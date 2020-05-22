A Macro View Of Silver Prices

Macro Comments

It's no secret that the macro environment for gold and silver is ripe for a large move up in prices.

Here's a chart from Crescat Capital that shows the setup that we have for silver. It is amazing how similar the '08/'09 setup is to today's setup.

But buyer beware, there are individuals (very smart ones I might add) that like to argue that a strong dollar is on the way before an ultimate dollar bust. Here's one. Here's another. And therefore, gold and silver must go lower before they go higher. This is a compelling argument, however, the problem that I have with this argument is that when the dollar eventually squeezes long (and it likely will), nobody knows when that will happen, precisely. In the meantime, we could see a sizable run-up in gold and silver prices. And in my opinion, the charts for gold, silver, and bitcoin all scream they are going higher. (The chart for the dollar going higher says it also could happen relatively soon)

Here's another problem I have with the strong dollar argument. Although the dollar will likely get stronger relative to other currencies, it doesn't mean it will get stronger relative to gold. The dollar can get stronger while gold rallies, which is what I expect to happen. This has happened at other times in history and it can happen again.

The other caveat to the safety trade into precious metals, is the question, do we expect to have another sell-off? In my opinion, it seems likely this is just a bear market rally and another sharp sell-off is imminent. Timing of that event aside, the question remains, is it likely that precious metals will be thrown out with the bathwater if we get another liquidation event? I understand the argument for lower prices in this event, but here's my counterargument.

When we had the sharp sell-off in March, it happened so quickly that there were a couple of important unknowns. The two most important ones, as it relates to the precious metals were:

How aggressively will the Fed react? How serious is the economic impact of COVID-19?

We now have our answers to these questions. This means that if we have another sharp decline in equity prices, we know the Fed will get the money printing machines running at full throttle. Therefore, I'm not so sure investors will be as likely to sell precious metals stocks during the next equity sell-off, now knowing how aggressively the Fed will react. In fact, the opposite is possible.

Anyone who has invested in the markets for any length of time will understand the "opposite" principal. This principle simply states that what happened most recently, probably won't happen the same way the next time it happens. And in some cases, the exact opposite happens. This exposes investors' recency biases and often causes max investor pain.

Conversely, we could also get a run-up in price in the precious metals while waiting for the next liquidation event. If this happens, I could see people selling gold and silver stocks to book gains and raise cash.

With all that said, I believe the arguments against gold and silver prices going higher in the short-term are not compelling enough against the backdrop of this economy and what the Federal Reserve is doing. Although let it be said, I respect these arguments and believe they could be correct.

Another case for gold going higher (which will likely drag silver with it) is the positioning against gold. The shorts were very short during the beginning of 2020 as we see from this Bloomberg chart.

Next, thanks again to Tavi Costa over at Crescat Capital, we see that the price to purchase physical silver has spiked upward and away from the futures price. Unless the physical silver price comes down, the futures should play catch up.

And finally, the silver-to-equities ratio is making a clean double-bottom pattern that has begun to reverse and move higher. I believe that Crescat capital is implementing a trade similar to this one where they are short select equities and go long silver to make a play on this chart.

Price and Technical Analysis

Historically, the price of silver has been volatile. Fortunately, it has been the most volatile, with the most upside potential in times like these.

Here's a monthly price chart in silver over the past 50 years. We see that it peaked in April 2011 and has been consolidating ever since. Based on this chart, if we retest the highs, we are looking at a $50 price target, and then potentially higher. Given the environment, it's very plausible the highs get tested. If it does, it would form a very large cup and handle chart pattern.

Notice that once silver gets going, it really gets going. One reason for that is that the market isn't extremely big. And so if everyone tries to fit through a very small door at the same time, it creates extreme price action.

It's nice to see this spike lower happen when I think something is bottoming and about to move higher. This appears to be one last (hopefully) shake-out to move silver futures from weak hands to strong hands before moving higher.

How to Invest

When it comes to investing in silver, you can invest in the silver ETF like (SLV) which if it goes to $50, then SLV should generate a handsome return. But a potentially more asymmetric way to play this move is to invest in silver stocks. Often times, when you get big moves in silver, the silver stocks such as (MAG) or (AG) will move a multiple larger than the price of silver itself. That's because when the price of silver moves, it moves quickly, and input costs of silver miners usually remain the same, creating huge increases in margins for the silver miners.

It's similar to investing in Apple over the past decade. Each year they would find ways to make their phones cheaper, while adding gadgets and marketing so that they could charge a higher price, thus increasing their margins. The same thing could happen with silver.

Conclusion

All of the ingredients to make silver move higher in the long term are there. There's a Federal Reserve that is addicted to printing money for the addicted markets. The chart patterns are beginning to look very bullish. And there's plenty of people that say silver (and gold) will go lower before they go higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.