.

In October 2019, Altaba filed a Certificate of Dissolution. In November, the value of the portfolio had dropped to $223 million and the patent count to 3,051 units.

By February 2020, Altaba valued the portfolio of 2,863 patents at just $52.5 million. Altaba described Excalibur IP as a portfolio consisting of patents assets concentrated in “search/information retrieval; online advertising; cloud computing; network infrastructures; communication technologies; data center cooling; machine learning; mobile; user interface; and e-commerce.”

In February, Altaba also agreed to license Excalibur IP to the third party patent aggregation firm, RPX Corporation. As a patent aggregation firm, RPX has invested in the rights to nearly 50,000 patents for its 300+ clients.

RPX members across a wide range of technology sectors are receiving licenses to the Excalibur IP portfolio in connection with this transaction.

RPX would also be able to license the portfolio to certain additional companies in the future.

Takeaway

Since hindsight is 20/20, the poor timing of the divestment of Veritone shares is obvious. I continue to question Acacia's investment in Drive Shack. The need to lease office space in New York raises a brow.

On the other hand, based simply on year-to-date activity, it does appear Starboard is generating leads for Acacia Research. In 2019, the company acquired only five patent portfolios. In just four months of 2020, it has already acquired four. Yet, the value of one – the speech recognition and voice control portfolio - already appears in question.

As well, though we don't know the price paid, the value of the Excalibur IP may be debatable. In just over three years, it appears its value has dwindled 93%. Assuming Innography's average remaining life estimate was correct in 2016, the current estimate would be 7-1/2 years. While the RPX transaction should generate revenue for Acacia Research, it could also limit potential licensing opportunities since the RPX business model facilitates usage by its client mass. It appears companies needing to license the portfolio will have alternative sources beyond Acacia.

Source

Overall, it appears Acacia Research should be busy as a bee. It does seem its equity investment decisions could use more attention. Its new patent portfolios may also require more tending and peddling. Hopefully, the company will be as productive as a bee.

