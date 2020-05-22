How The Majors Deal With The Corona Crisis

Also the major mining companies have to deal with the corona crisis. To suspend mining operations, to adopt some additional safety measures, and, of course, to deal with weaker metals prices. In this article, I will take a look at the impacts the coronavirus crisis has on the three major diversified mining giants, Rio Tinto (RIO) (OTCPK:RTPPF) (OTCPK:RTNTF), BHP Billiton (BHP) (OTCPK:BHPBF) (OTCPK:BHPLF), and Vale (VALE) (OTC:VALEF).

BHP Billiton experienced several mine suspensions. On April 14, its 33.75%-owned Peruvian Antamina copper mine was suspended. Also its 33%-owned Colombian Cerrejon coal mine was suspended. As a result, BHP's 2020 copper and coal production guidance is under review. The iron ore, petroleum, and metallurgical coal guidances remain intact. Out of the development projects, Spence and Jansen expansion will be probably delayed. Also the CAPEX projected for the financial year 2021 (starting in July) should be lower than the originally expected $8 billion.

Among other measures there are also restrictions on international business travels, increased hygiene standards, social distancing, and donations to local communities and organizations fighting COVID-19. Overall, BHP's key operations were not directly affected by the coronavirus. It experiences some additional costs or minor delays, but the mining operations continue.

Rio Tinto didn't experience many COVID-19-related production disruptions in Q1. On March 26, Rio suspended operations at its South African Richards Bay Minerals operation. The mining operation extracts and processes heavy mineral sands in order to produce zircon, rutile, iron, and slag. The operations were suspended for 21 days, with minimal impact on Q1 results. At the New Zealand Tiwai Point aluminum smelter, 1 of 4 pot-lines was shut down.

At its other operations, Rio Tinto introduced travel restrictions, social distancing, and improved hygiene standards. Rio Tinto also contributed several million dollars to the local communities and to organizations fighting COVID-19. Overall, Rio Tinto's operations did not experience significant direct impacts from the coronavirus, whether in late Q1 or during Q2. The negative impacts are more indirect, in the form of increased costs related to the safety measures adopted.

Vale suspended its Voisey's Bay nickel-cobalt-copper mine on March 16. The suspension was later prolonged to up to three months. Also operations at Vale's Malaysian iron ore terminal (resumed on May 18), and Mozambique coking coal mine were disrupted. Only last week, Vale had to suspend activities at its Brumadinho mine, as according to the local authorities, the inspectors found out that the rules of social distancing were not respected.

As a result, Vale withdrew its coal and reduced its iron ore fines, iron ore pellets, nickel, and copper production guidance. Just like its peers, Vale tried to improve the hygiene standards, introduce social distancing, and it also donated money to organizations fighting COVID-19. And just like its peers, it didn't feel too much pain in Q1. But in Q2, its results will be more impacted. Right now, it seems like Vale will be the most affected of the three companies.

As the three companies experienced only limited impacts from the coronavirus on their operations, the main pain could be expected to be caused by lower metals prices. However, the situation is not that bad at all. The main product of all three companies is iron ore. And iron ore prices held up surprisingly well over the recent months.

As can be seen in the charts below, even during the early March stock market collapse, the iron ore price remained around $90/t. It later declined to $80/t, only to come back to its current level of $90/t. Also the impact on nickel prices was relatively small, which is good news especially for Vale, one of the two world's biggest nickel producers, along with Russian Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY). Coking coal prices remained stable too; however, the thermal coal prices dived along with the oil prices. The strong negative impact of the coronavirus crisis could be seen in the copper market. Copper prices experienced a steep 20% decline in early March, and they haven't fully recovered yet. Out of the other commodities not included in the charts below, zinc and lead also experienced significant declines, but they are not too important for BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale. The uranium prices started to grow in the middle of March and increased from $24/lb to $34/lb, or approximately by 40%. This is great news for BHP and Rio, as with an annual production of around 7 million lb uranium, they rank as 3rd and 4th biggest uranium producers behind Kazatomprom and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ). On the other hand, BHP's oil and natural gas division suffers from the current collapsed oil and natural gas prices.

As can be seen, while some commodities produced by the three majors experienced price declines, their main product, iron ore, didn't suffer due to the coronavirus. This is why their share prices should be driven especially by the production suspensions. This hypothesis seems to be correct as can be seen also in the chart below. The smallest decline was recorded by shares of Rio Tinto that experienced the smallest production disruptions. Its share price peaked on January 22 at $61.11 and bottomed on March 23 at $35.35. Its latest price was $52.39, which means that it is only 12.52% down year-to-date. BHP's year-to-date performance is only slightly worse, -16.5%. On the other hand, Vale which experienced the biggest disruptions lags quite notably. Just like its peers, it peaked in the middle of January, when the news about the coronavirus and isolation of Wu-chan started to spread. On January 17, Vale's share price climbed to $13.67, only to decline to the March 23 low at $6.49. Although some recovery followed, Vale's recent share price was only $9.27 and its year-to-date performance stood at -31.08%. The recent share price movements obviously also impacted the valuation metrics of the three companies. Long-term trends show that BHP tends to demand a higher valuation than Rio Tinto and Vale. The current enterprise value-to-sales ratio on a TTM basis equals 2.68 for BHP, 2.22 for Rio, and 1.97 for Vale. The values are below the long-term averages.

In terms of the enterprise value-to-EBITDA, Vale took the lead over the recent months. Its enterprise value-to-EBITDA stands at 5.62, followed by BHP (5.25) and Rio (5.1). Also in this case the values are below the longer-term average values. However, it is important to note that Vale is the only one of the three companies that has already reported the Q1 results, which means that its latest TTM values are based on a different time period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

To enable a better comparison, data for the same time periods were used to prepare the comparison below. It captures the revenues, operating cash flows, and earnings recorded in the calendar year 2019 and net debt as of the end of Q4 2019. The share prices and market capitalizations were valid as of May 20 market close. As can be seen, based on these data, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have very similar valuations, with price-to-revenues slightly above 2, price-to-operating cash flows slightly below 6 and P/E ratios slightly above 11. A bigger difference can be seen only in the case of net debt-to-operating cash flow, as Rio Tinto has significantly lower net debt ($3.5 billion vs. $13.4 billion). Vale has notably lower price-to-revenue and price-to-operating cash flow ratios. Its P/E ratio is negative. And its net-debt-to-operating cash flow ratio is slightly higher compared to BHP. However, it is still below 1. It means that all three companies have their indebtedness well under control.

Source: own processing

For many investors, dividends are a very important factor. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto keep on paying dividends, while Vale suspended its dividends last year, after the Brumadinho mine collapse. As a result, the TTM dividend yield of Vale is only 3.75%. However, in April, Vale's management indicated that after revolving credit lines taken in April to tackle the COVID-19 impacts are repaid, the resumption of dividend payments will be considered. BHP paid its interim dividend of $1.3 per share on March 24. Over the last 12 months, dividends of $2.86 per share were paid and the dividend yield stands at 6.24%. Rio Tinto paid its final 2019 dividend of $2.31 per share on April 16. Over the last 12 months, the dividend payments equaled $3.82, or $4.33 per share after also including the special dividend paid along with the interim dividend in August. As a result, Rio Tinto's TTM dividend yield equals 7.29%, or 8.26% taking into account also the special dividend. Source: Own processing

Another approach to calculating the dividend yield is to use annualized values of the last dividend payment. In the case of Vale, the dividend yield would be 0%, and in the case of BHP and Rio Tinto, it would be 5.67% and 8.82% respectively.

Conclusion

The three major diversified mining companies are doing quite well also during the current coronavirus-impacted times. Although they experienced some meaningful share price declines in March, they were able to erase a big part of losses, after it turned out that they will be impacted less than originally thought. The least impacted, at least for now, is Rio Tinto. BHP Billiton feels the impacts especially in the form of Antamina and Cerrejon mine suspensions. Vale feels especially the Voisey's Bay mine suspension.

From the valuation point, BHP and Rio Tinto enjoy similar valuations, while Vale is cheaper. However, Vale is cheaper for a good reason. Its main operations are situated in Brazil, which is worse jurisdiction than Australia, where Rio Tinto's and BHP's key operations are located. Moreover, Vale had some serious troubles related to the safety and sustainability of its operations long before the corona crisis started. Right now, Rio Tinto looks like the best choice out of the three companies. It has valuation metrics similar to BHP, but it is less indebted, it offers a higher dividend yield, and it seems like it will be less impacted by the coronavirus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.