Current restructuring will allow Dorel Sports to expand its IBD customer base, putting the division in a great position to benefit from the projected boom in the sale of e-bikes.

Introduction

Dorel Industries, Inc. (OTCPK:DIIBF) is a Canadian consumer products company that designs, manufactures and sells a range of product brands. The company has three main subsidiaries: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home, with facilities located in 25 countries spread across North America, Europe, East and South Asia, Latin America and Oceania.

Dorel Juvenile, being historically the biggest contributor to Dorel industries' top line, is involved in the manufacturing, designing and distribution of children's accessories including strollers, infant car seats and other infant health aid products. Dorel Juvenile's popular brands include Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love. In recent years, Dorel Sports has superseded Dorel Juvenile in terms of revenue contribution. This subsidiary offers a wide assortment of bicycles ranging from family bicycles to racing bicycles, appropriate for sporting professionals through its three subdivisions: Cycling Sports Group (CSG), Pacific Cycle and Caloi. DIIBF's third subsidiary, Dorel Home, is a leading importer and supplier of an array of furniture in North America. The charts below show the revenue proportions of each of the three subsidiaries of Dorel Industries in the past two years:

(Source: Q4 Shareholder Report)

In this analysis, we shall assess the financial performance of Dorel Sports and present a forward-looking outlook on this subsidiary. We shall also provide insights into the overall performance of Dorel Industries and its capacity to generate value for its shareholders.

Dorel Sports: Financial Overview and Outlook

Dorel Sports competes in the global bicycle marketplace totaling around $50 billion retail sales annually. Dorel Sports' principal competitors include Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (OTC:GTMUF), Huffy Corporation, Merida Industry Co. Ltd. [TPE:9914], Accell Group NV (OTCPK:ACGPF), Kent Bicycles and other smaller retailers popular in various regions around the globe. The bicycle industry is highly fragmented with both bigger and smaller players, striving to maximize technological innovations for enhancing the safety as well as comfort of riders. According to "Global Bicycle Market 2020-24" report, increasing awareness about personal health and environment protection along with accelerated urbanization will be conducive to a 4% CAGR growth in the global bicycle market during 2020-24. Dorel Sports' three segments are well-placed to capitalize on these forecasts because of Dorel Industries' focus on brand differentiation and technological innovations.

Dorel Sports markets and sells different brands in different distribution channels. The two major distribution channels employed by Dorel Sports are the mass merchant channel and the Independent Bike Dealers (IBD) channel. A significant proportion of bicycle manufacturers focus solely on selling through the mass merchant channel because of its immense growth in the past 20 years. Today in the U.S., for instance, the mass merchant channel accounts for at least 70% of all bike unit sales. The price per unit in the mass merchant channel, however, is considerably lower than price per unit in the IBD channel which is serviced by high-end bicycles and brands.

Dorel Sports' strategy is to not only target the mass merchant channel customers, through Pacific Cycle, but also IBD customers seeking premium-oriented bicycle brands with its CSG division that has been gaining increasing momentum in recent quarters. To support the growth of its two major brands, Cannondale and GT, Dorel Sports underwent significant restructuring in 2019 that is expected to continue in 2020. The restructuring involves transforming the assembly plant in Oldenzaal, Netherlands, into a facility that will be able to produce twice as many e-bikes and Cannondale bikes and will result in a marked increase in the production of premium brands. Although the restructuring costs will hit Dorel Industries' operating profit by around $3-4 million per quarter for a period of three quarters starting from Q4 2019, in the long-term, it will help Dorel Sports expand its IBD customer base and put the division in a great position to profit from the projected boom in the sale of e-bikes around the world.

(Source: Statista)

Dorel Sports emerged as the biggest revenue contributor for Dorel Industries last year, with all three of its subdivisions registering growth in revenues. Importantly, Dorel Sports has also been contributing to the company's operating profits as the following chart shows:

(Source: Financial Reports; Author's Calculations)

Note that we computed adjusted operating profit which excludes impairment losses on goodwill, restructuring and other costs as it is a more accurate metric to gauge the profitability of a business' segment. The marked improvement in operating margin of Dorel Sports in 2019 can be largely attributed to the introduction of model-year 2020 CSG products including the new Cannondale bicycles "Habit NEO" and "Canvas NEO". In Q1 2020, Dorel Sports reported a 2% YOY increase in its revenues with both CSG and Pacific Cycle witnessing strong demand for their products. The revenue growth at Pacific Cycle owing to strong retail POS experienced this quarter was largely due to the outbreak of Covid-19. We expect this trend to continue in the coming quarter as well as for the rest of the year. It is reasonable to expect that despite easing of pandemic lockdown orders, there will be restrictions on social contact and other activities, which means that demand for bikes will remain strong. The challenge for Dorel Sports will be to realize sales because it will be difficult to resume retail operations as before in many countries including the U.S. due to lockdown restrictions.

To get an estimate of Dorel Sports' top-line growth in the second quarter of 2020 as well as for the rest of the year, it is crucial to identify the factors impacting its quarterly revenues. The most important factors include the level of consumer demand for bicycles in the mass merchant channel, magnitude of growth at CSG in the key accounts and IBD channel, movements in the Brazilian real compared to the US dollar which affects Caloi's revenues, and "one-off" events like poor cycling weather or changes in any of the division's business model. The chart below shows the YOY growth in Dorel Sports' organic revenues in the first two quarters in the last five years. Organic revenue growth is computed after accounting for the impact of varying foreign exchange rates as well as the impact of events like changes in business model.

(Source: Financial Reports)

Except in Q1 2019, the decline in YOY organic revenue growth has been driven by weak consumer demand. In fiscal years 2016 and 2017, organic revenues declined YOY in the first two quarters owing to weak consumer demand in the mass merchant channel as well as Caloi's poor performance as a result, challenging economic conditions in Brazil. In Q1 2018, poor cycling weather impacted consumer demand at Pacific Cycle. For the second quarter in 2020, however, revenues are unlikely to be negatively impacted because of weak demand. As discussed earlier, Pacific Cycle will continue to benefit from strong demand for its products in the mass merchant channel and CSG will also benefit from growth at several major clients as well growth in e-bike category. Easing of lockdown restrictions around the world in the coming months means that Dorel Sports will be able to overcome numerous supply bottlenecks it encountered in the first quarter and hence better capitalize on the strong demand for bikes. Hence, we expect Dorel Sports to report an increase in YOY quarterly revenue in Q2 this year for the third consecutive year.

It must be noted though that the top-line growth is likely to be offset by Caloi's poor performance in 2020. Given the economic uncertainty owing to Covid-19, Caloi faces several challenges. Assuming the Brazilian real weakens against the American dollar, Dorel will be coerced to adopt an unfavorable pricing mix which will inevitably lead to a decline in Caloi's revenues. Despite this, we expect Dorel Sports to report a nearly 5% increase in organic revenues in Q2 2020. It is worth stating that a top-line growth in the coming quarters may not be enough for Dorel Sports to report an increase in operating profit because of foreign exchange fluctuations and high impairment losses on trade accounts receivable.

Financial Concerns

Despite Dorel Sports being a robust performing subsidiary for Dorel Industries, the company's overall financial health warrants concern for several reasons.

A profitability peer-group analysis reveals that DIIBF is currently lagging behind its competitors in terms of EBITDA margin and top line growth. We have chosen Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd. and Accell Group NV for comparison.

(Source: Morningstar)

In addition, Dorel Industries' operating margin is at a five-year low with a 4% per year average rate of decline.

(Source: YCharts)

Unfortunately, despite the investments in recent years, Dorel Industries has failed to generate sufficient earnings for its shareholders. Compared to its peers, Dorel Industries has the worst ROE, which currently is not even above 0%:

In Q1 2020, Dorel Industries increased its debt levels in the light of Covid-19 to improve its liquidity position. As a result, non-current liabilities increased YOY by 16%. This puts the company in a precarious position because it is currently not generating enough net income to pay off its non-current liabilities within 5 or 10 years. Companies whose net income is five times their long-term debt can essentially pay off their debts within five years. The chart below shows the gulf between net income and net total long-term debt for Dorel Industries:

(Source: YCharts)

Finally, it is insightful to look at the capacity of a business to generate value for its shareholders. A company that generates returns exceeding its cost of capital creates value for its shareholders. One can compute a business' weighted average cost of capital using the following simple formula:

Where:

Using the sum of Dorel Industries' latest two-year average Short-Term Debt & Capital Lease Obligation and its latest two-year average Long-Term Debt & Capital Lease Obligation, one can arrive at the total Book Value of Debt (D). Cost of Debt is computed using the fiscal year end interest rate divided by the latest two-year average debt. Finally cost of equity is computed using Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) with 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate as the risk-free rate. For further details, the reader is referred to GuruFocus.

Currently Dorel Industries' WACC sits at -10.9%:

This is higher than the company's current Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of -31.08%, implying that Dorel Industries is eroding value for its shareholders. One can also see that in the past five years, the ROIC has always stayed below its WACC, a red flag for potential investors.

Conclusion

We expect Dorel Sports to experience continued growth for the rest of the year and beyond despite tailwinds pertaining to Covid-19 and stiffening competition in the global bicycle marketplace. Despite the good news with regards to Dorel Sports' revenues, DIIBF's overall financial performance is far from convincing. Staying away from Dorel Industries until economic conditions stabilize and the company shows improvements in profitability and reduces its long-term debt levels can be considered a safe bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.