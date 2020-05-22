Despite a weak balance sheet and overall terrible fundamentals, the stock price has doubled and made the risk/reward of the stock beyond terrible.

However, the outbreak has had a net negative effect on revenue and will not be a boon to results.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is a healthcare company that primarily engages in diagnostic services. Shares have been in a long-term downward trend for many years, but recent news about OPKO's diagnostics being used to service COVID-19 needs sent shares more than doubling from lows.

This "Headline Effect" is sending unaware speculators piling into OPKO shares at volumes not seen in years, mistakenly thinking that it is a coronavirus play. It isn't.

OPKO's main business is diagnostics - its Bio-Reference Lab does 70% of its revenues each year. It typically provides tests for things like prostate cancer, but has more recently provided COVID-19 related testing support services.

It also has a small pharmaceutical branch that sells Rayaldee, a treatment for thyroid issues and vitamin D deficiency in adults with stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease. The pharmaceutical division also has several drugs of various stages in development whose efficacy I don't have the medical or industry knowledge to evaluate with. But the pharmaceutical division is relatively minor compared to diagnostics, and it doesn't address the main issue.

The primary bullish assumption that drove a doubling of shares is wrong: COVID-19 has not increased revenues. In the first quarter, the company reported a revenue decline of 5% from the previous year. Even though it has provided some COVID testing services, it was not enough to make up for what it lost in other segment volumes from the quarantine.

So if COVID is not a particular benefit, what is left? You have a healthcare service company that has 30M in cash, 300M in debt, and more than -100M in FCF each of the past two years. To worsen the weak balance sheet, OPKO also has weak margins.

As it struggles to turn a profit, the REDUCED revenue caused by COVID-19 will likely shrink its operating scale and worsen profit margins.

This business has been deteriorating for several years.

When a business has a poor balance sheet and is consistently losing money, owning its equity is a risky bet on a short-term turnaround in the business. The coronavirus hasn't helped OPK at all, but the publicity has doubled the stock price, which has cut the risk/reward potential of a turnaround bet in half and made the stock a must-avoid.

The continual losses are just now approaching the point that the company will need to issue equity, and it will likely do it sooner rather than later while the stock price is still above $2. Since 2016, it has only diluted equity at a rate of 2% per year, which seems impressively low until you consider that it added $200M in net debt over that time period while the underlying business shrank.

If you want to understand the story of OPK's stock in the past six months, you should simply look at the trading volumes. Shares typically trade in the 2-3 million per day range, with brief spikes around earnings. However, since the coronavirus started and OPKO stock started receiving good publicity and reputation as a "coronavirus pick", trading volumes have been at 3-7x normal levels for MONTHS instead of days. This increased attention has raised the valuation to an EV/Sales of 2.27, but the fundamentals couldn't be more terrible (it is leveraged and losing money). Any long-term investor should consider exiting the stock now and avoiding it until much lower price levels.

The only possible use of OPKO I can think of as a medium-long investor is to keep the name in my back pocket if I ever want to make shorter-term speculations on healthcare and virus outcomes. But for the vast majority of investors, the message to get across about OPKO is a warning - the company is unlikely to see meaningful profit in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.