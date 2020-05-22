CNX Resources (CNX) gave a "poster child" demonstration as to how to manipulate free cash flow. Since there is no uniform standard of free cash flow, management felt free to dump in a lot of one time items to raise that free cash flow to the standards of Mr. Market. Today that got the applause of Mr. Market as the stock price went up on the earnings announcement.

Surprise!

Then came the announcement of a $345 million convertible bond offering. That was in addition to some cash payments from the midstream company to bolster the E&P level cash flows. Companies with healthy cash flow do not engage in such financings.

Source: CNX Resources First Quarter 2020, Conference Call Slides.

The problem is that the EBITDAX shown above is not cash flow. Since EBITDAX and free cash flow (even "cash flow") are not GAAP defined measures, management is free to add in whatever management wants to include. Therefore in the first quarter, some hedges were rearranged to generate about $55 million and some assets were sold. Not only that but there is an assumption of the $50 million payment (could possibly be part of the cash flow calculation) from CNX Midstream (CNXM) as part of the elimination of the general partner IDR's and another $32 million in distributions.

Even before reality approaches this is looking a little shaky. Much of the debt is at the E&P level. Lenders tend to look at continuing operations. But asset sales, hedge rearrangements, and payments from the midstream division are not operations. Many one time payment items (or several payment items) are not valued highly by lenders. They definitely help the company get through the current situation. But there is a long term problem here as most of the free cash flow is not coming from operations currently. In fact the cash flow at the E&P level could remain below lending conditions for awhile.

Most of the debt is with the E&P company but the cash flow is with the midstream. That is the kind of financial structure that can cause problems. The E&P company only receives what the midstream actually distributes once the $50 million payments cease (after three payments).

The drift from reality begins with the midstream announcement to slash the dividend by 80% to $0.0829 per share each quarter for a forward yield under 3% before the market opened on April 27. This of course shaved a fair amount of value off the share price. But it also eliminated most of the distributions anticipated from the midstream segment by the E&P company.

Source: CNX Resources First Quarter 2020, 10-Q Filed April 2020.

The problem appears to be a sharp decline in cash flow despite rising profits in the midstream division. Cash flow dropped a rather alarming more than 20% compared to the quarter in the previous year. CNX clearly does not have the cash flow to handle its debt load. It can only count what cash flow it actually receives. Hence there was a need to elevate the cash flow from the midstream to mandatory at the expense of other holders.

Also the elimination of the IDR's led to more debt at the midstream level. Some of that debt went places not on the balance sheet. If the company is not liable for that debt, then that is a perfectly allowed treatment. However, there is also an excellent chance that the midstream no longer has access to the cash flow of those "non-guaranteed" subsidiaries until that debt is satisfactorily handled.

All of this points to reduced midstream distributions that are not quite what is shown above until the cash flow issues have been resolved. That will put pressure on the parent company's cash flow until natural gas prices rally further. Funding the cash obligations by the midstream was going to prove problematic without a distribution cut.

Source: CNX Resources First Quarter 2020, 10-Q Filed April 2020.

As shown above, the debt shuffled to the unrestricted (not guaranteed) subsidiary is only mentioned in the notes shown in the slide above. Evidently this counts as debt progress in the slide. But management skips exactly how much cash is available to service the debt wherever that debt happens to be.

More importantly, the announcement of the distribution reduction made today decimated the price of the midstream holdings. Therefore net debt is already approximately $200 million higher. There may be more to come once Mr. Market gets to the bottom of this whole situation.

Management repeatedly makes a jump from EBITDAX to free cash flow projections without stating the underlying cash flow assumptions. That leaves shareholders to do a lot of digging. After watching the dive of the midstream shares, shareholders may want to do a lot of digging to figure out the prospects of this common stock.

Consolidated Cash Flow

Consolidated cash flow took a decent dive in the first quarter.

Source: CNX Resources First Quarter 2020, 10-Q Filed April 2020.

By far the most unfavorable swing to cash flow was deferred taxes. That wiped out about half the gain of nearly $200 million increase from the previous first quarter on commodity contracts settled.

But the gain in commodity contracts settled demonstrates the effect of current prices received by the parent company. Without that hedging, cash flow is significantly lower. Since management announced first quarter of income due to rearranging the hedges, that hedging income is clearly headed lower unless natural gas prices decline some. The company now has less pricing protection in the future from the remaining hedges.

Changes in operating assets (particularly recoverable income taxes and accounts and notes receivable) further nullified the remaining gain in commodity contracts settled when comparing quarters.

What all this means is that the current cash flow shown above was propped up through the partial hedge liquidation. Lenders like to look at cash flow before hedge receipts. In this case the cash flow is a fraction of what is shown above in the current quarters. That means lenders consider it very important for natural gas prices to continue to rally higher.

More importantly, hedging income decreases as natural gas prices increase. Therefore the hedging program pretty much assures the current low levels of cash flow for some time even at higher natural gas prices.

Fourth Quarter Strategic Financial Plan

The fact that management has shifted from a cash flow discussion to an EBITDAX is a "straw in the wind" that things may not be going quite as planned. Here is the original premise for discussion from the fourth quarter presentation of 2019.

Source: CNX Fourth Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

What appears to have changed is that the E&P company is now generating less cash flow in the quarter before any hedge receipts and the distribution assumptions from the midstream company now have to be reduced as a result of today's announcements. The midstream company also has sharply reduced its distributions. This calls into question how much management knew about the situation when they made the slide because the new lower midstream distributions are only three months after that slide.

Progress made includes getting some debt away from the E&P company to other places that cash flow. In the process, some of the debt came off the balance sheet, but the unrestricted subsidiary must still pay that debt. There is still approximately $1.7 billion or so long term debt to be serviced by the upstream operations. This could prove problematic if current conditions persist. Management may no longer show the debt. Unfortunately, shareholders can be mislead when the non-guaranteed subsidiary has results that are consolidated because CNX Resources may not see any or part of those consolidated results until the debt is paid.

The reason why management has shifted the discussion to consolidated cash flow and EBITDAX is that they can make bright future assumptions about the profitability in the future without explaining to shareholders how they got there. The reality is that lenders will be reviewing the cash flow from operating activities before hedging and the debt ratios probably will not be acceptable. Lenders often have their own ideas about the future.

Therefore unless natural gas prices continue to rally, there could be fears of financial stress for the E&P company as a standalone analysis. Fortunately prospects do look good for natural gas in the future. But anyone who has followed the volatile oil and natural gas industry knows that such prospects are far from certain.

Summary

Management repeatedly projects a reasonable long term debt-to-EBITDAX ratio. But lenders will usually review standalone cash flow at each level. The upstream part of the business carries most of the debt but gets a significant amount of cash flow from the midstream business.

In the meantime, the midstream has sharply cut its distributions. This rendered some rosy projections made in the fourth quarter obsolete. CNX also has floated a convertible bond as well as "negotiating" a sizable cash payment from the midstream. CNX Resources in effect gets needed cash at the expense of other shareholders.

Much as been made about the review of the credit line. But there are usually covenants limiting access to the credit line. Besides, management can never borrow more than the banking syndicate has committed to lend under the covenants regardless of the size of the borrowing base. Management has not discussed the credit line limitations much. Yet a company like this will certainly have some pertinent covenants. Most companies now deal with conditions that do not allow blanket permission to "empty" the bank line at will.

If the midstream business can free up its cash flow and restore distributions to shareholders (and the parent company) before the parent company needs the money, then this current situation will not be much of a worry.

However, anytime the debt-to-cash flow exceeds the accepted lending guidelines, then shareholders of CNX Resources need to be aware of additional risk should the typical volatility that goes with industry recoveries result in significant delays in selling price recovery. I (for one) hope not. But then again I generally avoid companies that depend upon a prompt pricing recovery in this industry.

