Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) is a large, global healthcare company offering a multitude of products to customers. These products include Dialysis therapies, IV (Intravenous) solutions, infusion systems and devices, and injectable pharmaceutical products, to name a few. The company is currently trading at $87.02 (at the time of writing this article) and based on my models, I believe this is a relatively fair value for the company at this time. I think there is the potential for better entry points for this stock, should an investor want to get in. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on this stock and would like to see trading levels reach around $78 before getting excited about a BUY recommendation.

Background

According to the company's annual 10-K:

Baxter International Inc. provides a broad portfolio of essential healthcare products, including acute and chronic dialysis therapies; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; inhaled anesthetics; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; and surgical hemostat and sealant products… As of December 31, 2019, we manufactured products in over 20 countries and sold them in over 100 countries.

Company Overview

BAX operates their business in three distinct business segments which include "Americas, EMEA, and APAC". Each segment offers the same products, but revenues are reported based on the geographic location of sales. Below is an explanation of each of the segments.

Geographic Segments

BAX sells a multitude of products in each of their segments including Dialysis therapies, IV solutions, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, and injectable pharmaceutical products. Below is a chart obtained from the company's most recent 10-K, which shows the breakdown of revenue from all of their product lines:

*Chart obtained from the company's most recent 10-Q.

"Renal Care" products include peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis drugs and therapies. In an article from the National Kidney Foundation, they describe the differences in peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. They state, "In hemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine and returned to your body by tubes that connect you to the machine. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid called dialysate, which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles". For a more in-depth understanding of these processes, I would recommend reading the brief article.

"Medication Delivery" includes sales from IV products and infusion pumps. The "Pharmaceuticals" line deals with premixed and oncology drugs, inhaled anesthesia, and other critical care products. "Clinical Nutrition" deals with sales from the company's parenteral nutrition products. In an article from the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, they describe how these products work and why they are important. These liquid solutions are given to patients who cannot eat by mouth or via a feeding tube at the time but need nutrition. Inside the solutions are proteins, carbohydrates, fats, minerals, and vitamins, and are able to sustain a balanced diet for as long as needed.

Biological products and other medical devices are reported as revenue in the "Advanced Surgery" line. These products assist in procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention. "Acute Therapies" include sales from the company's continuous renal replacement therapies (OTCQB:CRRT) and other major organ support therapies used in the ICU. CRRT solutions are extremely important in kidney disease solutions. In an article, Suzan Miller-Hoover explains that these therapy solutions are used when other treatments are not sufficient. She states, "a key concept of CCRT is to maintain therapy with minimal periods of interruption". This allows for patients to have the necessary medication and treatment they need to survive, without being constantly interrupted to change the necessary circuits.

In the chart below, the company displays their revenues from the US and International:

*Chart obtained from the company's most recent 10-K.

Analyzing trends from the two previous charts, sales of their products have remained fairly consistent, but still increasing, on a YoY basis. This has led to an equally consistent growth in total net sales for the company.

Competition/Market Share

According to the company's most recent 10-K, "no single company competes with us in all of our business, [but] we face substantial competition in all of our markets from international and domestic healthcare and pharmaceutical companies". Because no other company operates in all of the businesses against BAX, I believe this is a positive for the company. They are able to have significant market share over some of their largest competitors, in spaces that are foreign to those competitors. If these competitors choose to operate in one of these segments, BAX will already have a footprint in the space and will be able to have better brand recognition and brand loyalty. However, because they operate in many businesses, they might not be as niche as some larger healthcare companies who control one or two businesses in the space. This will cause their smaller business segments to suffer at times to the larger, more niche companies.

COVID-19 Impact

BAX has been impacted on many levels from the COVID-19 pandemic. The first major impact is that some of their products have seen a decline in demand due to the suspension of "elective" surgeries. With some states lifting these restrictions, it will be seen moving into Q3 and Q4 how the company has truly been impacted on a YoY basis of the decrease in demand for these products. However, there are also some products that are seeing an increase in demand because of the pandemic, but the company is concerned they "may not be able to meet [demand] in accordance with the customer's desired timing". All of the company's reported line item revenues saw an increase on a quarterly basis, but they are unsure moving forward if they will be able to sustain this growth due to states and countries having travel restrictions. If these restrictions are not lifted, or at least eased, the company may not be able to sustain the development of their products. Below is a chart from the company's most recent 10-Q which shows Net Sales for their reported business:

*Chart obtained from the company's most recent 10-Q.

Although the net sales have not drastically increased on a quarterly basis, it is still impressive for their reported businesses to be increasing during this time. Again, it will be important to monitor how the company's sales will be impacted moving forward.

Valuation

I have created many different models and examined different metrics to try to value BAX effectively. The models I have built include a Comps Analysis, a Ratio Analysis (used to analyze ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, etc.), Full-Projection Model, DCF Model, Sensitivity Analysis, and a Beta Calculation of BAX to GSPC. All of these models help me determine a fair intrinsic value for the company. Based on all of my models, the intrinsic value for BAX is right around where they are currently trading. It is right around $93, in my opinion, which is higher than the current market price, but not enough to get me excited about a bullish sentiment on the stock. I typically seek strong BUY ratings on stocks with 20%+ upside potential.

Comps Analysis

For my Comps Analysis, I chose to compare BAX to BDX and MDT. BDX is the best competitor for BAX because of the similar businesses the two companies compete in. MDT is a much larger company that BAX and BDX, but I wanted to see how a large, well-established player in this space trades. I saw it necessary to compare BAX to both of these companies to get a better picture of how the company is currently positioned. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data gathered from respective company's 10-Q statements.

Based on the above model, I believe BAX is trading at a discount, relative to their best competitor in this space, BDX. However, I do not think BDX is fairly valued at a 66.6x P/E, rather, I see both companies being valued more appropriately at a P/E around 55x. It is important to note that many healthcare companies will trade at high P/E ratios and the industry in which these two companies compete (Medical Equipment and Supplies) is currently trading at a 41.22x P/E. Based on my analysis thus far of BSX, I still believe that a P/E ratio of 55x is appropriate to model this company. More of this discussed in my "Final Price Recommendation" section.

Ratio Analysis

The Ratio Analysis model I built allows me to better understand trends the company may be seeing over the last few years. The specific numbers I want to analyze by building this model are ROS, ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, and Dividend Yield. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from 10-K statements.

This model is specifically built to analyze BAX from 2017-2019. I use this model to look for patterns or trends in the company's data. After analyzing these metrics, I determined 2018 was an unusual year for the company. After going through the company's earnings reports, I found that "in 2018, the estimated useful life of the company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) software was extended from 2020 on a prospective basis based on the company's commitment to upgrade, enhance and support its existing systems through 2028. This change in estimate resulted in a reduction of depreciation expense of $24 million and an increase in net income of $20 million" (2018 10-K). The company also adopted new accounting principles, which again, led to an increase of $14 million to the company's Net Income.

Full-Projection Model and DCF

For the projection model I built out, I project the company's three financial statements for the next five years. This model allows me to have a better understanding of growth trends and margins moving forward. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from the company's 10-K statements.

My projection model allows me to build out my DCF model. I use the projections in this model to build out the DCF model which leads me to an intrinsic value for the company. Below is the model I created:

*Created by the author using data gathered from Full-Projection Model.

Based on this model, the intrinsic value for BAX is around $72. This signifies a downside risk of nearly 18% from current trading levels of $87.02. It is important to note that I use multiple models to come to a fair intrinsic value for the company, so this is just one of three of intrinsic values calculated. However, I believe that this number is even too low, and I do not see trading levels getting this low in the near future. Rather I believe pricing in downside risk of about 15% (pricing shares around $78), investors could get into this stock at a great value with incredible upside potential.

Sensitivity Analysis

*Created by the author analyzing different growth rates and WACC's from the DCF model.

The above sensitivity analysis analyzes how a change in WACC and terminal growth rate affect my DCF model's intrinsic value calculation. I have determined a fair-trading range for the company to fall in the green highlighted boxes (which is $75-$130), while the red highlighted boxes signify negative stock prices, which should not be used in any further calculation. The average price target I determined from this model is $90.1, which signifies only 3.5% upside potential. Again, while intrinsically the company's shares could be trading higher, I am not too excited about a mere 3.5% upside potential, especially when my DCF prices in 15% downside risk.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Using all of the data I have obtained and analyzed, below is my model for determining an intrinsic value for DGX:

*Created by the author showing how final price recommendation was achieved.

The above chart pulls intrinsic values which I have calculated from my DCF model, an average of the Sensitivity Analysis model, and a fair P/E multiples value. I then give each value a respective weight that I believe is appropriate to take into account for the final price. These percentages are determined by examining how effective the model is at determining, what I believe to be, a fair value for the company.

For the P/E multiples model, I used a P/E of 55x, which priced BAX shares at $107.14. I believe the P/E ratio of 55x is appropriate for the company because they are currently trading at a significant discount to their largest competitor, BDX. I think both companies can trade at a 55x P/E, which will be more appropriate to price shares. My sensitivity analysis has priced shares at $90.16 and my DCF prices shares at $71.70. Although there is still upside potential, as my models have shown, I do not think investors will be thrilled in the long run with only 7% upside potential. I think the downside risk is too great at this point for investors to be long BAX, rather, I think waiting to enter this position at a better price is more appropriate for a long-term investor.

Risks to Consider

When considering investments in a portfolio, it is always smart to analyze the risks associated with the investment. First, because the company operates globally, they are subject to international labor laws and international governmental regulation. So, while not only being exposed to these risks in the United States, BAX is exposed to governmental policy change uncertainty abroad, which they must consistently monitor. The company is also exposed to FDA approval processes, which can drastically impact the stock price based on either positive or negative news.

To show how BAX's stock tends to move with the overall market, I have built a Beta model below. I use this model to analyze how risky and/or volatile the company is compared to the overall market.

*Both of the above charts were created by the author analyzing monthly returns for BAX and GSPC.

The beta of the overall market is considered to be 1.00, so with BAX having a beta of .83, they are actually considered less volatile than the overall market. I found this to be very interesting, considering most healthcare companies have Beta's over 1.00 due to the volatile price movements these company's stocks see during FDA approval processes. I believe BAX's beta is not over 1.00 because they are a large, established player in this space and do not have the same risk as other smaller companies.

Kidney Disease Facts and Figures

Being that BAX has strong business ties to patient's kidney functions, I thought it would be beneficial to do some research on how likely this business segment would be profitable moving forward. In an article by the CDC, they state, "15% of US adults - 37 million people - are estimated to have CKD". CKD stands for Chronic Kidney Disease which means the damaged kidneys cannot properly clean the blood as well as healthy kidneys can. Of the approximately 37 million people with Kidney disease, approximately 340 start some form of kidney treatment (dialysis or transplants) each day. These numbers are staggering but can be beneficial to a company such as BAX, which offers multiple dialysis related products.

Another important metric to follow and understand is the CRRT industry. In an article on Markets and Markets website, they believe the CRRT industry will reach 1,352.3 million by 2022 (see chart below). This metric is important to understand how BAX is positioned in this marketplace and how profitable they could potentially be moving forward. As I discussed previously, BAX reports such CRRT revenues in their "Acute Therapies" business segment. However, this business segment is not their most profitable, not even close. I think if BAX is able to gain some market share in this space, they will be positioned well to see some of the benefits of the growth in this space.

*Chart obtained from Markets and Markets website.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I'd like to emphasize my current HOLD rating on BAX. Although the company is fundamentally strong, I believe there will be better entry points in the near future and will update my models as needed to reflect those entry points. Based on my models not signifying more upside potential, I cannot fully get behind this company at current trading levels. I like the company, but I believe I will like them more when they are priced around $78 a share when I can get even more upside out of an investment. Also, COVID-19 will have an impact on the company, and moving into Q3 and Q4, investors will see just how much their business was affected.

