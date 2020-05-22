ELY Gold Royalties High-Level Strategy

Imagine owning Royal Gold (RGLD) in the early years when it first began. Today you would be very pleased with the decision to invest. ELY Gold is potentially that opportunity today.

The strategy of ELY Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) is to create leverage to gold prices by collecting gold royalties after purchasing a project and reselling the project to a gold mine operator. When reselling the project, ELY typically retains an NSR or Net Smelter Royalty. A net smelter royalty is a royalty received based on the net revenue after transportation and refining costs. In the past ELY has usually retained anywhere between a .75 to 3% net smelting royalty when selling its project to an operator.

What is ELY's strategy for finding these gold mining claims? To discuss that, first, we must understand that ELY's primary focus is in Nevada, which even though California is known as the "Golden State," Nevada has historically produced more gold than California. With Nevada's rich gold-producing history, most of the areas of interest have had mining claims on them in the past. This creates what ELY calls claim fragmentation. Most large gold mining companies do not like to deal with claim fragmentation, which is one way that ELY creates value for its shareholders. They sort through claim fragmentations and consolidate claims into sizes that may be of interest to a junior gold miner. This task essentially involves substantial legal work. Once the fragmented claims are consolidated and owned by ELY, they shop/sell the mining claim to gold mine developers/producers.

Because ELY is still a relatively small company, with a market cap of $75 million at the time of this writing, ELY owns many substantial mining claims that can potentially move the needle in ELY's growth story. More on that later.

Management

ELY's management consists of three employees. ELY runs a very lean company with only three primary employees including their CEO, Trey Wasser, a veteran geologist in Jerry Baughman, and their CFO Xavier Wenzel who is only part-time at the moment.

Trey Wasser has 33 years of experience in different companies with different roles. Trey is kind enough and diligent enough to conduct several interviews with various YouTube channels that can give you a sense of Trey's expertise and his demeanor. Here is one video of Trey Wasser from this month. The thing to know about Trey is that he comes more from a financial background and when owning a gold royalty company, you need someone that understands the time value of money very well. I believe Trey's expertise informs one of their bigger strategies which allows them to only invest in projects that will be coming online in the very near term. Whereas some other royalty companies will invest in companies in the exploration stage which creates more risk while also causing potential royalty cash flows to arrive further out in the future. The name of the game with royalty companies is cash flow and I believe Trey also understands this. As we will see in some of ELY's projects, they have a tremendous upside in the amount of potential gold production as time goes by.

Jerry Baughman is the resident geologist and landman. Mr. Baughman has been evaluating gold and silver properties in the United States, Mexico, and South America for 35 years with most of those years spent in Nevada. Because Jerry Baughman has been doing this so long, he has extensive knowledge of the mining landscape in Nevada notwithstanding the physical logs and data he also brings to the company.

For a company like ELY, its leadership inside the company is second to none. Their leadership is, however, getting older and although this is one of their greatest assets, it is also one of their greatest risks. In the next 3 to 5 years, I would like to see them hire additional talent and create a leadership succession plan. The lack of a succession plan in the next couple of years would lead me to believe they plan to sell the company in the future rather than keep the company running independently. Based on the company's incredible success thus far, I'd like to see them train some individuals beneath them in order to pass on their knowledge in order to create shareholder value for years to come.

As far as other employees that are not full time. ELY has incentive programs for chosen individuals that shop/sell their mining claims to gold mine developers/operators.

That is one of the strategic things about a gold royalty company that provides leverage. They have the potential to generate outsized revenue relative to the human cost of operations. This allows the company to focus capital where future returns will continue to come from, which is mining claim research and consolidation, and royalty revenue opportunities.

Ownership

The ownership of ELY gold is perhaps more impressive than the management team. ELY gold has attracted some of the highest-profile names in gold investing. The first high profile name is Eric Sprott. Eric Sprott is famous in the gold investing space and owns about 25.6% of the company. As you do research in the gold space, you realize that Eric Sprott invests in a lot of different gold stocks, especially those just getting started. However, it's important to know that this is the first gold royalty company that Eric has invested in. Mr. Sprott owns 25.6% of the company.

The second high-profile investor is Rick Rule who works for Eric Sprott's company. Rick Rule has also consequently made a very strong name for himself when it comes to gold investing. Mr. Rule owns 7% of the company via Exploration Capital Partners subsidiary.

Per the company website, another 25% of the company is tightly held by long-term shareholders.

And finally, the two managers of the company, the CEO and Landman, own 11% of the company. This is a significant amount of ownership for the insiders of the company and is a substantial vote of confidence in the company as an investor.

Historical Track Record

In this section, we'll talk from a high-level overview of the company's projects thus far and briefly what the future could hold.

As we discussed previously, the company has focused on consolidating mining claims to sell to gold producers. As an investor, you should want to know how successful they have been at accomplishing this. After executing on their business strategy as a royalty company for three years now, they have accumulated 100 separate property interests in the Nevada and Western US region. ELY Gold touts themselves as one of the largest property owners in Nevada which bodes well for the future.

They have subdivided these assets into different categories. You can find them broken out on their website in the "Our Assets" section. Their "Key Asset" category contains 11 properties that are either currently producing or will reach production by 2023. They have 22 assets in development which creates substantial future opportunities for growth. They have 33 exploration assets and another 34 assets available for sale. This amount of activity is impressive for a company of ELY's size and it's encouraging to have such a large pipeline of activity.

ELY has also begun expanding into other regions which leads to the Fenelon project. The Fenelon project is based in Quebec, Canada, and is a very exciting opportunity. Trey Wasser estimates that this project will begin providing a cash flow of $2,000,000 in 2021. In addition, as they continue to build out this project, it has strong upside potential and could eventually provide annual cash flow in the $4 to $8 million range.

When ELY gold first began executing a royalty strategy, they were executing deals in the 500 to $1M ($USD) range. In just a few years of execution, they are now focusing more on deals in the $5 to $10M range. This has been made possible as capital becomes cheaper thanks to high profile owners and a higher equity price.

Based upon the activity that ELY has already executed to date, they are expecting to generate revenue in 2023 of $18M Canadian Dollars which converts to about $13M US Dollars. I would expect that their revenue comes in significantly higher by then. They are going to see much more activity between today and 2023. On a conservative basis, I would expect at least twice that by 2023. There will be a follow-up article that analyzes valuation, but one would expect a much higher valuation if they are able to deliver.

That's a high-level overview of ELY Gold Royalties. More details will be provided in follow up articles. But it's important to understand the upside for ELY. Here are the highlights.

Strong management with decades of combined experience in the Nevada gold producing region.

A strong business model that reduces risk while at the same time providing leverage to the gold price.

Over 50% of the shareholders are very long-term owners with well-known gold investors that will bring new opportunistic projects to the company.

Insiders of the company own ~11% of the company creating strong equity performance incentives without share dilution.

An ever-increasing pipeline of projects that will provide revenue growth for years to come.

Rising gold price macro-environment that will provide more revenue via price while also increasing the feasibility of existing projects...improving the probability of development.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELYGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.