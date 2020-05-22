Magna is a better buy than carmakers, but it may be best to wait for a lower price.

Given the short-term COVID-19 impact and long-term slowdown in vehicle lending, the decline in auto sales will likely last for one to two years.

The vehicle market is among the hardest hit by COVID-19 as vehicle sales have declined to 2010-2011 lows.

(Pexels)

One of the most jarring pieces of economic data today, beyond perhaps unemployment, is total vehicle sales. Vehicle sales are often a strong leading indicator of the economy as consumers usually postpone vehicle purchases before others. Of course, this impact is worse as many dealerships remain closed due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

As you can see below, last month's vehicle sales figure was around normal recessionary bottoms:

Data by YCharts

There will likely be a significant bounce after the economy reopens, but sales remain weak even in places without significant lockdowns like China. Indeed, evidence suggests the economy is transitioning into a recessionary one. The auto loan default rate has actually been on the rise for about five years and is now at 2010-2011 peak levels. We can only expect COVID-19 to push this figure higher and likely result in a rise in interest costs on auto loans, thereby suppressing demand for a longer period of time.

Initially, the market heavily discounted this reality. Ford (F) and other automakers lost 50% or more of their value in a matter of weeks. Most have had a significant recovery since due to what seems to be a mix of bailout and recovery expectations.

Auto part makers have been hit harder than many car producers. This includes the likes of Magna International (MGA), Strattec (STRT), Autoliv (ALV), and Johnson Controls (JCI), all of which have yet to make significant recoveries:

Data by YCharts

With stock prices this depressed, many investors seem to be looking for value in this sub-industry. Indeed, part makers are usually better shielded from losses than producers like Ford. If you're looking for value (and risk), I believe auto parts is a solid place to look. Let's take a closer look at Magna and see if it has the recovery potential investors today hope for.

How Bad Will The Vehicle Sales Crisis Be?

Magna is the largest automobile parts manufacturer in North America by sales of original equipment parts. It is headquartered in Canada and supplies most of the major carmakers.

The company is struggling today with both poor supply and demand. Many of its factories remain closed, but it is now able to begin reopening most of its operations. Still, production will remain difficult as the company grapples with worker-safety measures and likely fewer workers.

Demand is a more important area of concern. Even as dealerships reopen, car sales will likely be lower than months ago and will likely not recover for some time. As I mentioned earlier, the issues in the car market are both short and long term. Even before COVID-19 began, prospects were on the decline due to rising auto-loan delinquencies which has recently resulted in an increase in auto loan lending costs. As you can see below, the average car finance rate minus the treasury yield has risen dramatically:

(Federal Reserve)

Effectively, this is the cost to the consumer of borrowing money to buy a car. When it is at the 4-5% level as it is today, auto sales usually fall into long-term decline. This figure is as of Q4 2019 and has likely risen considerably given the slight drop in outstanding auto-debt.

Quite frankly, it seems we are looking at a situation equal to or even potentially worse than the 2008 crisis on the car market. By force, sales have declined to 2008 lows. However, even if the economy is "reopened," there is a record-high auto-loan debt outstanding, near-record auto loan delinquencies (despite a previously strong economy), and higher auto-loan financing costs. This will most likely keep auto sales suppressed.

Put simply, the average American cannot afford to buy a new car and will not for some time. Because Magna is a parts producer, it is slightly shielded from the crash. As you can see below, the 2008 decline in auto sales results in a roughly 33% loss in revenue for Magna:

Data by YCharts

Today Magna is a larger company than it was then with far more assets and leverage. As I'll demonstrate, this increases the company's exposure to a lasting collapse in vehicle demand.

A Look At Magna's Finacial Position

Since the last recession, Magna has become the largest auto parts company in North America. This has been through expansion and acquisitions with the aim of producing cutting-edge items.

These growth efforts have been successful. The company had managed to grow EPS all the way to $7.5. If it could once again have this EPS, it would be currently trading at an extremely low "P/E" of 5.2X. However, its margins have been in decline so its EPS today is $3 and trending lower. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you may realize, the company's issues began before the virus. Its margins have been in decline since last year due to the long-term issues in the vehicle market mentioned earlier. COVID-19 is simply making a bad situation worse.

Magna's financial position is also not great. Its working capital, though still strong, has been on the decline and is generally below pre-2008 levels. Its balance sheet leverage is also high while its Altman Z-score (a strong bankruptcy predictor) is trending lower:

Data by YCharts

Overall, this signals high financial stress for the company but it is still within a generally acceptable zone. Last month, the company also increased the size of its credit facility to $1B from $300M. Magna has more than enough liquidity to handle the current situation, even if it lasts for longer than most currently expect.

However, negative cash flows will likely take a significant chunk out of Magna's book value. It is difficult to estimate exactly how much this will be as the company has furloughed and/or temporarily laid off many of its workers due to production cuts. Still, in 2008, Magna saw profit margins decline to 4% and margins today are declining at a faster pace. If a similar result occurred, the company will likely see a $1.5B loss this year given its long-term sales volume. This only represents 15% of Magna's current book value.

The Verdict

Overall, Magna is likely to come out of the crisis strong, but the crisis will last for a while. Its management has created ample growth and the company's financial position, though not strong, is also not weak.

Similarly, MGA's valuation today is certainly not high but is also not low enough to make for a clear value opportunity. MGA is currently trading slightly above its book value and will likely see negative profits this year. This may even last into next year due to the long-term issues in the auto-loan lending market. Obviously, U.S auto-lending issues are not prevalent in all counties where Magna operates, but auto sales have been problematic even in China.

Again, the long-term economic impact on the company looks like it will be equal to or worse than the fallout in 2008. It seems the market is appropriately discounting the short-term declines from COVID-19, but not the long-term slowdown. As such, I would not buy MGA until its price-to-book ratio declines to 0.7X which roughly translates to its normal recessionary trough. See below:

Data by YCharts

This valuation implies a buying price target of $23-$24. Interestingly, this is around the stock's price during the bottom of the March crash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.