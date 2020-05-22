Seven Generations offers a different risk profile and higher upside potential compared to oil sands producers.

Given its condensate production, Seven Generations represents an alternative to oil sands.

The upside potential of Canadian oil sands producers' stocks seems limited because of the recent market rally.

The upside potential of Canadian oil sands stocks seems limited as they are getting closer to their 52-week highs given the recent market rally.

If you are looking to invest in oil sands, you can consider instead Seven Generations Energy (OTC:SVRGF): The Canadian condensate and gas producer is exposed to that type of heavy oil, and the upside potential of its stock seems greater.

Image source: Suncor.com (Suncor Edmonton refinery)

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Reduced upside potential with Canadian oil sands producers

Since the coronavirus-induced market sell-off in March, the stock price of Canadian oil sands producers is recovering. For instance, Suncor Energy (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) stocks are now 39% and 43% from their 52-week highs.

That indicates the upside potential of such producers seems limited if oil prices get back to their pre-crisis levels.

In contrast, other Canadian oil and gas stocks have not recovered that quickly. For example, Seven Generations' stock price remains 66% below its 52-week highs.

Thus, investors looking to invest in Canadian oil sands could consider Seven Generations as an alternative since its assets expose the company to oil sands production.

Largest condensate producer in Canada

Condensate is a very light oil that is mixed with oil sands to transport that type of heavy oil via pipelines.

Seven Generations estimates the demand for condensate exceeds supply by more than 250,000 bbl/d in Canada, which is why Canada imports condensate from the U.S.

Source: Investor presentation May 2020

With its production of 69,000 barrels of condensate per day during Q1, Seven Generations is the largest condensate producer in Canada.

Since the company also produces natural gas and NGL, condensate represented only 35.7% of its total production of 193,500 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d).

But given the higher prices condensate represents compared to an equivalent volume of gas or NGL, revenue from condensate reached 70.0% of Seven Generations' total revenue during the first quarter. And management estimates condensate will represent about half of the company's revenue in 2020, based on strip prices on April 25.

Source: Investor presentation May 2020

Thus, Seven Generations doesn't produce oil sands, but its revenue mostly depends on it thanks to its condensate production, which makes Seven Generations an interesting alternative for investors looking for exposure to Canadian oil sands.

Seven Generations' higher break-even prices

However, you should keep in mind oil sands producers profit from much lower break-even prices than Seven Generations.

For instance, in a recent article, I had estimated Suncor needed a WTI price of $US37.5/bbl to sustain its production. And Canadian Natural Resources' latest presentation indicates it can sustain its production at a WTI price of $25/bbl to $26/bbl.

In contrast, many Canadian oil and gas producers need a WTI price in the range of US$45/bbl to US$55/bbl to hold their production flat within their cash flow.

During Q3 2019 earnings call, Seven Generations' management indicated it needed a WTI price of US$50/bbl to fund its capital program and hold its production flat.

That higher break-even price is partly due to the company's high decline rate that management estimates at 42% this year.

But since Seven Generations is switching from high growth to flat production, its decline rate will diminish over time, which will reduce its sustaining costs and break-even prices.

Seven Generations CEO Marty Proctor said during a recent podcast interview the company's decline rate would diminish by about 3% every year, which will lower sustaining costs by C$60 million to C$80 million per year, or C$0.96/boe (US$0.69/boe) at the midpoint, assuming production of 200,000 boe/d.

Greater upside potential if oil prices recover

These different break-even prices between oil sands producers and Seven Generations correspond to different risks for investors.

As an illustration, Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor generate free cash flow at WTI prices of US$40/bbl while Seven Generations can't sustain its production at such prices.

In addition, given their reasonable debt loads (discussed in my previous articles here and here), Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor could face depressed WTI prices much longer than Seven Generations, even when taking into account Seven Generations' reasonable debt load.

Source: Seven Generations presentation May 2020

But if oil prices recover over the medium term, Seven Generations' upside potential seems significant given the gap to its stock's 52-week highs.

As an illustration, during Q1, Seven Generations' funds flow reached C$206.6 million excluding realized hedge gains of C$68.4 million, based on benchmark prices listed below.

Source: Q1 MD&A

Taking into account sustaining costs of C$650 million management discussed during the last earnings call, the company should realize C$206.6 million * 4 - C$650 million = C$176.4 million of annual free cash flow, assuming Q1 production and commodity prices through the year.

With the stock price of C$3.2/share, the corresponding free cash flow yield of 16.5% seems attractive.

In comparison, Canadian Natural Resources' and Suncor's free cash flow yields correspond to 7.6% and 1.3%, respectively, based on annualized Q1 funds flows and assuming annual sustaining costs of C$3.0 billion and C$3.5 billion, respectively.

Granted, these results depend on many variable items such as gas prices and commodity price differentials. But Seven Generations' high free cash flow yield at Q1 prices shows the company's valuation looks cheaper than its oil sands peers.

Takeaway

Seven Generations seems an interesting alternative to expose your portfolio to oil sands with higher upside potential if you assume oil prices will recover in the medium term.

The main risk remains a potential reduction in Canadian oil sands production if oil prices stay depressed, which will have a negative impact on the demand and prices for condensate. Also, WTI prices below US$50/bbl over the long term would represent a significant risk for Seven Generations.

