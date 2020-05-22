Got Rent? Net Lease REIT Rent Collections

When considering rent collections, don't lose track of management quality. Some managers are intelligently deferring rents (not forgiving) for a few months in exchange for other advantages.

We are keeping our total exposure to retail REITs at an underweight level, but we've still bought shares in a few of the best REITs.

Two of the best REITs in the sector are NNN and STOR, and each trades at a substantial discount to consensus NAV estimates. That's very unusual.

Within the net lease REITs, our top choices currently are National Retail Properties (NNN) and Store Capital (STOR). They don’t have the best collection rates for April rents so far, but they both have great management teams and trade at dramatic discounts to their NAV, compared to their normal pricing (a large premium to NAV). We are placing a lower emphasis on rental collection rates than some analysts because we believe good management teams can agree to deferrals without losing the revenue.

We want to highlight that while we are sharing our top picks for the sector, we've also underweighted all types of retail REITs. That includes net lease REITs, strip center REITs, and mall REITs.

Index Cards

See the cards below for a quick summary:

Rent Collections

The percentage of rent collected by each REIT so far is one metric that draws attention, but we caution investors not to put too much emphasis on it. We’re going to highlight the metrics reported so far.

Ticker Name Percent Paid Noteworthy Change (O) Realty Income Corp. 83% (NNN) National Retail Properties, Inc. 52% (STOR) Store Capital Corp. 68% (SRC) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 70% (WPC) W. P. Carey Inc. 95% (VER) VEREIT Inc. 80% Reduced Dividend (EPR) EPR Properties 15% Suspended Dividend (ADC) Agree Realty Corporation 87% (FCPT) Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 89% (GTY) Getty Realty Corp. 97% (GNL) Global Net Lease Inc. 98% Started Poison Pill

In graph format:

NNN shows up as the second-lowest bar on that chart. That is an area for concern. However, on NNN’s Q1 2020 earnings call, the REIT reported that they had reached deferral agreements or were in the process of negotiating the agreements with tenants who accounted for 37% of the annualized base rent. That’s far better than only having 52% collections.

Management described their deferral program:

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript of NNN’s Q1 2020 Earnings Call

While NNN was not willing to provide rent forgiveness, they did seek to work with tenants. Twice during the call management referenced their desire to work with tenants rather than “punching our tenants in the nose.” An ironic word choice, especially to be used twice. However, this is an important part of working with tenants. Several of these tenants are closed under mandatory orders. It isn’t surprising that some have a hard time covering rent. There are options that can work for landlords. For instance, landlords may be willing to give up a month of rent in exchange for changing other parts of the contract. That could mean a longer lease, higher escalators in the lease, better protections in the lease, or easing restrictions that limit a landlord’s ability to redevelop the area.

Some investors will wonder about the legal remedies for a landlord. To get a discussion on that topic, we’re going to switch over to the transcript from Federal Realty (FRT). This is part of Federal Realty’s Q1 2020 earnings call:

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript of FRT’s Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Beyond pressuring the tenant for the rent they owe, the landlord’s ability to put the tenant in default can assist in negotiations.

Other Notes

ADC raised its dividend by about 3%. That’s impressive and probably a smart idea. It is a very small increase to their cash outflows but could help them maintain a premium valuation.

GNL decided a poison pill would be a good idea. GNL is the externally managed net-lease REIT. It has two key traits:

High dividend yield

Weak long-term returns for a net lease REIT

Until COVID-19, it was easily being smashed by every other REIT in the table. Net lease REITs benefit from issuing shares above net asset value. That enables accretive growth. An externally managed net-lease REIT should have a hard time getting that premium valuation and consequently should be missing out on a key part of driving total returns.

Conclusion

It is important for investors to keep an eye on the situations facing REITs in each sector. Exposure to retail has clearly been a significant negative factor during the pandemic. Tenants who are closed have a hard time paying rent. A few of the other tenants, who are capable of paying, see it as an opportunity to play hardball. We see this as an opportunity to build small positions in some of the best REITs in the sector. However, we want to remain cautious (reasonable limits on allocation size) due to the risk from the pandemic. If you enjoyed our article, please hit the follow button next to my name.

Ratings: Bullish on STOR and NNN

