Given necessary investments that are going to be made by corporations toward digital and cognitive transformations, Globant has an extraordinary growth opportunity ahead.

As a pure-play company in digital and cognitive transformations, Globant (GLOB) has taken full advantage of these trends and experienced substantial growth. Last quarter was no different, as top line increased 31% over the past 12 months. As prospects in the digital and cognitive space remain strong and the company keeps expanding business volume across the customer base, I consider Globant an interesting growth story in the technology space now and in the years to come.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

Revenue continued its solid growth path in the quarter, increasing 31% over a year ago and 3.9% sequentially to $191.6 million, topping expectations by nearly 1%, as almost all Globant's staffs transitioned quickly to work-from-home mode in mid-March, before formal lockdown policies had been applied locally, mitigating any meaningful business impact.

The revenue contribution from Globant's top 10 clients has been fairly stable, accounting for 41% of total revenue. On the other hand, the company has continued to increase its customer base, with the number of clients with revenue above $1 million over 12-month period climbing to 112, building on a consistent expansion over the past years, as illustrated below.

Source: Globant Q1 2020 Investor Relations Presentation

Professional services and consumer winter manufacturing were the segments with faster revenue growth in the quarter, rising 52.1% and 44.9% from a year ago, respectively, while overall revenue distribution remained balanced among industry verticals: Media & Entertainment (24%), Banks & Financial (24%), Consumer, Retail & Manufacturing (14%), Travel (12%), Tech & Telecom (12%) and Professional Services (11%). Meanwhile, nearly 75% of total revenue were in North America, 19% in Latin America and 6% in Europe, which has protected the company against exchange volatility in the quarter, notably in currencies of Latin America countries.

The adjusted gross profit increased to $75.6 in the quarter, resulting in an adjusted gross margin of 39.5%, down 160 bps compared to 41.1% in Q1 2019, driven by higher payroll costs and exchange rate fluctuations in Argentina.

In addition, adjusted SG&A was 20% relative to revenue, increasing 30 bps over a year ago, and adjusted operating income margin came in at 15.6%, climbing 130 bps to 16.9% in Q1 2019. As a result, adjusted diluted EPS was $0.64, $0.02 above expectations and up 28% year-over-year.

Going forward, as the pandemic spread in late March, lockdowns and social distancing rules have affected primarily the travel and hospitality sectors, but also the entertainment and retail sectors to a smaller extent, as evidenced by some project delays and longer decision making process.

Given this scenario, the management team expects that revenue in Q2 to be at least $179 million, which still translates into a growth of 13.6% over a year ago, but would be a decline of 6.6% over Q1 2020. Meanwhile, given lower workforce utilization expected in Q2, as the company have invested in hiring proper resources and also trained them looking at growing demand for the company, Globant expects adjusted operating margin in the range of 12.5% to 14.5% and adjusted EPS above $0.47.

In my view, Globant's strategy to retain its skilled workforce seems to be the right move and is going to pay off in the long run, despite this short-term impact in profitability.

After all, Globant's organization has expanded from nearly 6,700 in 2018 to as many as 12,538 in Q1, of which 12,755 are IT professionals, including acquisitions occurred in the period, which has enabled the company to cope with the business volume growth. That said, Globant's stockholders are supposed to expect the company, as an aggressive player in two high growth areas, to be ready to grasp future growth opportunities, even though at the expense of lower profitability in the coming one or two quarters.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

Globant's strong revenue growth over the past 5 years has been accompanied by sustained gross profit margin above 36%. Meanwhile recent results over last 4 to 5 quarters have showed gross profit margin improving to the 38% mark, which is within Globant's goal of 38% to 40%. In addition, decreasing SG&A expenses relative to revenue have aided Globant to sustain double-digits EBITDA and operating margins overtime.

Source: YChart

On a comparative basis, I am using as reference the XLK - Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, as well as the application software segment of the same ETF, containing 14 companies, including Microsoft, Adobe and other smaller players, such as Citrix, Fortinet and Intuit.

The comparison shows Globant with lower gross profit and operating income margins than the application software segment and the technology sector. In addition, Globant has also lagged peers relative to the growth rate of both gross profit and operating income margins. However, given Globant's strong revenue growth over the past 5 years, the absolute growth of both gross profit and operating income has been significantly above the peer group. In summary, Globant's strong top line growth has led to profitability outperformance, despite actual margins has lagged the peer group.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Moving to the valuation analysis, Globant trades at higher P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples compared to the technology sector and, in a lower degree, the application software group as well (P/E Fwd: GLOB 13.96 x Appl. Software 41.86 and Tech 25.98, EV/EBITDA Fwd: GLOB 34.56 x Appl. Software 27.82 and Tech 18.37). By this measure, Globant looks overvalued, as earnings growth forecast of Globant is nearly as same as the application software group (around 20% CAGR). In contrast, using EV/Revenue multiple as reference, Globant's multiple of 6.50x is similar to the technology sector (6.28x), but significantly lower than the application software group (10.14x). As Globant's revenue forecast and historical growth is above peers, it is reasonable to argue that Globant could be trading closer to the multiple of 10x, which would imply an upside of roughly 50% from current price level.

As a high growth industry, application software companies are commonly valuated using revenue multiples instead of more traditional earnings multiples, as many names are not profitable yet. While it is not the case of the application software companies constituting the XLK, as all of them are already profitable, I believe that revenue multiples are arguably applicable to the group, since top line growth consistency is frequently used to gauge a company in the tech sector as much as earnings growth.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

As a complement of the comparative analysis, shares of Globant has handily outperformed the technology broader market and the software group, here referred as IGV - iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, over the past 12 months. On the flip side, Globant's current price is near the previous top reached in February, just before the market crash. Therefore, we may see here a price consolidation action before a sustained move above the current level.

Source: YChart

Takeaway

As enterprises are increasingly adopting digital transformation and artificial intelligence enabled applications, Globant has an extraordinary growth opportunity ahead, as the company can continue to expand the business volume coming from its diversified customer base.

On the other hand, while the company has managed to sustain margins over time, in the short term we will probably see headwinds coming from lower workforce utilization, which should prove to be temporary, given necessary investments that are going to be made by corporations toward aforementioned transformations.

In addition, as current valuation still offers upside on a revenue multiple basis, I consider that any weakness in shares of Globant should be seen as a buying opportunity over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.