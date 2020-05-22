Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) as an investment option at its current market price. I have often been a proponent of value stocks and funds, as I tend to be a more conservative investor focused on below-average entry points, as well as dividends. However, this focus has left much to be desired during the bull market, with value losing out considerably to growth strategies. When the virus-induced sell-off began earlier this year, it looked like value positions could be a place to hide out. Despite the logic behind that move, it turned out to be far from the case, with growth strategies actually faring better during the sell-off, as well as seeing a much sharper rebound when the selling abated.

Looking ahead, I think it is unlikely value will markedly outperform growth. Investor attitude towards value is not optimistic, and a surge in value will require a dramatic change in investor sentiment. However, this does present investors with a contrarian play, if they believe value is poised to move higher. Investor expectations for value have reached multi-year lows, which may signal the worst has passed. Further, value funds like SCHV have lagged this year, which could entice a rotation into this strategy as investors look for relative value compared to the broader market. Despite this possibility, I have to be cautious on SCHV, as my outlook for equities as a whole has declined. The broader economic picture is challenging, and rising unemployment will stifle the recovery in the short-term, if not for longer.

Background

First, a little about SCHV. The fund's stated objective is to "track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHV is currently trading at $48.86/share and yields 3.78% annually. SCHV is a fund I had recommended for some time, although its performance has not been wildly impressive. In fact, SCHV has been soundly beaten by the broader market over a one-year period, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the market's volatility in 2020, combined with value's under-performance, I figured it was an opportune time to take another look at SCHV, to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I continue to have broad concerns over equities as a whole and feel a "neutral" rating is justified. While I do feel the environment for SCHV will be challenging in the months ahead, I also see some merits to owning the fund, and I will discuss the pros and cons below.

Value Has Been A Dog

To begin, I want to take a look at how value has been performing in 2020. The short answer is, not well. Of course, this has been a very volatile year, and many stocks, sectors, and themes are well in the red. The problem, however, is not so much that value has seen a negative return, it is how poorly it has fared against its growth counterpart. While value indexes have seen double-digit losses, a major growth index is flat for the year, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

Clearly, value has vastly underperformed, which is counter-intuitive considering this is a theme one might expect to outperform when the market comes under pressure. And this performance divergence extends to SCHV. To illustrate, consider the year-to-date return of SCHV against Schwab's broad market and growth funds, as measured by the Schwab's U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) and the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG), seen below:

Source: CNBC

It is clear from the graph SCHV has been the proverbial dog so far this year, and that could limit investor interest in the space. While past performance does not indicate whether SCHV will actually move higher, lower, or flat-line, this bearish move has many investors expecting little from value funds in the months ahead. While this is not necessarily a buying signal, investors could see opportunity in this broad pessimism, which is a point I will discuss next.

Investors Continue To Shun Value, Offering Opportunity

From the above discussion, it is clear value has been lagging quite considerably. If our current economic conditions persist, it stands to reason the current trend will continue, as many investors want to stick with what has been working. While I would not fault anyone for using this logic, we should also consider that buying the unloved stock/fund/sector can often be a smart contrarian play. Of course, many investment themes outperform or underperform over quite a long time period, so it is often difficult to forecast when trends will reverse.

While nobody has a crystal ball, I often look for extremes, when deciding when to initiate positions in a specific sector or investment theme, such as value. What I mean by that is if value is only slightly underperforming or facing minimal negative sentiment, I may not consider it a buying opportunity. However, as value drastically underperforms, as it has been, it begins to look interesting. Further, I also consider investor expectations, which right now indicate a contrarian play is developing. For example, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg, the number of investors who believe value will outperform growth strategies going forward has hit a multi-year low, seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is the extreme negativity regarding value could be a sign the bottom is in. It appears that the majority of investors do not believe value has much of a shot going forward, and that stirs the contrarian in me to consider positions. While growth's performance recently gives support for investors who continue to bank on it, investors can often do well by going against the grain. When I consider how this metric rarely trades at such a low level, it makes value look much more compelling.

Equities As A Whole Will Be Challenged

Up to this point in the review, I have painted a generally optimistic view of value going forward. However, as I noted, my rating on SCHV is "neutral", not "bullish". A key reason for this is while I believe SCHV may see limited downside given its relative attractiveness, meaningful upside will also be hard to come by.

My outlook here is not unique to SCHV, but for the broader equity market as a whole. Given the sharp rebound we have seen in equities over the past six weeks, I am concerned the market has gotten a bit ahead of itself. For sure, Fed intervention and Congressional support have been tailwinds. Further, there has been progress on the Covid-19 front, and state reopenings are a positive sign (for the time being). However, the macroeconomic story remains challenging, as unemployment has reached historically epic levels, with millions of new claims being filed every week:

Source: Yahoo Finance

While stimulus checks and unemployment insurance are helping to soften the blow, both of those benefits are temporary, which will set the consumer landscape up for a difficult period if these jobs figures do not recover. Of course, I see the numbers declining as states reopen, but I do not believe we will get back to prior levels anytime soon. Most businesses that are reopening will see lower demand for their products and services compared to pre-crisis levels, and that will limit hiring. Further, many businesses, such as restaurants, bars, retail outlets, and many others, will have mandates around capacity limits. Even if consumer demand returns, the businesses may not be legally allowed to service the demand, which again will limit hiring. An example would be restaurants forced to limit seating to 50% capacity.

In addition to the employment numbers, another area of concern is the correlation between unemployment and bankruptcy. Not surprisingly, they are strongly correlated, with more Americans filing for bankruptcy as they become unemployed. Our current environment is not an exception to this trend, as we have already seen bankruptcies increase as unemployment has soared:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is the U.S. consumer will be in a weak spot for a while. Considering that consumer spending accounts for roughly two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, that is going to pose a hurdle for stocks. Further, SCHV is directly impacted by this reality, as almost one-fifth of its assets are directly related to consumer-oriented sectors, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

This means, even if value does come back, SCHV's holdings will see a cap to their upside. This is relevant for not just the consumer specific sectors, but also areas like Financials, which are heavily reliant on a healthy consumer.

Dividend Seekers Have Some Comfort

A final point on SCHV is a topic that, as a dividend seeker, is dear to my heart. Specifically, it is a continuation of a trend SCHV has delivered on for a while, which is dividend growth. While we will not know for sure how the next few quarters will play out in terms of dividends, we can take comfort in the fact that SCHV saw a healthy rise in its Q1 distribution on a year-over-year basis:

2019 Q1 Distribution 2020 Q1 Distribution YOY Growth $.3833/share $.4183 /share 9.1%

Source: Charles Schwab

Of course, there have been multiple examples in recent weeks of companies suspending or cutting their dividends. Worryingly, these announcements have come from a variety of sectors, such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in the Energy space which cut its dividend, and Carnival Corporation (CCL) in the travel industry which suspended its dividend, among many other examples.

This reality means that dividend investors need to be careful here and manage their expectations around which current yields are sustainable, because many "high" yields right now may be an illusion, if they are cut.

Fortunately, SCHV holds exclusively large-cap U.S. corporations, which have some of the strongest balance sheets. To illustrate, here is a list of the top underlying holdings in the fund:

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, these are all well-established, time-tested companies, which tells me their dividends are likely secure. For support, consider that over the same time period when other companies were cutting or suspending their dividends, the top holdings of SCHV were attempting to reassure investors by issuing statements maintaining their payouts. Recent examples include Exxon Mobil (XOM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and AT&T (T), all of which are top 10 holdings for SCHV. This gives me confidence the yield, at 3.8%, is sustainable.

Bottom Line

Value's underperformance has been a longer-term trend, but the gap between value and growth has reached an extreme. In 2020, growth has beaten value by almost 20%, and investors are widely expecting growth to continue to lead the way. While there is merit to that line of thinking, I see potential for value now, as extremes often suggest a correction is around the corner. Further, I like how SCHV is made up of strong, established companies which are best equipped to handle volatile economic climates. While my outlook for equities remains cautious for the second half of the year, I think contrarian investors could find some value in SCHV at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SCHV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.