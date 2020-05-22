Brazil And The Plight Of Petrobras - The Landscape Changed Dramatically Since Late January

I last wrote about Petrobras shares (PBR) on Seeking Alpha back on January 28. At that time, the price of crude oil was over $50 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. At the same time, the US dollar versus the Brazilian real currency pair was trading at around $0.2340.

At that time, Apache Corporation (APA) and Total SA (TOT) had just announced a significant offshore oil discovery near Suriname. Since Brazil shares a vast shoreline with Suriname, I had thought that the find would support the shares of (PBR), the Brazilian state oil company because of the shared coastline with Suriname. Like most other market participants, I did not anticipate the Coronavirus storm. In late January, the virus was still a Chinese problem as it had yet to spread to the rest of the world and become the worst pandemic since the 1918 Spanish flu.

PBR shares were trading at just above $14 per share on January 28, on May 21, the stock was over the $7 level. APA shares were at just below $30 compared to $12 on May 21. TOT fell from over $50 per share at the end of January to below the $36 level on the same day. PBR’s performance has been a bit better than APA, but a whole lot worse than TOT. Petrobras’s oil business is a matter of national security for Brazil as it is the state oil company. Its odds of survival in an environment where bankruptcies are likely to be the norm rather than the exception are better than many other oil companies because of its importance to the government.

The landscape for crude oil looked different back in January 2020, which feels like a lifetime ago.

Crude oil has recovered since the April low

In January, the low in the continuous crude oil futures contract on NYMEX was at $9.75 per barrel in 1986. On April 20, the expiring May contract on NYMEX fell into negative territory for the first time. A lack of storage left those holding long positions with nowhere to put the energy commodity leading them to sell at any price. The price fell in what was a unique bearish case of hot potato in the oil market. The June contract fell to a low of $6.50 on April 21, and the now active July contract reached $17.27 per barrel on April 28. Since then, crude oil rose as global producers adjusted output to reflect the evaporation of demand in the energy commodity.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of July NYMEX futures highlights the recovery from $17.27 to a high of $34.66 per barrel on May 21, a move of over 100% in less than one month.

OPEC, Russia, and other world producers agreed to reduce production by 9.7 million barrels in April for an initial period of two months. Last week, Saudi Arabia announced its intension to cut another one million barrels of output beginning on June 1 and said they would lobby the other producing nations to extend the most recent production cut. Other OPEC producers in the Middle East said they would join the Saudis and trim their output.

In the US, according to Baker Hughes, the number of oil rigs operating dropped from 802 in mid-May 2019 to 258 at the end of last week. The Energy Information Administration reported the first decline in inventories as of the week ending May 8 since January. It said that daily production at 11.6 million barrels per day declined from a record high at 13.1 million in mid-March. Declining production around the globe has been pushing the supply and demand equation towards a more balanced position over the past weeks. At the same time, some degree of demand has returned to the oil market as China has been buying the energy commodity, and some US states have begun to reopen slowly.

Oil-related equities also made a comeback

The most liquid benchmark for the price action in oil-producing equities in the US is the Energy Select Sector SPDR or XLE, with almost $10 billion in net assets and an average of over 40 million shares changing hands each day.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates the rise from $22.88 on March 18 to $38.61 on May 18, a recovery of 68.8% in two months. Commodity prices tend to be a lot more volatile than share prices, so it is no surprise that the July NYMEX futures contract posted a far more significant percentage rise since the April low. Meanwhile, crude oil stocks were already moving higher when the crude oil futures market made its low in April.

PBR, APA, and TOT have rallied from the low

On March 18, shares of Petrobras (PBR) hit bottom at $4.01 per share, the lowest price for the stock since 2016.

Source: Barchart

Since then, the shares recovered by 75.8% to $7.05. Apache (APA) share traded to a low of $3.80 on the same day that the XLE and PBR hit their lows.

Source: Barchart

Since mid-March, APA has almost tripled in value. Total SA (TOT) fell to $22.13 per share on March 18.

Source: Barchart

The shares were trading at $35.56 on May 21, 60.7% higher. PBR has done better than TOT and a lot worse than APA over the period. However, all three companies posted significant gains since the mid-March lows. PBR outperformed the benchmark XLE over the past two months.

The Brazilian real highlights a problem for the company

Brazil is a mineral-rich nation and the leading economy and most populous country in South America. When it comes to battling the Coronavirus, Brazil does not have the same healthcare technology and infrastructure as the US, Europe, and nations in Asia to confront the virus and its economic fallout. As of May 21, Brazil had reported over 19,000 fatalities and almost 300,000 cases of the virus. However, the odds favor a far higher number because of shortcomings in reporting.

The decline in the Brazilian currency, when measured against the US dollar, is likely a better metric when it comes to assessing the effect of the global pandemic on Brazil’s economy.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates the steady descent in the value of the Brazilian currency versus the US dollar since 2011 when it hit a peak of $0.65095. The most recent low was at $0.1673 this month, and the currency pair was just below the $0.1800 level on May 21. The level of the Brazilian real is a sign of weakness for the economy as it posted losses over the past five consecutive months.

A weak currency should support multinational companies doing business abroad as it makes them more competitive, but the price action in Petrobras shares do not reflect any advantage when it comes to the energy business in Brazil.

Levels to watch in PBR, APA, and TOT shares

The prospects for a significant offshore oil-producing property in Suriname faded since January with the world awash with the energy commodity and producers cutting output. However, energy has been the worst-performing sector of the stock market over the past years. Those companies that survive could find themselves in a position to thrive in the coming years.

In 2008, during the global financial crisis, the price of NYMEX crude oil fell to a low of $32.48 per barrel. Production cuts, stimulative policies by governments around the world, and a return of demand pushed the price back over the $100 per barrel level by 2011.

Source: Barchart

On a short-term basis, technical support for PBR is at the March low of $4.01 per share. In 2016, PBR hit a low of $2.71, so the March bottom was a higher bottom. On the upside, the first level of technical resistance stands at the April 9 high of $7.46. Above there, the gap on the chart between $8.57 and $10.27 could act as a magnet as price action tends to fill voids on charts over time.

Source: Barchart

Apache (APA) has a massive gap on the short-term chart from $13.70 to $20.22, which could be a target for the stock over the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, high levels of debt caused Moody’s to downgrade Apache to Ba1 with a negative outlook on May 18. Short-term support for the shares is at the recent $9.67 low, $7.08 from mid-April, and $3.80, the low from mid-March, which was a level not seen since 1988. Source: Barchart

Total (TOT) still has some work ahead to fill an existing void on the chart from $41.12 to $41.32, which could have a magnetic impact on the stock over the coming weeks and months. Short-term support is at the $31.93 level, and at the mid-March bottom at $22.13, which was the lowest level of this century and since 1997.

The trend in the three oil stocks has been higher since the mid-March lows. Production cuts and some signs of demand could continue to make the oil patch attractive for short-term trading opportunities on the long side.

The landscape changed dramatically since last January when it comes to the excitement over the discovery off the coast of Suriname. However, the share prices had dropped to the lowest level in decades and could still have upside potential on a percentage basis from levels on May 21.

