Our analysis concludes Menlo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MNLO) enterprise valuation of $215 million at $2.00/share is materially undervalued, considering like companies in MNLO's industry (dermatology) have been acquired for at least 2 times estimated peak annual sales, because:

estimated peak annual sales from MNLO's FDA approved product called AMZEEQ, launched in January 2020, should be greater than, or at least equal to, $200 million/year AND: the PDUFA date of 6/2/2020 is rapidly approaching for a second MNLO product estimated to generate peak annual sales, assuming approved by the FDA, of also greater than, or at least equal to, $100 million/year AND: MNLO expects to receive top line data from its Phase 2 clinical trial on a third product in development that, if the data is as compelling as hoped, should lead to a 505b2 NDA submission & commercialization approximately 3 years from today. If the clinical profile is as hoped, and assuming ultimately approved by the FDA, this third product is expected to be the biggest seller of the three.

Should dermatology acquisitions continue to be worth at least 2 times peak estimated annual sales, MNLO could, in theory, be worth $600 million (in an acquisition scenario) should the FDA approve its second product on or around June 2, 2020. We reiterate MNLO's current enterprise valuation at $2.00/share is $215 million. This simple analysis, more than any other, suggests material valuation gain potential if the FDA approves MNLO's NDA on or around June 2, 2020. With peak estimated sales of ~$200 million or more of its first product, the downside appears minimal if the FDA does not approve MNLO's second product. By way of reference, Bausch Health owns considerable acne related assets (like MNLO) and current trades at 3.5X revenues. Last, the E&Y 2019 Firepower report on life science M&A (page 23) noted acquisitions had been valued at approximately 3 times peak estimated revenues. While these data points are all debatable, assuming MNLO peak revenue estimates are close to as estimated by MNLO (which our analysis concludes is conservative), and revenue multiples are 2 to 3 times peak revenues then MNLO's upside, should the FDA approve FMX103, appears worth the risk.

Furthermore, should MNLO's Phase 2 study on a third product report strong top line clinical data, it should only add to MNLO's valuation (especially in a sale to a larger dermatology company that is seeking growth).

The author notes HC Wainwright just more or less re-affirmed our conclusion around the value of MNLO's stock.

By way of background MNLO merged with Foamix Inc. on March 7, 2020. Both companies create products in dermatology. The merged company is called and trades under Menlo Therapeutics. However, MNLO is managed primarily by the Foamix Inc. management team and consists primarily of Foamix assets. When the merger was consummated, Foamix brought 1 FDA approved product, 1 product with an "in-process NDA submission" and a third product that just completed a Phase 2 trial. Menlo brought 1 product to the merger that was somewhat near FDA approval and with enormous revenue potential. This is visually demonstrated from a recent MNLO investor presentation:

SOURCE: MNLO investor presentation (page 6).

The first of three Foamix products was an FDA approved therapy to treat acne called AMZEEQ. The second is a "to be named" product referred to as FMX103 to treat moderate to severe papulopustular rosacea (or "PR") (the NDA was filed in August 2019 and has a PDUFA date of 6/2/2020). The third Foamix product in development (called FCD-105) has top line Phase II data expected by the end of Q2 2020. FCD-105, if approved, will also treat acne as a combination therapy (a truly unique formulation in acne therapy). MNLO brought to the merger a therapy in development called Serlopitant hoped to treat prurigo nodularis (or "PN"). MNLO's PN therapy was anticipated to generate "meaningful" revenue to roughly 200,000 patients for which there was no approved therapy nor even a standard of care. The idea of MNLO's PN therapy that it would fill a complete unmet need and could be approved & commercialized within 1 year of closing the merger. At the time the merger was consummated MNLO was still awaiting results from the PN Phase 3 clinical trial. One month after the merger was consummated, MNLO learned that MNLO's PN therapy in the Phase 3 trial failed to meet its clinical endpoints. Hence the only tangible product MNLO brought to the merger failed and was then scrapped by MNLO. Hence the merged MNLO is moving forward with the 3 Foamix assets.

The merger agreement had material adverse dilution consequences to original MNLO shareholders should MNLO's Phase 3 PN trial fail as it did. On April 7, 2020, one month after the merger was consummated, MNLO announced its therapy failed the Phase 3 trial leaving only the Foamix assets. MNLO was then obligated to issue more Menlo shares to Foamix shareholders and MNLO's share price fell to as low as $1.03 from as high as $7 in mid-January 2020 as there were now a total of ~136 million shares outstanding. Since then MNLO shares have slightly recovered and now trade between $1.70 and $2.00/share.

Though MNLO has given no direct hint it is seeking a sale of the company, on MNLO's March 12, 2020 conference call to discuss the merger (starting at 4 minutes and 42 seconds), MNLO's CEO said verbatim "Very importantly, this merger now positions us to take a leadership position in the dermatology sector. As we consider the derm landscape, sub-scale companies with limited product offerings and pipeline have struggled and the sector will likely face increased consolidation." During this call (introducing the merged company), MNLO's CEO often noted MNLO's Serlopitant was expected to generate "meaningful" revenue. The author concluded Serlopitant was truly the basis and cornerstone for the merger. Without Serlopitant, the author believes the CEO may now believe MNLO may be a "sub-scale" company because it will be "limited" to 2 product offerings (versus the anticipated 3 by the end of the year). FCD-105, while hopefully having compelling Phase 2 top line data, won't be commercialized until 2023.

Our analysis concludes MNLO could become a very profitable if MNLO opts to go it alone assuming FMC103 is approved by the FDA. Simply put the merged company should have roughly $150 million in 2021 operating expenses with assets eventually expected to generate ~$300 million+ in revenues (again assuming FMX-103 is approved on or around June 2, 2020). This is a reasonable business model that could generate meaningful income for shareholders. We will get to our analysis of MNLO staying independent below. It is our opinion shareholder value is maximized in the near term, and with the least risk, if MNLO is sold. With the PN Phase 3 failure the entire reason for the merger being consummated are no longer relevant. Below we provide some comparable sales of acne therapies (from over 10 years ago). Investors should remember the pricing today would likely be at least 3X higher due to material inflation in healthcare the last 12 years (but the valuations as a multiple of peak revenues would be the same). Link to inflation factors are provided below. The following are comparable purchases of acne products by public companies (that published data) we were able to identify (linked to source):

Allergan purchased "Aczone" from QLT, Inc. in 2008 for $150 million which was 2 times peak estimated revenues of $75 million. Allergan purchased Aczone before it was approved by the FDA in May 2009. Aczone is an acne product like MNLO's AMZEEQ. Investors should remember inflation has skyrocketed in healthcare since 2008. It is not reasonable to conclude that AMZEEQ might be limited to Aczone revenues because inflation alone would increase Aczone's "peak revenues of $75 million in 2008" 3 times higher today. Link to 300% inflation factor provided below. In 2008 the FDA approved Acanya made by Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences. On 12/10/2008 Valeant purchased Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences for $285 million (incidentally at a time of extreme uncertainty due to the then banking crisis). Peak potential revenues were not disclosed. Our research (via the link announcing the deal) noted annualized Acanya sales were only $25 million at the time the acquisition was announced. Acanya is an acne product like AMZEEQ. Our analysis concludes this transaction is the most "like" MNLO. Investors should remember inflation has skyrocketed in healthcare since 2008. Dow Pharmaceutical Services (not Dow Chemical) being acquired for $285 million in 2008 is the equivalent of almost $1 Billion today if you believe inflation the last 10 years ~300% as our research suggests (link below). Solodyn, Epiduo Forte and Onexton (all acne products like AMZEEQ) were all recently acquired products in transactions totaling in the billions. Bausch Health (~$30 Billion enterprise valuation) now owns 3 competing acne products and trades at 3.5 times sales. Finacea Topical Foam, Mirvaso, Oracea and Soolantra (all papulopustular rosacea (or "PR") enterprises) are dominated by billion dollar companies. Incidentally Finacea Topical Foam was the result of a Foamix/Bayer partnership approved in 2015. Galderma Laboratories, a private company, otherwise dominates the PR space within dermatology.

Readers/investors are reminded again inflation within health care has "skyrocketed" since Aczone and Acanya were acquired for $150 and $285 million in 2008. The article via the link noted 385% inflation between 2007 and 2017 suggesting prices would more than triple today. Considering MNLO's enterprise value at $2.00/share is $215 million, these data points more than any analysis suggest MNLO is materially undervalued (even if FCX-103 is rejected).

Here is a simple table documenting MNLO's potential valuation:

To reiterate, we do not believe MNLO is worth 3.5X estimated peak annual revenues. The valuation assumption is provided as a ceiling and will demonstrate a point later in this article. For now it is important to remember MNLO has ~136 million shares outstanding. Hence every $1 in share gain is $136 million in valuation (the flip side is $1 loss is $136 million in losses so at a $215MM valuation at $2.00/share the downside risk appears low).

The following is an overview of MNLO's balance sheet and operating expense infrastructure now that the "smoke has cleared" from the PN failure. The following is a copy of MNLO's 3/31/2020 balance sheet:

To determine the number of fully diluted shares outstanding we can see that most stock screeners (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance) appear more or less accurate and reflect the additional shares MNLO issued as a result of the Phase 3 PN failure. Furthermore, with MNLO trading for less than $2/share diluted shares are immaterial as noted below. The debt with a carrying value of $32.8 million is a $35 million face value loan is due 2 MNLO shareholders (related parties). The debt includes certain revenue related covenants. There are immaterial conversion possibilities assuming MNLO continue as a going concern. All the same the debt does accrue interest and must be repaid. Hence the following is a how we determine market cap to enterprise value:

To forecast liquidity and MNLO's cash runway, because the merger closed on 3/7/2020, MNLO's Q1 2020 income statement only reflects only 4 of 13 weeks as a combined company. It is therefore difficult to determine an exact expense run rate for cash flow forecasting purposes. On MNLO's March 12, 2020 conference call to discuss the merger (beginning exactly 15 minutes into the presentation), MNLO's CEO notes that MNLO has enough cash & liquidity to take MNLO through Q2 2021. Our analysis assumes that the CEO is only assuming revenue from the 1 approved product (AMZEEQ) at the time. In MNLO's Q1 2020 earnings press release, MNLO provided a reconciliation of 1 time expenses. Hence the following documents the expense amounts recorded on each entity's financial statements per their various 10Q's and how we assess MNLO's cash operating expenses per quarter as a merged company (to later use to directionally estimate if MNLO's CEO statement about MNLO's cash runway appears reasonable):

The author recommends readers not to over-analyze nor interpret the above analysis. We will refer to certain data points included in the table above later in this analysis.

We would note that in April 2020, MNLO signed an agreement with a distributor in China that resulted in a one time upfront payment of $10MM to MNLO in Q2 2020. Hence, as a practical matter MNLO started Q2 2020 with $93.7 million in cash. As noted, MNLO has a debt to related parties totaling $35 million. There is still $15 million available under this loan agreement with the related parties that may be drawn at 9/30/2020 if trailing 12 month revenues are in excess of $10.5 million. We will assume this $15MM is not available when assessing the risk of dilution later in this article.

Our analysis concludes the market does not appreciate MNLO's true value considering the compelling MNLO peak revenue potential for each product. Simply put, should MNLO's NDA for its second product FMX-103 be approved as anticipated on 6/2/2020, MNLO will have 2 products in dermatology with competitive clinical attributes that will sell into enormous markets. On MNLO's March 12, 2020 conference call announcing the merger (beginning at 25 minutes, 55 seconds), MNLO's CEO noted he's seen revenue estimates that are "north" of $200 million/year that are "not stretches" suggesting $200 million is a reasonable peak revenue estimate for each product. Considering valuations for products just being launched are calculated as multiples of peak estimated revenues, MNLO appears materially undervalued with an enterprise value of $215 million at $2.00/share.

Before we get to a description of the MNLO products and valuation estimates we will first note a tangible data point suggesting the MNLO assets are competitive in dermatology. MNLO disclosed that MNLO signed an agreement with a distributor in China. Terms of the deal per MNLO's May 11, 2020 press release were $10 million upfront, $1 million on marketing approval in China then royalties in the "mid-single digits." MNLO's AMZEEQ is often compared to Seysara from Paratek Pharmaceuticals approved in late 2018 (the author is an enormous admirer of Paratek but primarily for their anti-biotics valuation opportunities). On MNLO's March 12, 2020 conference call, professional analyst Louise Chen asks MNLO's CEO if they should model AMZEEQ versus Seysara (MNLO's CEO says it is a reasonable comparable). The author is aware Paratek licensed Seysara (an AMZEEQ comparable) to a distributor in China in a similar agreement. However, Paratek did not get an upfront payment. However, the flip side Paratek will receive royalties in the "high-single digits" (SOURCE: Paratek Q42019 investor presentation...top of page 8) versus MNLO's royalties in the "mid single digits." Seysara is a respected acne therapy so the author considers this is tangible evidence MNLO's assets are considered of high value by those in the industry.

The following is a review and background of each product:

AMZEEQ. Amzeeq was approved in early January 2020 and launched January 13, 2020. Amzeeq is a first ever of its kind topical foam made up of minocycline to treat acne. Per MNLO's investor presentation (page 36), MNLO set the weighted average price ("WAC") at $485 and, in substance, expects gross to nets to be approximately 50% for a net price between $200 & $400 (SOURCE: MNLO Q1 2020 earnings conference call 46 minutes 15 seconds). We will assume $300 for the rest of our analysis and $350 for valuation. More important, MNLO is getting AMZEEQ on formulary faster than professional analysts predicted (investors are encouraged to listen for themselves on MNLO's March 12, 2020 conference call announcing the merger beginning at 23 minutes and 30 seconds). MNLO anticipates getting to 90% insurance coverage by the start of Q4 2020. The acne market is enormous. Per MNLO investor presentation (page 27), in 2018 a total of 18 million prescriptions were filled generating total revenues of $5.2 Billion. 75% of users are aged 13-24 (another 8% 25-28 years old) SOURCE: MNLO investor presentation page 35. On MNLO's March 12, 2020 conference call (6 minutes 50 seconds), MNLO disclosed actual prescriptions were 11,000 for the first 7 weeks after launched (1/13/2020 - 2/29/2020). To extract this linearly for a full quarter would yield a total of 20,428 prescriptions though one would expect them to continue to grow versus being impacted by COVID-19. It is quite interesting to note Seysara's prescription volume the first full quarter available was 20,579. Hence Seysara is an almost an ideal comparable (though MNLO launched 1 week after approval whereas Seysara was launched 2 months after approval). At a net price of $300 this would have totaled $6.1 million in its very first quarter. It is a very common practice to "cover" the prescription cost when new products are still in the process of obtaining insurance coverage. Unfortunately in March 2020 COVID-19 slowed growth and actual Q1 2020 revenues were $1.75 million (SOURCE: MNLO Q1 2020 Form 10Q). Most impressive, Express Scripts (the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the US covering ~80MM people) is covering AMZEEQ as a Tier 2 with preferred status. This is irrefutable third party evidence of the value Express Scripts sees in AMZEEQ.

The following is an overview of the acne market (where AMZEEQ competes).

We should note we are using a net price assumption of $300 throughout this analysis except for valuation where we will use $350. AMZEEQ's WAC is $485 (SOURCE: MNLO investor presentation page 36) and expects to have higher gross to nets (versus Q1 2020 actuals when virtually no one covered AMZEEQ) as insurance coverage is obtained.

There are countless ways to use common sense to verify that AMZEEQ will be able to generate at least $200 million in peak annual revenues. The author would first & foremost note that the author is not a physician nor has a science background. Investors are encouraged to read more about AMZEEQ on MNLO's website or March investor presentation. MNLO makes compelling arguments that AMZEEQ's science is better to treat acne than other acne therapies. However, there are multiple prescription acne therapies so it is difficult to gauge how much an advantage AMZEEQ's science may offer. That being said it is reasonable to conclude that people with acne (generally teenagers) are always looking for the "latest" therapy. We conclude $200 million in peak potential revenue appears reasonable because:

Acne is a $5 Billion/year industry. It is logical to conclude the newest therapy could obtain a 4% share quickly, if not materially higher. MNLO was able to get a $10 million up front payment for AMZEEQ distribution rights in China where Paratek (owner of Seysara) did not get any upfront payment. This suggests the experts believe AMZEEQ is a better product. We also know AMZEEQ first quarter prescriptions would have exceeded Seysara had it not been for COVID-19. It is also important to note MNLO launched AMZEEQ in mid-January 2020 less than 1 week after FDA approval. Seysara was approved in October 2018 then launched 1/1/2019. Seysara had more time to prepare. Readers should note other acne launches showed enormous growth in year 3 from year 1. Other acne launches averaged ~600,000 prescriptions/year by year 3 (see table above). At $350/prescription should AMZEEQ match these averages it will yield over $200 million in annual revenues (significantly more if AMZEEQ gets closer to $400/prescription). It is also reasonable to conclude that a larger company like Bausch or Galderma, with hundreds of sales reps and a global reach, could generate higher sales with better infrastructure.

Incidentally, our analysis included simple Google searches to more or less verify the size of the acne market as presented by MNLO. We were able to more or less verify the 2018 acne market (MNLO noted as sourced from Symphony). We also noted the global market for acne products is expected to grow 3.9% per year to $11 Billion by 2025.

FMX103. FMX103 is a product developed to treat papulopustular rosacea ("PR"). The market is considerably smaller than acne at roughly $1.2 Billion/year. While the market is smaller it is also much less "crowded" than traditional acne. The author is not as familiar with PR as the author may be with the acne market. However, per MNLO investor presentation, MNLO's market research suggests the rosacea market is open to a new product and that 70% of rosacea patients are dissatisfied with current treatments. The author encourages investors to listen to MNLO's CEO discuss the immediate FMX103 opportunity on MNLO's Q1 2020 earnings conference call beginning 23 minutes & 5 seconds. While MNLO's CEO suggested FMX103 peak revenues could be as high as $200 million, our analysis concludes it is much more reasonable to assume $100 million.

FCD105. Since we are not considering FCD105 in our valuation analysis we will not provide much of an analysis except to note that FCD105 could be a transformational product for MNLO if the top line Phase 2 data is compelling. This is primarily because FCD105 would be truly a "one of a kind" combination therapy (a foam made up of minocycline and adapalene) competing in the acne industry/market like AMZEEQ. Even if the top line Phase 2 data is compelling, MNLO would still need to fund 2 Phase 3 trials and, assuming the Phase 3 data met endpoints, submit a NDA. Simply put FCD105 could, best case be launched and approved by Q1 2023. It appears MNLO would wait to commence a phase 3 trial until 1H2021, MNLO would not have a commercialized product until approximately the end of Q2 2023.

Conclusion

Using common sense, MNLO's shares appear materially undervalued should the FDA approve FMX103 on or around June 2, 2020 because MNLO will have 2 products that offer compelling clinical value propositions and will compete in multi-billion dollar markets. If estimated peak annual sales are $300 million/year from these 2 therapies and valuations continue to exceed 2 times peak annual sales then MNLO shares are undervalued (again for the fourteenth time assuming FDA approval on or around June 2, 2020).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long MNLO.