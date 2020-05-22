10-Year TIPS Reopening Gets Real Yield Of -0.47%, Lowest Since 2013

Negative real yields are the new normal and will continue as long as the Federal Reserve continues interventions into the bond market.

Today's real yield of -0.47% was the lowest at auction for any 9- to 10-year TIPS since March 2013.

For the first time in 42 consecutive auctions of this term stretching over seven years, the real yield on a 10-year TIPS went negative Thursday, dropping to -0.47% in a $12 billion Treasury offering.

This is CUSIP 912828Z37 and Thursday's reopening auction created a 9-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation Protected Security with a coupon rate of 0.125%. This TIPS was first auctioned on January 23, when it launched with a real yield of 0.036%, just above negative. Then it was reopened on March 19, in the midst of COVID-19 financial chaos, and returned a stellar real yield of 0.68%.

Thursday's auction closes the volatile history of CUSIP 912828Z37, one of the more memorable TIPS issues in recent history, showing a 115-basis-point swing in yield in only two months:

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

Negative real yields aren't unheard of for 10-year TIPS; in fact, they were all-too-common from 2012 to 2013, as the Federal Reserve actively intervened in the Treasury market during a period of quantitative easing. But the last time a 10-year TIPS auction resulted in a negative yield was May 2013, seven years ago, and Thursday's result was the lowest negative yield since March 2013. Here's a look at this past period of negative real yields:

An expensive investment

So there is precedent for Thursday's deeply negative real yield, which means investors are willing to accept a return that will trail official U.S. inflation by 0.47%, for 10 years. And because today's real yield was much lower than the coupon rate of 0.125% (the lowest the Treasury will go on a TIPS), investors had to pay a lofty premium today: about $106.23 for about $100.34 of value, after accrued inflation is added in. This TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.00344 on the settlement date of May 29.

What a dramatic difference in two months. The March 19 reopening had a real yield of 0.68% and a cost of about $94.99 for about $100.26 of value, including accrued inflation. The value of this TIPS has increased more than 11% in two months. But it's important to realize that the March 19 auction was an outlier, caused by chaos in financial markets. Today's result reflects the "new normal" of extremely low returns on bonds of all types.

Here is the year-to-date trend in 10-year real yields, showing the remarkable spike just as the March 19 auction closed, and the return to the new normal levels just a few days after:

Inflation break-even rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury trading at 0.67% when the auction closed, this TIPS gets an inflation break-even rate of 1.14%, a very low number but still much higher than the 0.43% registered at the close of the March 19 auction. Taking out that March auction, this is the lowest inflation break-even rate for any 9- to 10-year TIPS at auction in at least four years.

This TIPS will outperform a nominal 10-year Treasury as long as inflation averages more than 1.14% over the next 10 years. While that isn't a certainty, it makes this TIPS much more appealing than a nominal Treasury.

Here is the year-to-date trend in the 10-year inflation break-even rate, showing that investors are now anticipating much lower inflation in the coming decade, versus their view in January, before COVID-19 became a global crisis:

Reaction to the auction

At mid-morning, this TIPS was trading on the secondary market with a real yield of -0.50%, so the higher result of -0.47% indicates that the auction was not met with overwhelming demand. The TIP ETF - which holds all maturities of TIPS - had been trading slightly higher all morning (indicating lower yields) but moved lower after the auction close. This is another indication the auction got lukewarm support.

The Treasury has launched an aggressive, stepped-up schedule of higher issues of U.S. debt, including its launch of a 20-year nominal Treasury this week. But it is holding pat on TIPS, not increasing the offerings or adding a 20-year maturity. So in reality, TIPS will remain a "more rare" investment in the Treasury offerings, which could help maintain demand.

The problem is, in the short term at least, investors do not fear inflation and don't see a pressing need for inflation protection. Today's inflation break-even rate of 1.14% is well below the current 10-year rate of average inflation, 1.6%, and that was the lowest 10-year span since 1970.

But on the flip side of this lack of demand is the Federal Reserve's intervention in the Treasury markets, keeping yields very low. For example, just this week, the Federal Reserve purchased $1.5 billion in TIPS of 1 to 7.5-year maturities, and $1.5 billion TIPS of 7.5- to 30-year maturities. Last week, the purchases were $1.75 billion of each maturity level.

In this environment, TIPS yields will remain well below zero, and will remain unattractive for small-scale investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.