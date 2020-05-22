The company has a long history of shareholder rewards, and with Carl Icahn involved, that will likely continue going forward. We recommend investing in the company for the long run.

The company's financial position is incredibly strong and the company has already covered most of its capital spending obligations for the year.

Delek US Holdings has an impressive portfolio of assets that continue to generate significant cash flow in both down markets and up ones.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK) is an almost $1.5 billion petroleum refining company that has seen its share price drop roughly 40% YTD. The company has rebounded admirably from its 52-week lows, however, it's still been punished significantly. However, the company's dividend of more than 6%, combined with its impressive asset portfolio mean strong shareholder rewards.

In a Seeking Alpha note, it was discussed that Carl Icahn increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and opened a new stake in Delek US Holdings. We discussed his move in relation to Occidental Petroleum here, however, we believe that Carl Icahn's corporate raider status, to extract immediate term value, combined with Delek US Holdings overall portfolio, will help maximize shareholder returns.

Delek US Holdings Overview

Delek US Holdings has an impressive and distributed portfolio of assets.

Delek US Holdings Asset Portfolio - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings' assets focus on gathering and midstream assets across the core oil producing regions of the United States. The company has 302 thousand barrels of refining capacity and 262 thousand barrels of crude oil supply. The company has significant logistics assets spread across the United States including the company's 72% ownership of DKL.

However, one of the most impressive reasons the company can generate shareholder value in the immediate term is its storage assets. The company has 11 million barrels of storage capacity. In Cushing, Oklahoma, storage rates have increased from $0.2 / barrel / month to $0.5 / barrel / month. For Delek US Holdings, that means the potential for $40 million more in effective pure profit annually.

For a $1.6 billion company that's significant. The company's other diversified assets are asphalt, retail, and renewable energy assets that have strong potential.

Delek US Holdings Special Characteristics

Delek US Holdings has several special characteristics from COVID-19 that make it an interesting investment.

Delek US Holdings COVID-19 Response - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings operates in a variety of niche markets that provide it from isolation during the downturn. At the same time, the company's direct-to-consumer retail investment not only sells non oil product, but tends to see prices fluctuate less than its consumer building. At the same time, the nature of the company's business benefits dramatically from contango which has increased significantly.

In fact, the increase in contango from March to April should provide the company with several hundred $ million monthly. That will hold over the company in the meantime until regional demand reopens from the country re-opening. That will push higher utilization as the company has an above average utilization.

All of this together will not only have more cash during the downturn but the potential to emerge even stronger from the crash.

Delek US Holdings Capital Allocation

On top of existing strength in the company's current position, the company is continuing to allocate capital into investments with significant growth potential.

Delek US Holdings Growth Potential - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings has significant capital investment in future growth, but has already spent the majority of it. In fact, for the remainder of the year, the company only as $60 million in remaining capital obligations. Given the company's net debt (excluding DKL) is less than $500 million, the company has $785 million in cash, and a $1.5 billion market capitalization, it's debt position with minimal remaining expenses is very strong.

More importantly, the company's high IRR requirements (>15% for retail & logistics and 25% for refining) mean the potential for strong returns. These projects on the company's already invested capital should result in strong income going forward. In fact, the company's spending in 2020 so far should provide the company with $30 million in annual profits.

Delek US Holdings Shareholder Rewards

Going forward, Delek US Holdings should be able to generate significant shareholder rewards.

Delek US Holdings Shareholder Rewards - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings as focused on returning significant cash to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. In 2019, the company returned a peer leading 11% of its market capitalization to shareholders. That was with a much lower dividend yield than its current yield. The same amount of returns as 2019 would mean almost 20% returns at current share prices.

The company has a strong history of sustainably increasing its dividend. Its current peer leading dividend yield, combined with some opportunistic share repurchases, should significantly increase the company's returns. Those returns will involve those who invest now significantly.

Delek US Holdings Valuation - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

In fact, at the current time, as a result of the company's business growth, the company's refining business is being valued at effectively nothing. That's not accounting for the fact that at a reasonable 2023 10x EBITDA value, the company's share price would be significantly above its current price. Going forward, the company has the potential to generate significant shareholder returns.

Corporate Raider Status

One of the aspects of this investment worth discussing is that Carl Icahn has recently opened up a reasonable investment into the company.

Carl Icahn recently took a massive near 15% stake in the company. Soon after Delek US Holdings revealed a $48 million dropdown of trucking assets to its subsidiary DKL. That's a win-win for shareholders, it means cash for shareholders today and continued cash flow from the company's DKL stake. That immediate cash flow can be used for a variety of things.

However, the benefit from Delek US Holdings is that cash flow can be used sooner than later. The company's raw cash position is half of its market capitalization and that's enough to repurchase half of its shares or give a significant cash payout. Both of those things together, with Carl Icahn mean the potential for significant returns for those who invest today.

Delek US Holdings Risk

Delek US Holdings is a surprisingly low risk company.

The company's storage assets and benefits from contango provide it with significant benefits in a downturn. In the event that its market recovers, the company's other assets will continue to perform incredibly well. As we saw above, the market is assigning a $0 value to the company's refining assets. However, going forward, with Carl Icahn, the company will have the potential to generate significant shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

Delek US Holdings has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company's impressive assets combine with strong special characteristics for the downturn. That portfolio of assets mean that the company will continue to earn cash flow both during the crash and after. Nowhere is this more evident than in the company's storage assets alone.

Going forward, the company has been focused heavily on capital investment while meeting most of its obligations for the year. The company is focused on strong returns from this capital investment, and has a low and manageable net debt position. The company will be able to generate shareholder rewards for the long run, with Carl Icahn involved, and we recommend investing now.

