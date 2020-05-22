There are new rumors of Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VNNVF;OTCPK:VONOY) considering a bid for Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCPK:DWHHF;OTCPK:DTCWY). It would be the second try. A prior attempt was unsuccessful in 2016. A combined company would be Germany's biggest residential landlord. I believe that a takeover is a realistic option. In this article, I will explain why and what it would mean for shareholders of both companies. Also, I will highlight their respective risk profiles and elaborate why I believe that Deutsche Wohnen is more risky than Vonovia.

A Takeover Would Fit the Pattern

There are certainly signs that Vonovia is seriously considering an acquisition. The company reacted to speculation regarding the possibility of an acquisition in a rather evasive fashion. Vonovia emphazises that

"Acquisitions are an integral part of our strategy, and we constantly monitor and analyze potential opportunities as a matter of course." - Vonovia AG statement on rumors regarding a potential takeover of Deutsche Wohnen

It cautions that

Such a transaction, however, would only be conceivable in case fundamental issues were resolved and there was political support for such a transaction in Berlin, where the local government is currently making every effort to successfully combat the COVID-19 pandemic. - Vonovia AG statement on rumors regarding a potential takeover of Deutsche Wohnen

That is hardly a denial. Especially the reference to the Berlin government's coronavirus efforts strikes me as quite evasive. One might even call it a distraction.

Notably, Vonovia has quite some experience with acquisitions. In fact, the company in its current form is the result of a plethora of takeovers. Deutsche Wohnen is about half the size of Vonovia in terms of market value. It generated about 37 percent of Vonovia's rental income as of Q1 (€210.6 million; Vonovia: €564 million) and about 42 percent of FFO (€142.1 million; Vonovia: €335.5 million). A takeover would fortify Vonovia's leading position on the German residential market considerably.

Coronavirus Resilience

Neither of the two companies appears to be particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. Vonovia's portfolio consists almost exclusively of residential units. That makes it very resilient against the impact of the pandemic. As of April, less than one percent of the company's customers had contacted it because of coronavirus-related hardships. No meaningful coronavirus impact was visible.

German tenants have the right to suspend rental payments, if they can prove their inability to meet their obligations due to the impact of the coronavirus. However, the full amount (plus interest) has to be paid within two years. So the money would not be lost for the landlord in most cases. Sure, there will probably be some cases of customers unable to meet their obligations in full on time. But those should be the exception. In the long run, this might even be beneficial: it might make it easier to get rid of undesirable tenants after two years.

However, Vonovia is not entirely unaffected by the pandemic. Especially the construction of new units may be delayed. The company expects about 20 percent less completions than planned in 2020 (1600 units instead of 2000).

Nonetheless, I think that the pandemic does not materially threaten Vonovia. First of all, the balance sheet is quite strong. Annual interest payments (€358 million) are covered close to five times by the adjusted EBITDA (€1.76 billion). The company remains committed to pay a €1.57 per share dividend (+9 percent YoY) pending the general meeting's approval. That is in line with the company's aim to distribute 70 percent of its FFO as a dividend. At an annual FFO of currently €1.2 billion (FY2019) that amounts to some €840 million in dividends. On the other hand, it also means that there would be €840 million in funds available for a worst-case scenario (although that would of course require the dividend to be cancelled).

Directly compared with Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen seems a little more exposed to the coronavirus. That is mainly due to the company owning commercial real estate as well (just shy of 2,800 units; about 4 percent of total floor space). Commercial tenants are more at risk as their revenue may decline drastically in a shutdown scenario. Deutsche Wohnen's assisted living facilities might be negatively affected by the virus as well. Especially the necessity of increased security measures might cause significant costs. But this business accounts for only about 13 percent of EBITDA as of Q1. Therefore, the company could possibly compensate negative impacts. Notably, unlike Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen has proposed to reduce its dividend increase (not to reduce the dividend) for FY2019 in order to create a €30 million relief fund for customers hit by the pandemic. All in all, while not as resilient as Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen appears to be rather resilient against the coronavirus too.

The Berlin Risk

But there is another risk: Deutsche Wohnen's significant exposure to the Berlin residential market. More than two thirds of the company's 161,500 residential units are located in Berlin. Why would that be a problem? Because Berlin voters recently tended to elect left-wing politicians, including such from the edge of the political spectrum. The ruling left-wing coalition capped the maximum rent ("Mietendeckel"). Naturally, that could have a significant negative impact. While courts of the first and second instance have already ruled that the measure is unconstitutional, there is not yet a final decision by the Federal Constitutional Court (Bundesverfassungsgericht).

Even more dangerous are plans by some activists. A movement called "Deutsche Wohnen & Co Enteignen" ("expropriate Deutsche Wohnen"), which seeks to nationalize the company. There are of course important implications - like such ideas most likely being unconstitutional - but it is a risk nonetheless, albeit a manageable one in my opinion.

Vonovia's portfolio on the other hand is more diversified. Despite being considerably larger with more than 415,000 units in total, it only owns 42,271 units in Berlin.

Antitrust Concerns?

While a combined company would be Germany's largest residential landlord by far, it would probably not have anything close to a dominant market position. Even in Berlin, it would have a market share below 10 percent. At the same time, communal landlords have a market share of nearly 30 percent. Another quarter of the market is owned by individual landlords.

It would certainly be hard to argue that a merger between Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia could realistically impede competition. So, I do not really see antitrust concerns becoming a major issue. Furthermore, the companies might easily sell some portfolios in order to address potential concerns regarding too much concentration in individual cities or locations.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, a takeover would make sense for Vonovia. However that is under the assumption that it will not pay a high premium (other than what is already factored in at the current share price). Deutsche Wohnen calculates a net asset value of €47.84 per share (as of end Q1). Based on the current share price that amounts to a discount of nearly 20 percent. That is more than twice Vonovia's current discount to NAV.

Deutsche Wohnen trades at about 24 times FFO. And, arguably, that already includes anticipation of a potential takeover to some degree. This is not exactly cheap, but in an environment of negative interest rates and excess capital flooding asset markets it is not unreasonably rich either.

There would of course be the potential for some synergies. Back in October 2015, Vonovia estimated a potential of €84 million per annum. Furthermore, the combined company could sell Deutsche Wohnen's commercial units and elderly care assets. That could recoup some 10 to 15 percent of the cost of a takeover.

Conclusion

I believe that an acquisition of Deutsche Wohnen would make sense for Vonovia. It would probably be possible for the companies to go ahead even against political pressure. The government simply does not have the authority to prevent a merger. This is a competence of the Bundeskartellamt ("Federal Cartel Office"), an independent competition agency that decides on objective principles, not political opportunism. However, I doubt that either company would be willing to do so. After all, real estate, especially residential real estate, is not a business where making yourself an enemy of the government is particularly helpful.

I believe that an all-cash transaction is rather unlikely. Instead, I think that a share swap would be the logical way to go. For Deutsche Wohnen shareholders that would be an opportunity to reduce their relative exposure to the Berlin market and diversify their investment. However, I would not expect too much of a premium in addition to what is already priced in. Vonovia does not have any pressure to make a move. And from its point of view, a deal makes sense only at a reasonable valuation. If that is the case, it would be a win-win situation. If not, I believe that Deutsche Wohnen shareholders have more to lose, as the possibility of a takeover is already priced in. Under the assumption of an all-stock transaction, it would possibly be the more profitable option to buy Vonovia instead of Deutsche Wohnen. Shareholders who bought their shares before the recent price hike should, however, hold on to their investment.

