Inphi shares trade well above conventional valuation norms, but looking at high-growth peers would suggest upside to a range of $115 to $140 as long as growth stays strong.

It wasn’t that long ago that I last wrote on Inphi (IPHI), early April in fact, and the shares are up almost another 30% since then. The company did in fact produce the beat-and-raise quarter I expected, but the degree of the “raise” was startling even to me, as the company continues to benefit from physical layer upgrades in the data center.

How do you value Inphi? As is often the case, exceptional growth companies like Inphi don’t really work from a DCF standpoint and they break the models for the sort of multiples a “normal” company should get. You can turn to alternative approaches like peer multiples, but it’s tough to construct a peer group for Inphi – Nvidia (NVDA) and Silicon Labs (SLAB) would arguably belong in that group, but it’s a fairly short list.

You can also look at what the market has been willing to pay for similar growth in the past, or some combination of those approaches. It’s that latter method that I’m gravitating toward now; I won’t defend it as a particularly rigorous approach, but based upon what the market is willing to pay for the growth at companies like Nvidia and Silicon Labs now, and what it has paid for comparable growth in the past, you can get a fair value range of around $115 to $140 today.

A Sizable Beat-And-Raise

While Inphi gave investors a preview of the quarter in late April, actual results a couple of weeks later were still a little better than expected, or at least better on the top line. Revenue rose 70% year-over-year and almost 36% qoq, meeting the top end of the revised guidance range and beating Street expectations (the middle of the updated guidance range). Margins were less impressive, with gross margin missing by almost two points and operating margin missing slightly, but given the modeling challenges with the lower-margin eSilicon, the Street was more than happy to overlook that miss as a modeling adjustment.

Revenue was largely driven by ongoing growth in cloud (data center) deployments, particularly PAM4 products, with cloud revenue up 112% yoy and 18% qoq, while telco revenue rose 18% yoy and 37% qoq. The eSilicon deal added about $18 million in revenue, but it’s not as if 48% yoy organic revenue growth would have been anything to be embarrassed about.

Gross margin was impacted by the eSilicon deal, declining 650bp yoy and 500bp qoq. Operating income still rose 119% yoy and 46% qoq, though, with operating margin up 550bp yoy and 180bp qoq.

Inphi ended the quarter with around $236 million in cash (excluding restricted cash) and about $484 million in convertible debt. After the quarter ended, the company issued $506 million in new convertible debt at a 0.75% coupon and effective conversion price of $124.91, and then repurchased about $235 million (principal value) of the older convertibles for $240 million in cash and 2.5 million shares of stock. In effect, Inphi issued new convertibles to reduce the dilution from older convertibles (and entered into capped call transactions to further limit dilution from the new convertibles) and give the company a little more liquidity breathing room.

As for June guidance, management’s revenue guidance midpoint was 12% above the prior sell-side average estimate, while the EPS midpoint was 29% higher.

Gliding On A Layer Of PAM

Inphi continues to benefit from hyperscale data center operators upgrading their infrastructure to 200G and 400G and switching to PAM4 technology for intra-data center interconnect. Inphi has likewise benefited from slower progress from would-be rivals like MaxLinear (MXL) and Broadcom (AVGO).

Management’s expectations for PAM4 market share have risen steadily from around 50% to 60% to now around 65% with line-of-sight to 70%. Broadcom should be able to bite into some of that share with its own competitive offerings, but Covid-19 could well delay qualification/certification and implementation, and MaxLinear seems more likely to get relegated to lower share once Broadcom is up and running with its solution. For now, if you want a top-end PAM4 solution, you go to Inphi – Broadcom and MaxLinear are competitive in 400G, but Inphi is pretty much the only name in 200G and retimer, and is off to a good start in 800G (with volume production likely to accelerate in the coming years).

How long this data center investment cycle will remain a tailwind is a valid question, but also a hard one to answer. For select data center operators like Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT) (and arguably others like Apple (AAPL) and Oracle (ORCL)), the benefits of upgrading from 100G to 200G or 400G remain compelling, driving this physical layer spending boom that benefits Inphi. Even if the spending can’t continue at this pace, the sheer growth in data traffic seems likely to support robust growth for Inphi for some time.

Inphi also stands to benefit from growth in inter-data center interconnect, as it transitions from ColorZ to 400G ZR. Helped at least in part by more edge demand from work-from-home trends, Inphi management commented that they believe some ZR deployments could get pulled forward into early 2021, as 400G ZR offers a cost-effective alternative to more expensive optical equipment.

The Outlook

A lot is going well for Inphi today. The company is ideally-placed to benefit from increasingly stringent intra- and inter-data center connection speed demands, as well as PAM4 demand from 5G backhaul, and opportunities like coherent DSP (the new Canopus design) and eSilicon.

There are some challenges, including declining legacy telecom sales and the risk that Inphi may not keep Microsoft’s business when it switches from ColorZ to 400G ZR, but they seem quite manageable at this point. I won’t underestimate the risk to revenue if Inphi loses that Microsoft business, but I think Inphi has a leg up on keeping that business given the longstanding relationship between the companies and what looks like a pretty compelling and competitive 400G ZR offering.

I still expect Inphi to generate mid-to-high teens long-term annualized revenue growth, with improving margins (operating scale/leverage) driving FCF margins into the 20%’s and significant FCF growth. That’s largely moot though, as the company trades well beyond DCF-based fair value.

As I said in the open, the best I can do to reconcile Inphi’s current share price with some intelligible valuation approach is to look at what the Street is willing to pay for other semiconductor growth stories (especially data center growth stories like Nvidia) and what it has paid for similar growth in the past. Using that approach gives a fair value range of around 31x to 38x 2021 EPS, or $115 to $140 per share.

The Bottom Line

I don’t like buying stocks at multiples so far above sector norms and DCF-based estimates of fair value, but I also realize that when you’re talking about exceptional growth stories, you often have to go outside the comfort zone. I do think today’s valuation is pretty steep, but I also appreciate how rare it is to find a story with growth and margins like Inphi and strong end-markets like data center and 5G infrastructure. While I can’t see myself buying Inphi at today’s prices, it’s a name I’d certainly consider on a pullback and it’s a name where investors who routinely invest in growth stocks may find more comfort with the valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.