Sure, an 8% yield is worse than a 13% one but there's little likelihood that there will be another cut.

Dividend cuts

Clearly there are going to be dividend cuts in the middle of the worst economic slump since whenever. One estimation in the UK is that this is the worst since 1709, when an entirely agricultural economy suffered a disastrous harvest or two. So, profits are going to take a hit or two, that's obvious enough.

Thus dividends will get cut. Although there is that point that companies like to keep the dividend stable and or rising if they can over time. A dividend cut isn't therefore something that's done lightly. It'll be some estimation of how bad this is going to be, how long it's going to be bad for, and whether a reputation for cutting the dividend will be worth not having to pay out the cash. The shorter the estimation of the bad times, combined with the effect of the dividend upon corporate resources, will thus inform whether the dividend will be maintained or not.

Given the significance of this decision it's not something that will be done lightly. And it's also something that, once done, is unlikely to be changed. There will - at the very least - be strenuous efforts to make the one change and only the one change. So, a dividend that has already been cut is stronger for the future than one where the decision might still be to come.

(Imperial Brands stock price from Seeking Alpha)

We can see the effect of the cut in the dividend on the stock price there on 19 May. That cut being fairly substantial:

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) has decided to rebase the dividend by one-third, implying an annual dividend for 2020 of 137.7p/share (2019 dividend of 206.57p).

That, of course, is the dividend on the sterling stock, not the ADR above. But the percentage will be the same, that's about 8%, down from the previous 12 to 13%.

And the thing is 8% is still pretty good as a dividend yield. It's well above the market average.

Imperial as a stock

Imperial has tried its hand at the new technologies, vaping and so on, and not done all that well. As we'd expect. People who are good at one thing rarely are at another, especially organizations which have spent decades tuning themselves to be good at the one thing. It would therefore be a dreadful mistake to think of Imperial as being a growth stock - it ain't.

The underlying market, cigarettes, is in secular decline. Those attempts to entirely kill off smoking aren't going to work but fewer are picking the habit up and in the nature of both the habit and life those who did are dying off. So, it's a shrinking market. Yes, OK, the poor world is getting rich and people will move up from bidis to ciggies but still - the market, over enough time, is in terminal decline.

However, there's an awful lot of money that can be made out of sweating a declining market. Which is pretty much what all the tobacco companies are doing. They are income stocks, not capital gains ones that is - we should only buy if we're interested in the dividends that come from fine tuning the market because that market just isn't ever going to go through substantial growth.

The politics of dividends

We have the half year report if we want to go through the corporate details. My approach here is to look instead at the politics. For yes, there is politics within and without a corporation.

Changing a dividend payment stance is a large and significant corporate decision. Of course people get them wrong at times. But they're the sort of decision that, once taken, becomes a line in the sand. Absent some disaster that is. Declaring a dividend cut and then coming back a few months later to do it again is the sort of thing - for a mature company - regarded a bit like invading Russian then saying "Ooopsie! Mistake!" You know, something you tend not to get away with.

So, I end up thinking that a dividend that has been cut is one that is actually stronger than one that hasn't been. Because the decision has been taken, the opportunities considered, the new rate declared. In the absence of some really significant outside event to cut again would be the death knell for the incumbent management. Thus something unlikely.

My view

So, I come to the conclusion that the very fact that the Imperial dividend has been cut makes it secure. Which means we've got a solid stock with some decades left in it yielding 8%. That's a buy for an income portfolio.

The investor view

Imperial really isn't going to be a go go stock. It's an expert in a declining market. The best outcome is that they successfully sweat that market share for profits as the overall sector goes into that terminal decline. This can be very profitable but it's never going to lead to much of a capital gain.

Look instead to that 8% yield and the knowledge that at this new lower level it's solid and sustainable.

If you're building an income portfolio this is a good, core, holding. If you're younger in life and your investing career and looking for capital growth then you want to be elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.