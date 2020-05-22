ETO, a global multi-asset allocation leveraged CEF, has managed to perform reasonably well for years, and could provide investors with the diversification they need.

International funds have, however, significantly underperformed for years, so many investors are wary of investing in these.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) is a global multi-asset allocation leveraged CEF, focusing on U.S. and international equities. ETO's highly-diversified holdings, decades-long track record of market-beating shareholder performance, and strong 8.51% distribution yield, combine to create a strong fund and investment opportunity, and is particularly appropriate for investors looking for international diversification.

As a final note, as this article was originally published close to a month ago, I decided to check back on the performance of the fund. ETO has outperformed the S&P 500 on a NAV basis, but underperformed on a price basis, due to an increase in the fund's discount. Strong results all things considered, and the fund seems like a better investment opportunity now than it did last month.

Data by YCharts

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Eaton Vance

Distribution yield: 8.51%

Expense Ratio: 2.34%

Total Returns CAGR (NAV - 10Y): 7.24%

Fund Overview - Diversified Global Multi-Asset Fund

ETO is a multi-asset leveraged CEF, focusing on U.S. and international equities, with smaller holdings in other asset classes, including corporate bonds, preferred shares, and other ETFs.

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

ETO's holdings are reasonably well-diversified across countries and regions, but with a strong focus on U.S. securities, due to their comparatively large size and safety:

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

ETO's holdings are not that particularly concentrated, with the fund's top 10 holdings accounting for about 20% of the fund's total assets:

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

As can be seen above, ETO's largest holdings are basically equivalent to the largest corporations in the planet. The fund seems to be something of a closet index, closely tracking the performance of underlying equities market, and avoiding high-conviction plays, with a few exceptions (Melrose Industries PLC (OTC:MLSPF)). At least this seems to be the case from looking at the fund's holdings. In any case, ETO's holdings all but ensure that the fund's performance won't deviate too much from comparable indexes, don't expect outsized gains, or significant underperformance.

ETO's holdings are also reasonably well-diversified across industries, although the fund is overweight financials, which should boost the fund's dividend and reduce its volatility, but underweight tech, which might hamper the fund's long-term growth prospects.

(Source: ETO Factsheet)

ETO's holdings are about as diversified as can be, with the fund investing in several different asset classes, industries, countries, and regions. ETO's asset allocation strategy and holdings seem tailor-made to provide the average U.S. investor with a significant amount of international diversification, with all the benefits, including lower risk and volatility, that that entails.

ETO could also function as an all-in-one fund due to its highly-diversified holdings, although investors should generally aim to invest in at least a couple of funds.

Performance Analysis - Slight Market-Beating Returns

ETO's performance throughout the years has been reasonably good, although nothing too outstanding. Although gauging the fund's performance relative to its peers and broader market is somewhat difficult, due to the fund's strongly diversified holdings, it seems like ETO performs slightly better than most comparable funds and indexes, although the difference is generally small and the analysis is not all that straightforward.

The fund generally outperforms the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD), a global multi-asset allocation index fund, but almost certainly due to ETO's comparatively larger equity holdings. ETO generally performs in line with the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT), global equities fund. As VT invests exclusively in equities, matching the fund's performance actually looks quite good for ETO. The fund seems to be performing reasonably well, but differing asset allocations make the comparison difficult.

On the other hand, ETO has significantly underperformed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, although the fund has recovered quite a bit of ground during the past few months, as conditions stabilize. ETO also performed quite badly during the past financial crisis, and the fund took years to recover from these losses. Seems like ETO performs quite badly during downturns, but the situation remains in flux, the fund could easily make up for lost ground in the coming months.

ETO's performance seems to be slightly superior to those of the broader market, albeit with moderately higher risk and volatility, but the difference seems small, and the situation isn't completely clear.

(Source: SeekingAlpha - chart by author)

ETO also seems to slightly outperform relative to its CEF peers, with the fund moderately outperforming the average global equity/global multi-asset CEF, at least according to Cefconnect:

(Source: Cefconnect - chart by author)

From what I've seen, the only fund that consistently performs about as well, sometimes even better, than ETO is the Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI). ETO has managed to outperform LGI for the past ten years, and since inception, but the spread is narrowing, and performance between the funds has been about equal in the more recent past.

Data by YCharts

Once again, there are issues properly comparing these funds. I took a quick look at LGI's holdings, and the fund invests a bit more heavily in international stocks than ETO, which could explain the underperformance.

In any case, the data does seem to show that ETO performs quite a bit better than the vast majority of its peers, although we don't have the necessary asset allocation figures to properly compare the performance of said funds.

As a final point, ETO has actually managed to outperform the S&P since inception, a startling accomplishment, as international equities have underperformed for decades.

Data by YCharts

ETO has, nevertheless, underperformed for the past decade or so:

Data by YCharts

In any case, these comparisons are not particularly instructive as the S&P 500 is not a global multi-asset allocation index, but I've included them for curiosity's sake.

Distribution Analysis

ETO, like many other equity-focused CEFs, funds the vast majority of its distribution from capital gains, with net investment income accounting for only 20.4% of the fund's distribution.

Although this technically means that the fund's distribution is basically completely uncovered, the fund's investment managers have managed to generate sufficient capital gains to fund ETO's distribution without incurring in NAV-eroding return-of-capital distributions in the past.

ETO's price and NAV are effectively flat since inception, more than 15 years, and two recessions ago:

Data by YCharts

ETO also managed to accomplish the above while slightly growing its distribution, although there was a big cut during the past financial crisis:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

If ETO continues to perform about as well as it has in the past, big if, then shareholder returns should roughly equal the fund's 8.51% distribution yield, a strong figure.

Discount And Premium Analysis - Not Cheap

ETO's strong comparative performance means that the fund generally trades at a small premium, which has averaged 4.51% for the past year or so:

Data by YCharts

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and bearish market sentiment, ETO's premium has been completely eliminated, with the fund currently trading with a small 2.62% discount to NAV. Discounts are almost always a positive for shareholders, even if ETO's is quite small.

On the other hand, according to Cefconnect data, the average CEF trades at a whopping -11.00% discount to NAV, and so offers significantly greater value when compared to ETO. These funds have also generally underperformed relative to ETO on both a price and NAV basis, so these discounts have not proven all that beneficial for shareholders in the past.

ETG Comparison

Finally, a quick comparison between ETO and the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG), another very similar fund from the same investment managers, and a Taxable Income Portfolio holding.

Both funds have comparable investment strategies, asset allocations, and holdings. Both focus on U.S. and international equities, with smaller investments in corporate bonds, preferred, and other ETFs.

ETO is almost always the pricier fund, and so offers comparatively less value than ETG:

Data by YCharts

ETO generally outperforms ETG on both a price and NAV basis, so it seems that these premiums are well warranted:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, ETO's outperformance outweighs the fund's small premium to NAV, although this is something of a judgement call, and other investors might disagree.

Conclusion - Strong Global Multi-Asset Fund

ETO's diversified holdings and decades-long market-beating performance combine to create a strong investment opportunity, albeit not one with the potential for outsized gains. The fund has managed to outperform the vast majority of its peers and comparable indexes since inception, all while maintaining a steady NAV and price per share since inception. These are all very strong, positive accomplishments, although the fund doesn't really excel in any one particular area or metric.

ETO seems especially appropriate for investors looking for international diversification, but wary of the underperformance of most other names in this space.

