Investment Thesis

Fueled by a string of catalysts, the shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) rose exponentially last year. After achieving the major milestones last year, the stock has declined so far as its net losses keep piling up amid the growing R&D expenditure. However, the company remains well-funded to advance the vital late-stage trials, even though its significant catalysts are unlikely in the near term. Meanwhile, subject to the FDA approval, the NDA filings for AXS-05 and AXS-07 for MDD and migraine, respectively, could uncover a peak sales opportunity of more than $3 billion from 2021.

Assuming even a fraction of the market, our relative valuation indicates a sizable upside for the stock based on the current NTM EV/Sales multiple. Despite the lack of near-term catalysts to drive this year's momentum, Axsome is, therefore, a compelling ‘Buy’ for the long-term investor, in our view. However, the fledgling competition can be a cause for concern as the rival candidates play catch-up both in terms of the therapeutic performance and the speed of market entry.

Broad Portfolio for Under-treated Patients

Axsome had a dream run in 2019. An avalanche of catalysts drove its share price more than three thousand times. In the final quarter of 2019 alone (Q4 2019), when the NBI (NASDAQ Biotechnology Index) gained only ~21.1%, the clinical-stage biopharma stock shot up ~410.7% as two of its drug candidates yielded positive data in Phase 3 clinical trials. Currently undergoing open-label safety studies, the two drugs, AXS-05 for MDD (Major Depressive Disorder) and AXS-07 for acute treatment of migraine, are awaiting NDA (New Drug Application) submissions in Q4 2020. However, while the NBI has risen ~11.0% in the year so far, the stock has dropped ~17.8% as the surging net losses and a failed advanced-stage clinical study outweighed the momentum from two positive late-stage data readouts. With Axsome having a broad candidate portfolio to address a wide-array of under-treated CNS (central nervous system) disorders, does the recent slide reveal further gains ahead?

After achieving many a vital milestone last year, the momentum is unlikely to be on the side of Axsome in the months ahead. The late-stage studies for AXS-12 in Narcolepsy and AXS-05 for TRD (treatment resistant depression) and agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD agitation) are only scheduled to start in the second half of the year (H2 2020). As the trials stretch into next year, the top-line data are unlikely to be available anytime soon. Therefore, the focus now turns to the potential sales opportunity of AXS-05 and AXS-07 as the drugs look for the FDA approvals and commercial launches next year.

NDA Filings Seeking Billion-Dollar Sales

Having the FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of MDD, AXS-05 is an oral formulation of bupropion and DM (dextromethorphan). Annually, the condition affects ~7.1% of the adult U.S. population with the peak sales opportunity standing at $1.0 - 2.0 billion, according to company estimates. A combination of MoSEIC meloxicam and rizatriptan, AXS-07 is an oral and readily-absorbed drug candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. A leading neurological disability suffered by more than 37 million Americans, the disorder has an estimated peak sales opportunity of $0.5-1.0 billion, according to Axsome. Furthermore, subject to FDA approvals, the late-stage studies for TRD, narcolepsy and AD agitation could uncover peak sales up to ~$2.5-5.0 billion in the long run, not to mention the catalysts from positive data readouts along the way.

With its breakthrough designation shortening the FDA review for only six months after the NDA submission, we expect AXS-05 to be Axsome’s first clinical candidate to make the market entry. Nevertheless, the market launch for both AXS-05 and AXS-07 is set for next year, contingent upon the FDA approval. According to our projections, even with a proportion of ~1.4-1.6% of the peak sales opportunity, AXS-05 will generate ~$21.0-24.0 million sales in the first year of launch. For AXS-07, a share of ~0.9-1.1% in 2021 will bring in sales worth ~$6.8-8.3 million, driving Axsome’s top line for the year ~$27.8-32.3 million. In 2022, AXS-05 could generate sales worth ~$28.5-31.5 million assuming a market share of ~1.9-2.1%, while AXS-07 could add ~$6.8-8.3 million of sales with a market share of ~0.9-1.1% expanding the 2022 revenue up to $35.3-39.8 million.

Strong Liquidity to Power Late-stage Trials

As its therapeutic candidates enter the late-stage studies driving R&D expenses higher, Axsome’s top line suffers. In 2019, the company net loss spiked ~120.7% YoY (year-over-year) sending the stocks down ~12.0% on the day of the announcement. Having made up slightly over three quarters of the net loss in 2019, R&D expenses have bulked up to form ~84.7% of Q1 2020 net loss. The LTM (last-twelve-month) R&D expenses have more than doubled for three consecutive quarters, and a respite is unlikely as more late-stage studies are lined up for the second half of the year.

However, the company managed to shore up its liquidity in Q4 2019 thanks to an equity offer worth ~$200M, topping up its cash and cash equivalents by more than fifteen times compared to 2018 year-end. Despite a decline of ~10.3% since then, the current level of cash and equivalents seems to be robust enough to push forward the costly late-stage trials ahead as the management affirms the adequacy of funding to sustain two more years of operations.

Trading at a Discount Despite Positive Ratings

According to current analyst estimates, the ‘Buy’ ratings for Axsome outnumber the ‘Sell' and 'Hold’ ratings by 9 to 1. Meanwhile, in terms of NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/Sales, Axsome currently trades at ~150.9x with a discount of ~29.4% to the average over the past year, reflecting the lack of near-term catalysts ahead. Assuming the current trading multiple, our relative valuation for Axsome with the above revenue projections indicates a market cap of ~$4.4-5.0 billion for 2021 and ~$5.5-6.2 billion for 2022, implying a gain of ~38.5-60.1% and ~74.4-96.0% for 2021 and 2022, respectively. Given the conservative nature of assumptions, the upside, in our view, is a safe bet for the long-term focused investor.

Weak Insider Buying and Nascent Competition

However, the recent insider trading activity suggests otherwise. Despite the share price decline, there has been no insider buying this year in Axsome with September 2019 being the latest month to see a buying transaction. The stock has risen more than three-fold since then, and the insiders may be looking for a better entry point as the rival candidates advance in trials impacting Axsome’s share price.

In February 2020, backed by a Phase 3 trial involving 1,798 patients, Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) won the FDA approval for rimegepant, an oral quick-dissolve drug for the acute treatment of migraine. Even though it provides an alternative treatment option for migraine patients, 70% of whom are dissatisfied with their current treatment, AXS-07 has superior efficacy as per the top-line data from Axsome’s MOMENTUM study, a Phase 3 trial involving 1,594 patients that concluded late last year. For the co-primary endpoints, both Phase 3 trials measured the percentage of patients having the pain freedom and the freedom from MBS (most bothersome symptom) at two hours after the dosing. While 19.9% and 36.9% of patients treated with AXS-07 were pain-free and had freedom from MBS, rimegepant relieved the pain and MBS in only 21.0% and 35.0% patients, respectively. Meanwhile, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) is advancing a Phase 3 clinical trial for STS10, a nasal powder for the acute treatment of migraine, and the top-line data of the trial is expected in H2 2020.

However, in the MDD space, the competition remains weak. SAGE-217, a GABA modulator from Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE), has failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial. However, the company has planned more clinical trials for the drug with the top-line data likely in 2021. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) has put on hold its Phase 1 trial for ganaxolone, another GABA modulator under development for TRD.

Conclusion

After a sharp spike last year, Axsome’s share price has declined this year as its net losses continue to double amid rising R&D expenditure. However, the company, with a broad candidate portfolio for under-treated CNS disorders, remains well-funded to drive forward the vital late-stage trials. The two NDA filings for MDD and migraine could uncover a peak sales opportunity up to $3 billion from next year. Even a fraction of the target market with the relative valuation based on the current NTM EV/ Sales multiple indicates an upside sizable enough for a long-term ‘Buy’ as the rivalry for novel therapeutics for MDD and migraine remains weak.

