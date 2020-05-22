We examine the Q1-2020 information to see whether we were right.

We recommended a strong buy in April based on the belief that rents would get paid and the REIT would outperform other healthcare REITs in rent collection.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) was an easy layup when it tanked in March. Our thinking was that there are sectors of the real estate that should stay rather steady regardless of how the pandemic unfolds. The company did release its Q1-2020 results and we checked in to see if the numbers validated our stance.

Q1-2020

DOC reported flat Net Operating Income (NOI) from a quarter ago.

Source: DOC presentation

Over the last two years DOC has been selling some higher cap rate properties and reinvesting the proceeds in higher-quality assets. While that does help the overall stability of the portfolio, it does act as a headwind to the NOI, even when the underlying rents are rising at 2% and 3% rates. Funds from operations or FFO, actually declined from a quarter back.

This was driven by the increase in outstanding shares.

Source: DOC presentation

While investors may be unhappy with the dilution, DOC has historically done equity offerings at rather good prices and this was no different.

Sold 12,352,700 common shares pursuant to the ATM program at a weighted average price of $19.57, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $239.3 million.

Source: DOC Q1-2020 press release

As we can see in the chart below, DOC has spent very little time over the average offering price and the company did well to raise capital in such a timely manner.

Data by YCharts

This has been the case historically as well and DOC has always issued equity at a premium to historical net asset values.

The last offering while not reflected on the chart was also at a 6% premium to consensus NAV in March. Adding more cushion for investors in this environment, DOC had invested a very small fraction of this new equity offering.

Source: DOC presentation

Raising that equity at such levels and not investing it has the effect of deleveraging the balance sheet. DOC was always on the lower side of leverage but investors can feel even more secure that the current circumstances are working even more in their favor.

Rent collection

We were completely dismissive of the idea that closing medical offices for short periods of time would have any remote long-term impact on rents. The key reason for that was because most medical doctors have between 8-12X rent coverage. This is in a very different realm than other parts of the healthcare sector like senior housing or nursing care where operators often go looking for couch change to meet the rent roll.

Source: Healthcare Trust of America, older presentation

DOC validated our thinking with its Q1-2020 results.

248 of our 260 medical facilities have remained open to serve patients without interruption and 93% of our tenants’ suites are currently operational. We know there’s one statistic that more than any other you want to discuss, we are very pleased to report our April 2020 cash rent collection stand at 94.4% of billings. We anticipate collecting most, if not all of the remaining 6% over time. We are already off to a promising start in May with over 74% collected as of May 6, which is consistent with April’s pace of collections. While our April rent collection for strong and May is off to a good start, we do expect tenants to continue to have constraints on the revenue, collections and working capital for the remainder of the second quarter. Fortunately, with the increase in PPE production, our outpatient care facilities can now start providing surgeries that had been delayed. Many of our providers are reporting full schedules and expanding surgical hours to the weekends as well. By the end of this weekend, the government prohibitions on scheduled surgery had expired for 91% of DOC’s ABR.

Source: DOC Q1-2020 transcript

There may be some hiccups here but DOC's portfolio will shine in this environment and outperform the rent collections of the healthcare sector where the averages are lower thanks to senior housing and nursing care numbers.

Source: NAREIT

Valuation

DOC is now trading at about 16X 2021 estimates, which while not brazenly cheap, is a fair value. The company has withdrawn guidance and focused on navigating the COVID-19 crisis. We believe that should it try and acquire properties, it will likely get them a bit cheaper than what it would pre-COVID-19, but for now, the company is just taking this step by step. Thanks to the equity raise, DOC's debt metrics are rather outstanding and they are even more so when we adjust for the sheer defensiveness of the sector.

Source: DOC presentation

Conclusion

DOC is now trading very close to fair value and upside will be harder to come by. One could argue for a 17-19X multiple especially considering where the broad market is trading on a forward earnings basis (23X-25X), but that is about as far as we can go. Considering that DOC has struggled to produce growth we would also like at least a 5.5% yield to stay involved with this company. Right now, we are sitting at neutral territory.

Data by YCharts

Based on all the information, DOC enjoys the highest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale, even in this climate. A low probability of a cut implies an up to 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

DOC is an excellent "hold" at current prices, but we would get interested in buying only at lower prices.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

TipRanks: HOLD

