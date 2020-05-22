Since EQT benefits from rising gas prices and it is hedging at progressively favorable levels, now is a good time to buy the stock.

To say that it's been an exciting year for traders in the EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a bit of an understatement with its share price falling by 50% in the first part of the year and then proceeding to rally about 200% over the next two months.

Despite the volatility, it is my opinion that now is a great time to buy EQT. I believe that the company stands to benefit both from its position as well as the fundamental environment for natural gas. In the following two sections, we will dig into each of these pieces respectively.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

Let's start out with a deep dive into the current fundamental situation for natural gas. The reason why I believe this is an excellent starting point is that historically, EQT has demonstrated a generally strong degree of correlation between broad changes in the price of natural gas and its stock price.

What the above chart essentially shows is that a good degree (about 34%) of the variability in the price change in EQT in any given 52-week period is explained by what happens to natural gas over that time period. In other words, at risk of sounding a bit simplistic: wherever gas goes, there's a good chance that EQT will follow. For this reason, I think a solid starting place for understanding where EQT is likely headed in the future is to take a deep look at natural gas fundamentals. So let's dive in.

First off, when seen from the five-year average perspective, it has been a challenging year for natural gas fundamentals as inventories have grown against the five-year average as well as the seasonal benchmark of the prior year.

What is particularly noteworthy here is that we have seen this strong growth in stocks versus the five-year average in most weeks of the year.

Since natural gas has varying fundamentals throughout a typical year, this means that we have had bearish fundamentals hit gas at all of the key seasonal transition points. First off, we had a very mild winter which led to very poor residential demand.

And as of late, we have had very poor demand due to slowing business activity from the coronavirus which has impacted industrial demand. We only have authoritative data through February to make the case, but utilizing the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook we can see that the current expectation is that demand is poised to continue downwards.

In light of these ongoing poor fundamentals, it makes perfect sense that natural gas is down about 25% on the year.

However, I believe that there are developments afoot in the market which are poised to cause a reversal in the fundamental situation to the bullish side in the immediate future. I specifically believe that there are two variables which will drive natural gas to the upside over the coming few months: weather demand and slowing production.

First off, let's talk about the weather. When it comes to trading natural gas, weather is a primary factor to watch because it tends to be the biggest driver of swing demand. For example, during the winter, gas is burned for heating and during the summer it is burned for electric generation associated with air conditioning. At present, we are entering the start of summer, the time of year in which electric power demand kicks off in earnest.

Again, we just have authoritative monthly data from the EIA on a few-month delayed basis, but you can see that we have started the year strong in terms of electric demand with the reported levels coming in above the five-year range as well as the year-prior levels setting the top of the five-year range.

If you're unfamiliar with the driver of record electric demand, there's been a few decades of coal-to-gas switching at work within the electric power sector which essentially means that a greater share of demand for gas is coming from the power sector almost every year.

All this said, for our immediate purposes, since we know that we are entering summer and since we know that a large share of gas demand during this time of the year comes from cooling, we need to be cognizant of the weather forecast. Fortunately for gas bulls, it is looking to be a hot summer with above-average temperatures expected across the CONUS.

To put all this together, there are three bullish variables at work for gas at present. First off, gas demand is growing almost every year by default as coal is supplanted. Second off, we are entering the summer cooling season which will see an uptick in demand. And thirdly, it is looking to be a hot summer with abnormally high temperatures seen across all of the major demand regions (Gulf Coast, East Coast, West Coast).

As if this weren't enough, we have another bullish variable impacting the balance and that is declining production. Let's start with a view at the EIA's STEO once again.

It is the current expectation of the EIA that we will see the total level of production in the United States drop by about 10% through year-end. The driver here is pretty obvious: gas price has collapsed and therefore production needs to be cut back.

This cutting back of production is already at work as the rig count has simply plummeted over the past few weeks.

And what is noteworthy about a decline in production is that it tends to only be arrested after price has risen somewhat (as seen in 2015-2016).

We've covered a lot of ground in the past few charts, but the basic gist of it is that demand is likely to be strong this summer while supply is plummeting. Simple math shows that when you combine these two variables you will tend to see stocks fall versus seasonal benchmarks. And the reason why this matters is that there's a direct correlation between a change in natural gas stocks on a year-over-year basis and the change in the price of natural gas.

And if you recall from one of our first charts, there's a correlation between the change in gas price and the change in EQT's stock price: as gas rises, so does EQT.

So from a natural gas fundamental standpoint, I believe that EQT represents a strong buy at this time: gas stocks are likely to fall on a year-over-year basis and EQT's price is likely to rise in conjunction with Henry Hub. Let's now turn to EQT's specific position and activities.

EQT

I'm assuming if you're reading an article about EQT, you already have an idea as per the basis "bullet points" of the firm.

Largest natural gas producer in the US at 4.2 BCF/d (which is roughly 4% of total US production)

Primary position is in the Marcellus with 630,000 acres

Operating costs in the territory of $1.38/MMBtu (today gas is trading at about $1.64/MMBtu)

All this said, I want to zero in on a few key items, the first of which is hedging. When choosing an investment, I want to understand how the cash flows of the organization will change in light of a variety of different market conditions. In the prior section, I detailed out why I believe that natural gas will rise over the next few months. From EQT's perspective, I want to know the quantity and quality of the hedges put in place to understand how their cash flows will evolve in light of changing gas fundamentals.

The above table shows the current quantity and execution prices of the hedges EQT has in place. EQT is currently hedged using a variety of different derivatives and transactions across the years. In the following chart, I have graphed these hedges against the current forward curve for Henry Hub NYMEX.

A few different things are going on here, so let's walk through the hedging program. The basic hedging approach of EQT is to protect against downside while allowing some room for upside. You can see by the volumes hedged through time that EQT adaptively reacts to market variables to determine when to hedge as well as what quantity to hedge. And EQT continues to reevaluate its hedges and shape its program.

At a high level, however, EQT generally has a ceiling price through short calls which are out of money as seen from a calendar strip perspective (which means it has earned the premium and right now is not giving up the upside). It also has bought puts which are moderately in the money at today's levels across the curve (which means that for the volumes hedged, EQT is protected). The swap hedge is the largest and its execution price of $2.74 places it substantially above the current balance of year calendar strip.

As noted in its earnings call, EQT is looking to layer into its 2021 hedges over the coming month (while it is about 90% hedged for 2020). In my opinion this bodes well for shareholders in that as we discussed in our previous section, natural gas fundamentals are currently bullish and gas is likely to rise. Since EQT still has to hedge a large amount of volume and it is looking to hedge out most of 2021 before the end of the year, hedge prices are likely to be favorable due to rising prices.

If you look closely, you'll notice that from a calendar strip perspective, 2021 is actually in backwardation as compared to 2022. In other words, the market is starting to price in a tighter supply and demand balance which is elevating the front of the curve versus the back years. This bodes well for EQT in that there is a direct correlation between how stocks change and the structure in NYMEX futures.

The above chart shows that as inventories fall, the structure of Henry Hub futures tightens. This specific chart is just examining the differential between the front and second contract, but the data works out across the curve which shows that as inventories fall, structure moves towards stronger degrees of backwardation in the front as compared to the back (across almost all comparison windows). This chart also shows that even though we currently have a degree of backwardation already priced into the curve in calendar 2021, we are likely to see more backwardation price into the curve as we actually see the draws start to materialize.

What this essentially means for EQT is that since inventories are likely going to tighten over the coming months versus the five-year average, the term structure of Henry Hub futures will likely shift into greater degrees of backwardation in calendar 2021. As this plays out, EQT will be executing its hedging strategy and will have both favorable outright prices (as NYMEX rises) and relative prices (as backwardation strengthens). For these two reasons, I believe that EQT makes for a solid trade over the coming months: the markets are likely going to rise and its hedging strategy will lock in strong cash flows.

Conclusion

Natural gas fundamentals are rapidly becoming bullish as above-average seasonal demand coupled with declining production will tighten balances. EQT is executing its 2021 hedge program at a time when backwardation will likely be strengthening across the curve. Since EQT benefits from rising gas prices and it is hedging at progressively favorable levels, now is a good time to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EQT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.