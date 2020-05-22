Widebody jets account for half of AerCap's book value. Widebody demand could remain exceptionally weak for years due to the likelihood of a slow recovery in international travel demand.

Despite the massive toll COVID-19 has taken on the airline industry, Seeking Alpha authors have been almost universally bullish on aircraft leasing giant AerCap (AER) in recent months. The general argument is that AerCap has a diverse customer base and that its position as a senior creditor to airlines will protect it from losses, particularly as governments step in to provide aid to the airline industry.

Indeed, many bulls see investing in AerCap as far superior to investing in any individual airlines. As CEO Aengus Kelly put it during AerCap's recent Q1 earnings call: "As you can see from the actions of government, what might be good for creditors of airlines such as aircraft lessors may not be as advantageous for equity investors."

It's certainly true that investors would be far better off owning AerCap stock than shares of its top customers. However, that's because airlines tend to be more reliant on lessors when they have weak balance sheets. If the air travel demand recovery from COVID-19 is slow and bumpy, many of AerCap's customers could be forced into bankruptcy and return planes to AerCap that can't be sold or re-leased at reasonable prices. That makes AerCap stock far riskier than bulls (or management) seem to recognize. In fact, it could turn into a value trap.

The case for AerCap

AerCap is the largest aircraft leasing company in the world. This scale contributes to several key competitive advantages. First, it has relationships with approximately 200 airlines all over the world, so it knows which airlines are good candidates for placing aircraft that become available through AerCap's order book, lease returns, and repossessions. Second, AerCap's scale gives it superior visibility with respect to customer bankruptcy risk, enabling it to act swiftly to repossess aircraft when necessary to avoid messy bankruptcy proceedings. Third, geographic diversification protects AerCap from country-specific risk.

From a strategy perspective, AerCap focuses on buying new, fuel-efficient jets, which have been in high demand from airlines in recent years. It is the largest customer for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which helps it get good pricing on new jets. AerCap then locks in long-term leases (typically 12 years) with its diverse, global customer base. It is also proactive about signing leases well in advance of when its aircraft become available.

AerCap describes "new-technology aircraft" as comprising 59% of its fleet by book value. The average age of its owned fleet is just 6.2 years, and it has an average remaining lease term of 7.5 years.

(Source: AerCap Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 18)

It's hard to argue with AerCap's historical results. The company has grown book value at a 14% compound annual rate since 2015. Furthermore, it has typically been able to sell older aircraft at a premium to book value. Thus, with AerCap stock currently trading about 61% below its book value of $73.69 per share, the stock might look like a no-brainer. However, depending on the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic (and its effect on global travel demand), the future may not resemble the past.

Book value risk

AerCap's book value is backed by tangible assets, so the main source of risk for shareholders is that the assets could be worth less than their stated value due to the impact of the pandemic.

At first glance, it might seem that there's a huge margin of safety. After all, AerCap stock recently traded at a 61% discount to book value. However, while the company has a solid balance sheet, it does employ leverage to enhance shareholder returns. That exaggerates any deviation between the book value and market value of its assets.

As of March 31, AerCap had approximately $40 billion of aircraft assets, including pre-delivery payments. Meanwhile, shareholders' equity was $9.4 billion. AerCap's assets would only have to be worth 14% less than book value to justify the stock's discount to book value. A discount of that magnitude seems very plausible in light of how sharply air traffic has fallen due to COVID-19 (and the resulting impact on aircraft demand).

There are two things potentially protecting AerCap in a downturn. First, the vast majority of its expected revenue for the next several years is already under contract. Temporary changes in the supply-demand balance would only become relevant if many of its customers declare bankruptcy, allowing them to break those contracts. Second, AerCap's focus on next-generation aircraft technology makes its aircraft relatively desirable to customers. Airlines that need to shrink would be more likely to remove older, less efficient planes. However, these two factors only provide limited protection in the current environment.

A senior creditor to weak airlines

The value of having lots of future revenue under contract turns on whether customers will honor those contracts. As Seeking Alpha contributor (and AerCap bull) Cardon Capital put it two months ago:

But, let us not forget that Aercap isn’t a regular stakeholder in the airlines - Aercap is their creditor. A senior creditor, at that. Aercap is in a unique position with respect to the airlines as they can file for bankruptcy protection, but still keep current on their leases (this is a rare occurrence, but the point still stands). And this ultimately makes sense because if the airliner wants to have a business moving forward, an aircraft fleet is a prerequisite. What this means is that Aercap’s health is intricately tied to the health of the airline industry, but an equity position in Aercap bears no resemblance to an equity stake in an airliner.

Indeed, an equity stake in AerCap is a far safer investment than an equity stake in a typical AerCap customer. However, notwithstanding its senior creditor position, investing in AerCap is probably riskier than investing in a strong airline with a fortress balance sheet, such as Southwest Airlines (LUV). That's because airlines with weak balance sheets are particularly likely to turn to the leasing market for their aircraft needs.

AerCap claims that 70% of its customers are either flag carriers or major U.S. and Chinese airlines. However, a look at its list of top customers (which account for over a quarter of its revenue) paints a much less comforting picture:

(Source: AerCap 2019 Annual Report, p. 30)

Top customer China Southern Airlines is probably a low credit risk due to the likelihood of substantial state support for the largest Chinese airline if necessary. However, No. 2 customer American Airlines (AAL) has by far the most debt of any U.S. airline. It has enough liquidity for now, but far less than peers. (It is also burning through cash faster than other U.S. airlines.) If travel demand remains severely depressed for the next couple of years, bankruptcy is likely.

LATAM Airlines (LTM) faces currency risk and economic weakness in South America on top of the impact of COVID-19 specifically. Some of its publicly-traded secured debt is changing hands for around 50 cents on the dollar; the markdown is even deeper for its unsecured debt. Air France has been a basket case for years due to periodic labor strikes and strategic missteps. It recently received 7 billion euros in loans and loan guarantees from France, but no grants. Further state support is unlikely to materialize, and government officials indicated that the loans are "not a blank check."

As for Norwegian, under a recent financial restructuring, AerCap had to swap lease obligations for newly-issued shares and convertible debt, making it the troubled airline's top shareholder. Given that Norwegian's ambitious expansion plan was failing even before COVID-19, this equity could be worth little or nothing.

Thus, AerCap faces significant credit risk from even its biggest customers. It stands to reason that many of its smaller customers (particularly the 30% that are not based in China or the U.S. and are not flag carriers) are even more troubled.

Massive exposure to the widebody market

While AerCap makes much of its high exposure to new-technology aircraft, that's not the whole story. Fully half of AerCap's book value is tied up in widebody jets. Airlines typically use these large, long-range aircraft to operate long-haul international routes.

The widebody concentration of AerCap's fleet adds considerable risk. Typically, lessors rely on the fact that major airlines need their planes to stay in business, so even if they go through bankruptcy, they may continue making lease payments or settle for minor lease modifications.

However, international travel demand has dried up this year. The IATA estimates that demand may not recover until 2023 or 2024. Furthermore, long-range narrowbodies like Airbus' A321LR and A321XLR will be able to cover many routes historically served by widebodies with much lower trip costs.

(AerCap is highly exposed to widebody jets like the 787. Image source: Boeing.)

As a result, airlines that file for bankruptcy over the next 12 months could jettison even new-technology widebodies. This would be particularly likely if international travel bans remain in place or are reimposed due to new COVID-19 outbreaks. Boeing and Airbus have plenty of delivery slots available for airlines to rebuild their widebody fleets when demand does recover.

Furthermore, whereas it's relatively cheap to reconfigure narrowbody jets for new customers, widebody reconfigurations can cost tens of millions of dollars. (There's more variation in aircraft configurations for widebodies, lie-flat premium-cabin seats are not cheap, rewiring the aircraft for a new cabin configuration is costly, etc.) This reconfiguration cost compounds the broader problem that there aren't any airlines looking to add more widebodies to their fleets right now. In the current environment, even new-technology widebodies aren't safe investments.

There are better options out there

I wouldn't recommend shorting AerCap. The stock is still pricing in significant losses from COVID-19, and if the pandemic comes under control relatively quickly, enabling a meaningful recovery to begin next year, most major airlines may be able to avoid bankruptcy. That in turn would minimize the losses from having to sell or reconfigure and re-lease a slew of widebody jets into a uniquely weak market.

Nevertheless, I believe investors should avoid AerCap stock. I found management's upbeat assessment of the "recovery" in Chinese air travel during the Q1 earnings call particularly concerning. While flight activity is resuming, this doesn't necessarily mean demand is returning. The number of passengers carried in China fell 68.5% year over year in April, a very modest improvement from the 71.7% drop seen in March. Moreover, given that China was able to get COVID-19 under control much faster than most countries, extrapolating to the rest of the world seems naïve.

International travel demand in particular could remain severely depressed for the next couple of years. That raises the risk of significant losses from airlines filing for bankruptcy and returning unneeded widebodies to lessors like AerCap.

By contrast, investors in Southwest Airlines (for example) can take comfort in the carrier's strong balance sheet and focus on the domestic market, where demand is likely to rebound sooner. Southwest Airlines stock has nearly as much upside as AerCap shares in a sunny scenario where everything goes back to normal within a year. And in a downside scenario, Southwest would have ample cash to weather the storm, positioning it to make long-term market share gains at the expense of weaker competitors (like AerCap customer American Airlines). By contrast, AerCap could experience big losses as bankrupt customers drastically shrink or go out of business.

The rationale for investing in aircraft leasing companies is that they can be nimble and redeploy aircraft from country to country and airline to airline based on demand trends. But in the current environment, where demand ranges from depressed to severely depressed all across the world, investors would be better off investing directly in the strongest airlines.

