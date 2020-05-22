The Ethanol Sector Needs Major E15 Growth To Thrive

The share prices of U.S. ethanol producers have mostly retraced the major declines that they experienced in March and April as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.

Conditions in the U.S. ethanol sector have undergone a rapid improvement in recent weeks following the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown measures across the country. The share prices of ethanol producers The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) have largely reversed the losses experienced over the last three months (see figure). While the companies' Q2 earnings are likely to be punishing given that the lockdowns did not take effect until late in Q1, investors are looking ahead to the second half of 2020.

Two factors explain the major turnaround to sentiment in the ethanol sector that has occurred over the last month. The first is the quick rebound of gasoline demand that began to materialize even before the lockdown orders were relaxed (see figure). Ethanol production margins and, by extension, producers' share price collapsed in March as gasoline consumption fell by almost 50% from its seasonal volumes. Ethanol is commonly blended with gasoline at no more than 10 vol% ("E10"), and this constraint means that ethanol demand is closely linked to gasoline demand. Recovering gasoline demand has allowed blenders to increase the amount of ethanol that is blended with gasoline (see second figure).

The ethanol demand rebound is insufficient to explain the sector's improved sentiment on its own, however; after all, demand is still well below its usual volumes for this time of year. The ethanol sector's rally also required the widespread idling of U.S. ethanol production capacity as margins collapsed. While unprecedented, the sheer scale of the recent production suspension caused production volumes to outpace demand as both fell. This can be seen in the large decline to U.S. ethanol inventories that has occurred since the beginning of April (see figure).

The combined effect of these two factors has been to push ethanol production margins not just back into positive territory, but to levels that were last seen in early December (see figure). While still low compared to previous years, production margins have completely recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production margins for a hypothetical Iowa dry mill facility. Sources:CARD, EIA (2020).

This does not mean, however, that producers' earnings have fully recovered. Facility utilization rates are expected to remain low in Q2, with The Andersons expecting 50%; Pacific Ethanol is reporting a similar level while Green Plains is closely monitoring market conditions before returning its own facilities to full production. The ethanol sector is displaying an unusual degree of discipline in the current price environment, but the low utilization rates will ultimately prove to be a substantial earnings headwind, positive margins notwithstanding.

A sustained full recovery by the ethanol sector will require two additional developments. First, gasoline demand will need to remain strong through Q2 and Q3. Investors face a unique risk factor in the form of a possible "second wave" of coronavirus infections. Any return to lockdown conditions in the U.S. later this year, but especially during the summer, would have a very negative impact on ethanol producers' share prices. While such a situation is not guaranteed to occur, this is not a risk factor that investors have needed to account for in past years.

Second, gasoline prices will need to move high enough to incentivize rapid growth of E15. This higher ethanol blend percentage has been approved for use in the U.S. for almost a decade, but it was only in 2019 that retailers were able to offer it year-round. It has been estimated that U.S. consumption of E15 doubled last year in response to that policy change, albeit to the still-low volume of 499 million gallons. Unfortunately for the ethanol sector, U.S. gasoline demand is currently projected to decline by 5% in 2021 compared to 2019, resulting in a consumption volume equal to that of 2013 (see figure).

So long as ethanol is blend-constrained with gasoline at approximately 10 vol%, any reduction to gasoline demand will result in a comparable reduction to ethanol demand (much as has occurred in 2020 to date). If the U.S. Energy Administration's current forecast becomes reality then ethanol demand within the blend wall constraint will be 0.7 billion gallons lower in 2021 than in 2019. This difference could, of course, be offset by much-expanded E15 consumption since every gallon of E15 contains 50% more ethanol than a gallon of E10. The challenge is one of scale: U.S. E15 consumption would need to increase by 4.6 billion gallons in 2021 just to offset the impact of lower gasoline demand on ethanol blending volumes.

The prevailing blending economics make such an expansion unlikely. A recent analysis from Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development concluded that E15's discount relative to E10 had been too small in 2018 and 2019 to "spur substantial E15 sales." The discount has become smaller yet as the price of ethanol has risen relative to the price of gasoline in 2020 to date (see figure).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

E15 is unlikely to experience the expansion rate necessary for ethanol demand to remain steady, let alone grow, in 2019 unless this economic dynamic changes. This could happen due to a return of the price of gasoline to levels seen prior to 2014, although that seems unlikely given the current global glut of crude. Alternatively, a large increase to the price of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], which are the tradeable credits that blenders use to demonstrate their compliance with the federal biofuels blending mandate, would also make E15 more competitive due to that blend's increased RIN-generation capabilities (each gallon of blended ethanol generates 1 RIN, so E15 generates 50% more RINs than an equal amount of E10). A recent leak of proposed federal rulemaking suggests that such a RIN price increase will occur in 2021 as the federal government mandates a blending volume that exceeds the 10 vol% blend wall.

The ethanol sector's outlook remains closely linked to the U.S. gasoline demand situation. This will remain the case so long as the 10 vol% blend wall remains a widespread infrastructure constraint. E15 offers ethanol producers one route beyond this constraint, although consumer adoption has been limited to date and is unlikely to increase sufficiently without a financial incentive. Barring an unexpected return of gasoline prices to pre-2014 levels, the primary mechanism by which this would occur is the federal biofuels blending mandate.

