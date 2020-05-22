In April, production had already edged lower as capital expenditures had been revised down to save cash.

At the same time, non-cash impairment of the U.S. oil & gas assets took a toll on the GAAP operating margin.

On May 6, Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), an independent offshore-focused E&P company, presented its first-quarter results. As the company has been taking opex optimization seriously, the Q1 adjusted EPS beat was not a coincidence.

However, while its non-GAAP earnings per share topped expectations of Wall Street, investors should not expect the second-quarter figures to be bright; it is highly likely revenue and cash flow will be much weaker in the June quarter given unprecedented oil market crisis, weak oil prices, well shut-ins, and falling production.

In an effort to protect liquidity, in April, the company cut the dividend in half. In my previous article published in February, I had already mentioned that Murphy's dividend was insufficiently covered by free cash flow, so, a 50% reduction was almost inevitable.

However, there are also a few bright spots. In the Plains Marketing, L.P. Crude Oil Price Bulletin published on May 19, there were no single-digit oil prices, while South Texas Sour was the cheapest crude valued at $16.25 a barrel. That signalizes that historic inventory build-up had already passed its peak and the physical market is recuperating.

As the oil market has entered into a phase of slow but gradual U-shaped recovery and crude oil consumption is inevitably creeping higher while lockdowns are easing across the globe and especially in the U.S. and Europe, I believe the stock price will follow the dynamics of commodity benchmark prices. However, I do not think MUR has significant medium-term potential, and investors should act with caution, as always.

The top line

In the March quarter, while revenue from sales to customers fell by only 4.6% to $600.6 million, total revenues and other income surged by staggering 59% to over $1 billion, easily trouncing last-year figure of only $630.5 million.

Sure, this achievement was not the consequence of higher production or closed acquisition. A massive gain on crude oil derivatives was the key reason behind surged total revenue. Of course, that gain on crude contracts propped the top line but did little to bolster operating cash flow and FCF (or cash profit), as the mark to market loss on the crude contract of $358.3 million was subtracted from GAAP net income to arrive at net cash from operations.

While the top line was buttressed by the gain on crude contracts, the GAAP operating margin was totally shattered by non-cash impairment of assets.

The oil market meltdown made producers significantly reduce price assumptions that they include in the PV models of their reserves, and MUR was not an exception. However, if we take a closer look at the statements of operations and cash flows and compare them, we will notice that while $967.53 million was deducted from operating income, precisely the same amount was added back to accounting profit and did not impact cash flows.

MUR did not clarify what blocks, licenses, or wells were impacted in particular; it only mentioned that the bulk of impairment charges, $927.8 million, was related to the U.S. segment (see page 11 of the Form 10-Q).

As the oil crisis had upended the industry, to stay afloat and stave off a painful cash crunch, the company has been cutting operating expenses to the bone. In the first quarter, while revenue edged lower, MUR reduced Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 42%. Among the recent moves that are supposed to save cash was a bitter decision to shut its Calgary and El Dorado offices and move the headquarters to Houston.

However, its strenuous efforts to lower costs failed to bolster the Q1 GAAP operating margin. Operating income plummeted to $(554.5) million vs. $546 million in 1Q19. Thanks to the tax benefit, net income was slightly better and equaled $(416.1) million. The adjusted loss per share that was purified from a few one-off expenses like impairment, unutilized rig charges, etc., was $(0.3) vs. $0.15 in 1Q19.

The company’s Q1 production averaged 186 kboepd with a 66% share of liquids. Offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico brought 86 kboepd on average with a 78% share of oil. In the news release, Murphy said that in April, total production had already fallen to 179 kboepd. The production could have been 7 kboepd higher if oil prices had been supportive. Moreover, an almost 50% reduction in capital expenditures and a sharp reduction in drilling & completion activities will likely result in a much deeper reduction in output this year. However, it's not possible to estimate the impact precisely.

Given current market volatility and the potential for additional curtailments in the coming months, the company cannot accurately guide production for the full second quarter.

Surprisingly robust cash flows

While MUR booked a massive accounting loss, the 1Q20 cash from operations positively surprised. Net CFFO rose by 89% to $392.7 million; one of the factors that propped up the figure was a $107.8 million net decrease in non-cash working capital that was, in turn, bolstered by an over $186 million inflow related to a reduction in receivables and $76.3 million inflow related to accrued liabilities.

Data by YCharts

Obviously, the result was one-off in nature, and in the Q2 the figure will likely contract because of depressed oil prices and lower production.

As net cash from operations surged, MUR even delivered positive Free Cash Flow to Equity. I have prepared the reconciliation to illustrate how the GAAP net income compared to FCFE.

Free cash flow reconciliation. Created by the author using data from Form 10-Q.

To rewind, a year ago, Murphy outspent operating cash flow, which looks somewhat perplexing, especially considering that capital expenditures were significantly lower.

Data by YCharts

LTM Cash Return on Total Capital, a metric I frequently use to unveil how efficiently a company used funds provided by creditors and shareholders, was above 20%. That is a stellar result, but I do not expect it to remain resilient in Q2 and FY 2020.

The debt situation

Last year, divestment of the Malaysian segment helped Murphy Oil to receive massive cash proceeds that were allocated to debt reduction. In H1 2019, its Debt/Equity was above 90%. As of end-September, it plunged to just 46%.

The company ended the first quarter of FY 2020 with $2.96 billion in total debt. Compared to end-2019, total borrowings rose by 5.7% as $170 million was borrowed under the revolving credit facility (see financing activities on the cash flow statement). As the cash pile also increased, the net debt rose by only 2.4%.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, its Debt/Equity edged higher because of the reduction in the value of long-term assets on the balance sheet caused by impairment and equaled 58%. Also, Murphy's financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) is now standing at around 1.25x.

Finally, as it was clarified on page 40 of Form 10-K, MUR has no debt maturities in 2020. So, even amid a sharp drop in crude oil prices, MUR is not on the cusp of default.

What lies ahead in the short term

Analysts are expecting the second-quarter revenue to drop by more than 46% because of lackluster crude oil and gas prices and lower production. They are also forecasting the revenue decline trend to abate only in Q2 2021.

In 2020, the total revenue of the company will likely fall by around 23%. All that means the company's liquidity will be under pressure even despite massive cost-cutting and a steep decline in capex.

Final thoughts

It appears the world is gradually returning back to normal. Apple Mobility Trends that offers a glimpse into gasoline demand growth has been showing resilient recovery. The EIA data on crude oil storage in Cushing, Oklahoma, is also supportive of the bullish sentiment.

At the same time, as producers scale output down to protect liquidity, global crude oil production is shrinking. The OPEC+ production curbs also secure a slow but steady reduction in oil inventories. In fact, only the second wave of infections can now shatter market recovery.

However, I remain neutral on the company's medium-term prospects, as the pace of Murphy's recovery is questionable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.