In the earlier article covering the first argument, readers asked me why I thought a cross-species translation may be easier to consider than an intra-species translation like from those with mild to moderate hypertriglyceridemia to those with severe TGL. And the answer is provided in the brief, as follows: "This difference in patient populations is critical, because, as the record evidence made clear, skilled artisans understood patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia responded differently to triglyceride-lowering drugs because of their genetics than those with milder hypertriglyceridemia." So there was no way results from a trial in the former patient population could obviate a trial for the same molecule in the latter population - no expert could predict what such a trial would yield by looking at data from the former trial. That means MARINE was not obvious from Mori 2000.

This leads us to the second argument - "the district court improperly applied a hindsight-based analysis on motivation to combine and reasonable expectation of success, causing it to ignore significant evidence cutting against Defendants' case and shift the burden to Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to prove non-obviousness in an erroneous attempt to fill the evidentiary gaps in Defendants' proof."

The above paragraph sounds appropriately complex, but in simple terms, what they mean to say is that Judge Du applied hindsight when looking at Mori 2000, Kurabayashi and Hayashi, and their connection to MARINE seemed obvious to her, while it actually was not to experts at that time. What seemed obvious to her - but what was actually not so - was the translation we just described, from patients with milder TGL to those with severe TGL. Sometimes, things appear obvious to people who do not know and less obvious to people who do know. Experts who knew the fundamental difference between these two classes of TGL patients - a genetic difference - did not find the translation obvious. The District Court was actually aware of statements from such experts who told Amarin at that time that "LDL-C is likely to go up as it does with virtually all tg lowering therapies in this group of patients." Vascepa's inventor Dr Manku also testified in open court that he had "great difficulty in convincing" his colleagues at Amarin and those outside the company as to "why ethyl-EPA would be effective in lower[ing] triglycerides significantly in very high patient population, with those over 500 [mg/dL], and would not affect other lipid parameters." However, the court chose to ignore the probative value of these statements because it had already made up its mind on prima facie obviousness by equating the two divergent TGL groups.

What is interesting to note here was what experts at that time thought was the mechanism of increase in LDL-C in severe TGL patients. The District Court assumed that those experts, following Mori 2000, thought that removing one of either DHA or EHA would reduce LDL-C in this patient population. However, testimony showed that experts thought something much different - that all drugs of this class worked in this patient population to increasingly convert VLDL to LDL - thereby increasing LDL-C. Thus, since they thought all TGL-lowering drugs did that, they did not find it obvious that pure EPA, a TGL-lowering drug, would not. Experts at that time never thought that any particular component of a drug caused increase in LDL-C; rather they thought that the condition itself caused it.

The chain of erroneous arguments of the district court

Here's how the District Court erred. First, it made a factual error by not considering the two patient populations of Mori 2000 and MARINE as different. It found MARINE obvious from Mori; however, this was using hindsight that was unavailable to experts at that time. Next, once it had inclined towards a prima facie obviousness, it then, and only then, looked at secondary considerations like long-felt need and commercial success and tried to weigh them against the prima facie case. However, had it considered these two secondary considerations at the same time as the prima facie evidence, it would have seen that both of them demonstrated lack of obviousness at that time, and the district court was wrongly using hindsight. This was the second step in the erroneous process. The third step in the chain was to take the other Graham factors - secondary considerations - and weigh them against each other. Even here, there's a sub-process. While weighing them, the DC erroneously gave more weightage to some, and ignored the probative weight of others. Even so, the very process of differential weighing of Graham factors - this is not how it is done, or at least, the DC did now produce any case-law to show that this is the approved method of applying the Graham factors, by weighing them against each other and asking the plaintiff to basically prove its position.

Finally, the last link in the chain of errors for the district court was to go back to its original prima facie finding of the equivalence of the patient populations of Mori 2000 and MARINE (which was erroneous) and then applying a hindsight based analysis to say that Mori 2000 motivated MARINE and provided a reasonable expectation of success, contradicting experts of that period who did not expect MARINE to succeed at all, despite being aware of Mori 2000.

In reading through the Judge Miranda Du's conclusions, the one that struck me as most contradictory is this brief sentence she wrote while discussing, and accepting, the presence of a long-felt need for a drug like Vascepa that could lower TGL without increasing LDL-C. Judge Du said - "Thus, the Asserted Claims represent an improvement-albeit a prima facie obvious one-over the prior art."

In the highly competitive biopharma market, it is astounding that a knowledgeable person could say this. She is basically saying that there existed a long-felt need although its solution was obvious. She is basically saying that although Vascepa satisfied a long-felt need, everyone knew, over all those years between Mori and MARINE, how to make Vascepa. There was a billion dollar opportunity on the table, and everyone clearly knew how to develop it, but nobody did for 12 years. This is a glaring error in the district court's understanding of Vascepa.

The nature of this error also goes to show why those secondary considerations should not be weighed against one another, but rather they should be looked at as independent of one another. Thus, if a court accepts long-felt need and commercial success - two factors - and does not (however erroneously) agree to praise, skepticism, motivation to combine and reasonable expectation to success - four factors - then the district court cannot do a numerical count of winning and losing factors and base its decision on that. If even one of these factors support non-obviousness, then the burden is not on the plaintiff to show why the others do not. It does not matter if some factors do not support non-obviousness if at least one does.

Bottom Line

So we see that the appellate brief not only argues for procedural errors, but it also points out a clear factual error - the court's error in identifying two very different patient populations, those with mild to moderate TGL less than 500 mg/dL, and those with severe TGL above 500 mg/dL, as one. Defendant's own expert Dr Heinecke acknowledged the (genetic) difference between the two populations - "we knew [in 2008] that somewhere above 500 milligrams per deciliter the system for clearing triglycerides jams up." So 500 mg/dL was not some arbitrary number; it was clearly known, even to defense experts, that this number clearly separated two kinds of populations that differed from each other genetically. It is basic science that the nature of the effect of one drug on one of these population groups cannot be made obvious by the nature of its effect on the other group. One has to experiment.

Investment decision

The factual error is the most clear cut and convincing of the arguments presented. While the CAFC may disagree with procedure, one expects that it surely cannot ignore a factual error. However, law isn't an exact science nor are federal judges exact people. A lot can go wrong between a sound argument and an unsound judgment. Investing in AMRN now is therefore inherently risky. One of my previous articles discussed how its ex-US potential goes a long way to make up for Vascepa's potential US loss. It is also a fact that just because a judge hits a hammer and says "so ordered" or whatever judges do say, that the FDA will clear an ANDA (Note: after this article was submitted, news came of Hikma's ANDA approval) and API suppliers will vie to get generic business. Generics have a lot of obstacles ahead, and I can recall at least one drug whose generic approval did not dent the brand market. Howsoever, if Amarin manages to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in this lawsuit, the stock will surely fall. Investors will do well to remember this. Indeed, I plan to present an option strategy in a future article that mitigates some of the risks of an appellate defeat however non-obvious that looks to us today.

If you want to keep yourself on top of the Amarin situation, subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker. My focus coverage universe is small, but those few stocks that I cover in depth, I go everywhere and see everything - and TPT subscribers read it first.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.