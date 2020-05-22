The recent Facebook/Instagram shop announcement could be a defining moment for the Company and the catalyst investors were waiting for.

Introduction

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) strengths are well-known: growing social media user base, great cash generation and strong balance sheet. However, it can be argued that the company has lacked the ability to achieve the true potential of its platform's massive user base. As a result, over the last year, the stock has been constantly underperforming its peers. The recent Facebook/Instagram shop announcement could be a defining moment for the company and the catalyst investors were waiting for.

Source

A Fortress Balance Sheet

Facebook's balance sheet is certainly one of the healthiest. Last quarter, the company generated $11 billion from operating activities and a net increase in cash for the quarter of $4.6 billion. Adding cash and marketable securities, the company liquidity stands at an astonishing $60 billion.

Despite the pandemic affecting advertising revenue, net income for Q1 remained strong at 4.9 billion, only a 10% decrease from the same quarter last year (a 102% increase also considering the FTC $3 billion fine).

Figure 1 - Source: Facebook financials

The business model is very profitable and solid, having demonstrated resiliency even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stock Lagging Performance

Despite a fortress balance sheet and business model, in the last year, the stock has underperformed similar cash-generating technology company such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Figure 2 - Source: Finviz - Table created by Author

Over last year, when compared to the other big technology companies Facebook is the worst-performing stock (figure 3, dark blue line):

Figure 3 - Source: Yahoo Finance

The Catalyst That Could Make A Big Difference

Facebook was long criticized for struggling to monetize its users base. However, what was a weakness before could now become its biggest strength. Monetization trend has been growing steadily over the past few years. As can be seen in figure 4, Facebook's average revenue per user (ARPU) has been growing at an average rate of 25% annually and it is now at 29.25 dollars.

Figure 4 - Source: Statista

On May 19th Facebook announced Facebook Shops. This free tool will "make it easy for businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram". Facebook is already used by many businesses to promote their product, and now users will be able to browse through products and shop directly from the apps thanks to a partnership with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

The company plans to add a new shop tab straight into the navigation bar, allowing access to Instagram Shop in just on click.

Figure 5 - Source: Facebook

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown to have changed users behavior, and these trends could have an impact on society long after lockdowns are over. An increase in online shopping is certainly part of new users behavior, as well as an increase in social media usage. This new feature is combing both these trends and could have a significant impact on Facebook monetization plans.

Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) were 2.60 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 10% year-over-year. An Instagram survey found that 60% of people say they discover new products on Instagram, and more than 200 million users visit at least one business profile daily.

The company could exploit its massive user base to capture a significant slice of the online shopping market. E-retail revenues are projected to grow to $6.5 trillion US dollars in 2022, and online shopping is one of the most popular online activities worldwide (source). Moreover, statistics show that a very high 87% of online shoppers believe social media plays an important role in their shopping decisions.

This integration could represent a game-changer in Facebook's business model. While transaction margins (if any) are yet to be disclosed, this integration has the capability to attract significant advertising revenue and it constitutes the bridge that makes it possible for product listing, advertising and purchase finalization to all happen inside the Facebook platform.

Conclusion & Takeway

Facebook is generating a significant amount of cash and maintains a very healthy balance sheet. However, the stock price does not reflect the full potential of the company. The recent announcement introducing Facebook and Instagram shop could represent the catalyst that accelerates ARPU growth at an exponential rate. I rate Facebook a BUY, with target price $280.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before investing or trading.