The move to sub 7nm nodes by some of the largest capex spenders is another positive headwind.

Growth of the metrology/inspection sector has outperformed the overall semiconductor equipment market by 3% over the past few years.

KLA is the dominant supplier in the semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment sector with a market share five times its closest competitor.

As semiconductor manufacturers continue to introduce chips with smaller dimensions (10nm/7nm/5nm) the metrology/inspection market will benefit. Whether semiconductor manufacturers make these devices using existing DUV lithography systems with multiple patterning techniques or newer, more expensive EUV lithography systems, the smaller dimensions dictate advanced inspection and metrology equipment.

For example, FinFETs manufactured at 7nm require 12 or more different CD measurements, for structures such as gate or fin height. And that doesn’t include defect or thing film measurement systems. The Information Network’s report entitled “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing,” analyzes 21 different segments of the market.

KLA (KLAC) is the the company exhibited the only positive growth YoY in the pure metrology/inspection sector YoY in 2019, as shown in Chart 1.

KLAC grew 2.2% compared to its closet peer AMAT. KLAC’s share of the sector is five times that of AMAT and continues to erode shares of all competitors. AMAT’s share of the metrology/inspection has decreased each year since 2016.

Israel’s Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) is a pure-play metrology/inspection equipment supplier. I include Nanometrics and Rudolph Technologies, which merged to form ONTO Innovation (ONTO). Nanometrics was pure-play but Rudolph sold a small portion of equipment to the semiconductor back-end packaging equipment market (which are not included in this analysis).

Chart 1

For Q1 2020, KLAC’s QoQ revenues decreased 5.5%, as shown in Chart 2, underperforming NVMI, but still outperforming the Q1 metrology/inspection sector, which decreased 9.9% as shown in Table 1 above. NVMI had a good quarter on the heels of the selection of NVMI’s optical CD system by the “world's leading logic manufacturer for its global manufacturing site,” according to the company.

Overall, NVMI’s market share in the metrology/inspection sector is just 2.7%, and has decreased each year since reaching 3.0% in 2017. This mediocre organic growth was the catalyst for my November 19, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Nova Measuring Instruments Needs This Acquisition.” I refer details of FemtoMetrix, the CA startup I recommended in the article.

I show the individual revenues of Nanometrics and Rudolph post merger, as well as metrology/inspection revenues for ONTO, which decreased 11.5% QoQ and underperformed the sector. Readers can find additional information in my June 27, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Nanometrics And Rudolph: A Merger For Survival.”

Chart 2

Chart 3 show a roadmap for leading logic companies, all of whom are customers of KLAC. Taiwan foundry TSMC (TSM) and Korea’s Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) are the only companies through 2020 at the 7nm node. KLAC’s products are earmarked for these smaller nodes. These two semiconductor companies are also moving to 5nm FinFets in 2021, meaning they are purchasing equipment now. Samsung Electronics has announced plans to boost its foundry capacity at the company's new production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea to meet growing demand for cutting-edge EUV solutions. The new foundry line, which will focus on EUV-based 5nm and below process technology, has just commenced construction and is expected to be in full operation in the second half of 2021.

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

One of the key factors that investors need to understand is that KLAC sells systems based on either capacity or technology purchases made by a semiconductor customer. In a capacity purchase, as a customer expands production of a particular chip, it would need to buy more of the same equipment to maintain consistent capacity utilization within a fab (in terms of wafers per minute).

With a technology purchase, a semiconductor company moving to the next technology node, say from 10nm to 7nm, would need to purchase more sophisticated equipment to measure and inspect the smaller dimensions.

The technology purchase is a key to KLAC, putting the company in the same category as ASML (ASML) and differentiating it from processing equipment companies such as Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

As semi companies move from 10nm to 7nm, they can choose between staying with DUV lithography and utilizing multiple patterning techniques of moving to costly EUV lithography and avoiding the costly multiple patterning. Both DUV and EUV lithography systems are made by ASML. For KLAC, it doesn’t matter (in a general sense) what lithography system to customer is using. It sells metrology/inspection for either methodology. This is a key tailwind, because as long as the semis move to smaller nodes, more sophisticated equipment is required.

Sales of LRCX and AMAT processing equipment, on the other hand, are impacted by whether customers are staying with DUV or moving to EUV lithography. The multiple patterning process required with DUV requires deposition and etch equipment. The need is eliminated with EUV.

Readers can learn more about DUV and EUV lithography and its impact on processing equipment sales in my March 19 Seeking Alpha article, “Canon's Nanoimprint Lithography: A Chink In ASML Holding's Armor.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.