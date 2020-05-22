Our Chemical Quick Picks

Chemicals are in virtually everything we touch in the modern day, but when industry comes to a standstill for several months, even chemicals falter. Although Q1 results have been generally strong, this is merely an accounting consequence, as exposures to businesses like construction and automotive only really start to tank in Q2, where the impacts from lockdowns become relevant. Below we give two picks in chemicals that might interest investors. The first is interesting because of its dividend and resilient end-markets, and the second is interesting because of its discounted valuation. Both of these companies are focusing on specialty chemicals products, which are higher margin due to their greater value-add, and under normal circumstances perform pretty well. We think that a chemicals exposure could be interesting for portfolios focused on longer-term gains, as in that horizon chemicals will make the long trek back up the cycle, and among those companies, these are the most worthy of consideration.

The Line-Up

Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF)

Unlike Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF) which has clear fault lines around the segments that will perform well and poorly, Arkema's resilience is hidden within its segments: Advanced Materials, Adhesive Solutions, Coating Solutions and Intermediates. Intermediates is on the way out as Arkema focuses on its specialty chemical products where we see resilience in end-markets like water treatment and hygiene.

Moreover, Arkema has exposure to the packaging industry through its Coating Solutions segment. Packaging has unsurprisingly seen some resilience insofar it's not connected with construction paper, where companies like Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) have suffered a little bit. Its packaging solutions are quite advanced, some even for bioplastic solutions, and its additive products as well as some of its adhesive products have held up well in the current environment.

Adhesive Solutions is also the home to Bostik, one of Arkema's really successful acquisitions, which in this environment provides adhesive solutions for packaging and also personal care and feminine hygiene products. Adhesive solutions are generally going to benefit from greater product spreads now as the oil crisis has caused raw material prices to fall dramatically. Only about 30% of Bostik's markets are vulnerable to construction-related downturns. Although hit for the moment, some of its consumer exposure should make a reasonable recovery as well, even if gradual. Arkema has substantial exposure to electronics end-markets through its products both used in screens, foldable or otherwise, as well as for microelectronic plasma etching, the new frontier after the failure of Moore's Law. Moreover, there is Thiochemicals which has some exposure to agriculture and nutrition. Across these various segments, we think that possibly 40-50% of Arkema's revenue will be rather resistant to the coronavirus crisis. With a low dividend payout of 3%, there is also an income proposition.

Given Arkema's substantial resilience, which might even be closer to Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) than Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF), we created a valuation range for Arkema using Eastman's multiples for the optimistic scenario and Solvay's multiples for the pessimistic scenario. As seen, the price appreciation opportunity could range from modest to very compelling.

Evonik

The PeroxyChem acquisition for $640 million was not too badly timed. Peroxide products are performing pretty well in most product portfolios because of resilience in the pharma, pulp & paper and wastewater treatment end-markets. Another point on the M&A side is the disposal of its methacrylates business. More broadly, as PeroxyChem only accounts for 5% of revenue, the nutrition and care business, which is around 33% of Evonik's EBITDA, is likely to stay entirely stable throughout the duration of the crisis. This is because end-markets like animal and plant care, food as well as medical applications are likely to stay rather robust as they are markets supported by essential or at least undisrupted household expenditures.

With the addition of cross-linkers as well, we think that around 50% of Evonik's end-markets should be very resilient. This stability should be able to support its ample dividend of 5.2% with a payout ratio averaging around 68%. Although we can expect some decline in its resource efficiency business for Q2, these should recover from Q2 lows which incorporate European lock-downs. Evonik's management claims it is committed to the dividend, and as long as it views Q2 declines as an extraordinary low, the dividend should persist as intermediate rewards for investors.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Although chemicals are vulnerable to various slowdowns in industry, including construction but especially aerospace and automotive, they have already been substantially discounted. Evonik is less exposed to these industries, and there is a good chance it can sustain its dividend, while Arkema, with a more modest dividend, provides what might potentially be a very exciting value proposition due to what seems to be hidden resilience in many specialty chemicals end-markets. Both could be interesting picks depending on what investors are looking for to add to a chemicals exposure in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.