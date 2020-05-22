Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) has been through some serious carnage. The fund has fallen over 80% year to date and that is what happens when a pandemic coincides with an oil price war alongside leverage inside a closed end fund. CEN's leverage impact is most notably seen in the big outperformance of the unlevered Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

Of course, that is behind us and new investors are curious as to what kind of returns they can get in this fund. We decided to look at the holdings and give you an estimate.

Recent NAV

CEN publishes a monthly update about three weeks into the month. The last one available is for April 2020. We highlight a few select numbers that we will get to.

Source: April update CEN

The fund has $61 million in net assets and about $80 million in gross assets. 39% of gross assets are invested in KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP.

Source: April update CEN

In other words, this asset is being valued at $31.18 million or about half of the fund's net assets. In the last annual report, this had been identified at $45.4 million so we are glad that there is some rational decrease in market value being assigned here.

Source: CEN 2019 annual report

But this is still overvaluing the equity dramatically in our view. KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP. is an investment in VMLP. That company, as described below was using some serious leverage before the pandemic.

VMLP is a Calgary, Alberta-based private midstream company, 46% owned by Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina unrated) and 54% by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.(KKR unrated), a private equity firm. VMLP is engaged in natural gas gathering, field compression and processing in the central Montney in British Columbia. VMLP's Ba3 CFR benefits from (1) the continuing development of economic resources in the liquids-rich Montney by the Cutbank Ridge Partnership (CRP, a joint venture partnership between Encana Corporation (Encana: Ba1 positive) and Mitsubishi Corporation (Mitsubishi: A2 stable)) processed by VMLP; (2) the company's solid contractual agreements mitigating all price and some volume risks on the CRP agreement; (3) and the absence of volume or price risk on the Hythe/Steeprock contract with Encana, and Hythe contract with NuVisa Energy (unrated). VMLP's CFR is constrained by; (1) its natural gas throughput volume risk on the CRP facility contract; (2) very high leverage of around 6.6x in 2019; (3) and the complexity of its contracts.

Source: Moody's March 2019

Now this downgrade was in March 2019. Moody's stopped reviewing the debt in 2020. In the present case, we think debt to EBITDA likely goes through 7.0X to 8.0X. We would place very little value on the equity today in such a case.

But moving on from that valuation issue, this investment produces currently no income. Hence CEN has to rely on the remaining $48 million of assets to produce income. Several yields are being cut across the sector but due to depressed prices, it is not unreasonable to expect a 10% yield on this $48 million which works out to $4.8 million annually. That though is before expenses.

Expenses

Based on the last annual report, we can get a ballpark of the expenses that will be incurred by the fund.

Source: CEN 2019 annual report

Now, investment advisory fees and administration fees are a percentage of assets and they will trend down.

The Advisory Agreement provides that the Fund shall pay the Adviser a monthly fee for its services at an annual rate of 1.00% of the Fund’s average daily net assets plus the amount of borrowing for investment purposes (“Managed Assets”). The Fund has entered into an Administration Agreement with the Adviser and the Adviser has entered into a sub-administration agreement with U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC, doing business as U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (“Sub-Administrator”). The Adviser and Sub-Administrator perform administrative services necessary for the operation of the Fund, including maintaining certain books and records of the Fund and preparing reports and other documents required by federal, state, and other applicable laws and regulations, and providing the Fund with Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Notes to Financial Statements (continued) September 30, 2019 2019 Annual Report 25 administrative office facilities. For these services, the Fund pays to the Adviser a monthly fee at an annual rate of 0.15% of the Fund’s Managed Assets. The Adviser is responsible for any fees due to the Sub-Administrator.

Source: CEN 2019 annual report

So will the dividends on preference shares where we have had large redemptions. But a lot of those smaller costs are likely fixed costs.

Source: Author's estimates

Overall we estimate that between $2.00-2.50 million of expenses to be borne by the fund. That would come to a net expense ratio of about 4%. This will result in a net investment income of about $2.5 million annually. With almost 50 million shares outstanding, the fund could sustainably pay 5% a year or about 6 cents annually. The fund did pay 3 cents for the quarter, or at an annual 12-cent rate.

Source: CEN

However, since even this rate is 2X what can be paid sustainability, there is a big risk to the reduced distribution being maintained. Based on all the information, CEN thus enjoys the following distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

An extreme rating implies between 50-90% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

The biggest risk is for the Veresen Midstream Partnership to go belly up. With leverage probably grazing the fine edges of 8X, we think that is a distinct possibility. We have firms like energy Transfer (ET) that are trading at under 8X EV to EBITDA so it is not far-fetched to imagine that KKR's equity is worth one big fat zero in this market. Assuming it does survive though, it is unlikely to be sold at anywhere resembling these valuations in the next 2-3 years.

From an income investors' standpoint, CEN is generating about 5% of net cash flow here. They likely will pay higher than that to keep the crowd interested and try and issue more equity at a premium to NAV as that is their only path out of this.

