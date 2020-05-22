Thesis Summary

Two months ago we wrote a very bullish article on The Boeing Company (BA) stating that at $95 the stock was grossly underpriced. It was about two days later that Goldman Sachs came out with a similar conclusion and raised its rating from Neutral to Buy. Since then, the market proved us right as the stock rallied to over $180 and now sits at around $140. Given today's price and what we have learned in the last few months regarding the extent of the coronavirus outbreak, the 737 Max and BA's financial situation we have changed our rating to Neutral. The stock offers premium returns for those willing to take on the extra risk.

Source: Thedailybeast.com

How Things Have Changed

Our previous report on Boeing Airlines over 2 months ago contained three important predictions. One was that air traffic brought practically to a halt by lockdowns, would fully recover in a few months. Another was that Boeing would overcome its blunder with the 737-Max. Lastly, upon close inspection of the financial statements, fear of an imminent bailout for lack of financing seemed exaggerated. In this section, we will be addressing how each of these areas has evolved since our last report.

Coronavirus

The reality of the coronavirus pandemic or at least the general perception of it has worsened since our last look at the situation over 8 weeks ago. These are difficult predictions to make even for experts in the matter, but there does seem to be a growing doubt in the air as to when we will see a return to generalized regular air traffic, and even to whether the commercial aviation market will ever return to the same path as before the crisis. The problem Boeing faces is the same that airlines do, with the added element that Boeing's recovery could lag behind that of the airlines and arguably be worse. Faced with smaller demand airlines can cut down their fleet, but Boeing relies on manufacturing new planes. However, Boeing does also presents an advantage that airline companies don't, which is that it also obtains revenues from defense contracts. These revenues will be less affected by the outbreak. Some encouraging news came out recently when Boeing secured a $2.6 billion contract with the Navy.

Boeing 737 Max

The future of the 737 Max continues to be uncertain. From the supply side, the company expects to produce 125 new 737 Max's by year-end. By some measures, this may seem optimistic, but in any case, this won't matter until the FAA approves the 737 Max for flight. There is still much uncertainty regarding when this will happen. Bloomberg recently reported that the FAA has the intention to introduce reforms and update their regulations, but nothing is mentioned about when we can expect the 737 Max recertification flights to come back.

The Balance Sheet

As far as the financial situation is concerned here we do have some new developments which we can appreciate in the latest quarterly report.

Source: 10-Q

The company seems to have secured enough financing for the short run without any equity-damaging bailouts. Looking at "long-term debt" and "short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt" we can conclude that the company has raised around $12 billion in funding over the last month.

This does not mean the financial risk is anywhere near over, as continued hardship on the economic side will likely bring about the need for further borrowing, but it does show that banks are still willing to lend, which is good news for investors.

Valuation

Our updated valuation system makes a summary of the income statements and balance sheets available, and generates a forecast through regression analysis, using the effect of aggregates on one another, their evolution over time, and some restrictions based on economic sense. We value shares in terms of free cash flow per share of common stock, assuming debt is brought to 0 as soon as possible, and with a 30-year cut-off. We compare stocks in terms of the rate of return that matches our forecasted cash flows to the current price. For stocks we decide to analyze further, we make a qualitative assessment in case we need to tweak the forecast accordingly.

For Boeing, we have modified the long-term revenue path, assuming a 50% decline in 2020 and 2021, and a permanent 10% decline after that. The figures from 2020 Q1, with 17bn in revenue, seem to validate the hypothesis for now. The resulting forecast gives us an expected yearly return of around 9.5% given the current price as of writing this. By comparing to our results with other stocks, we think this would be nearer 7% without all the uncertainty and financial risk.

In the annex below you can see some relevant extracts from the forecast.

*Source: Author's work

Takeaway

The bottom line is that Boeing is a profitable company. However, the current outlook is uncertain and could indeed jeopardize the sustainability of its operations in the short-term. This is why the current stock price commands a "premium" return. The easy money could be made when the stock was trading below $100. At today's price, we remain "Neutral" on BA. It is unlikely given all the credit that the Fed has and is willing to provide that we will see a government bail-out scenario, but the uncertainty remains, and investing is just a matter of how much risk you are willing to take on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.