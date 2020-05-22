Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is the best of breed of the mall REIT sector due to its high-quality properties, pristine balance sheet, and top-tier management team. The near-term outlook for malls, however, isn't pretty. It is almost a foregone conclusion that occupancy will decline dramatically even at high-quality centers. I maintain an optimistic view regarding the ability of Class A malls to boost occupancy over time. Even assuming draconian assumptions for 2020 cash flows, SPG trades at a criminally undervalued multiple. I reiterate my conviction buy rating.

COVID-19 Updates: Rent Collection

Before I discuss valuation, let's first quickly discuss COVID-19 takeaways from the latest earnings release. SPG did not disclose how much rent it collected in April. Management stated on the conference call:

"Alex, say we got 50% and it's a hypothetical. If I was a retailer and I paid the 50%, I'd be basically upset that there were 50% that didn't pay on one hand. On the other hand, if I didn't pay the 50%, I'd almost feel justified in not paying because the reality is, I've got another 50% of the retailers that didn't pay."

You may be tempted to sympathize with management, as it is true that tenants who paid may feel less inclined to pay if they know that other tenants aren't paying. Keep in mind, however, that all other mall and shopping center REIT peers have for the most part disclosed rent collection, meaning that SPG's argument is moot. While I have great regards for the SPG management team, the lack of transparency with regards to rent collection isn't great, and I note that this isn't the first time that it's reduced transparency (SPG is the only mall REIT to include anchor redevelopment spreads in overall leasing spreads).

Focus: Valuation Versus Balance Sheet

Let's finally get to the good stuff. Everyone knows that mall REITs will take a huge hit to earnings this year. However, in order to separate fear from reality, we should quantify that hit (For the following analysis, I note that SPG has approximately $1.7 billion in 2019 joint venture revenues attributed to it).

The first scenario I look at is if SPG sees occupancy decline to 80%, down from 95% in 2019. In this scenario, revenues may decline 15.8% or $1.2 billion, which would lead to NOI declining 20.7% to $4.6 billion and FFO declining 28% to $8.66 per share. I note that these bottom-line computations are conservative because I assume no cost savings from expense reductions or lower taxes. Debt to NOI would stand at 6.8 times, and debt to total assets would stand at 47.5%, far lower than the 65% requirement. Shares would trade at 6.5 times that FFO number, which could be considered "trough FFO" due to the implied growth from improvements in occupancy. If shares were to trade at 12 times FFO (which seems justifiable due to rapid FFO growth), then shares would trade at $98 - implying 75% upside. This is my base case, which I consider to be on the pessimistic/conservative end.

Let's look at an even more apocalyptic scenario: occupancy declines to 64.2% (again down from 95% in 2019). Revenues decline by 32.4% or $2.43 billion, NOI declines 42% to $3.36 billion and FFO declines 57% to $5.20 per share. Debt to NOI would stand at 9.3 times - high, but manageable. Debt to total assets would stand at 65% - right at the upper end of the covenant limit. Shares would trade at 10.8 times FFO.

Even in the "more apocalyptic" scenario, SPG's balance sheet would remain somewhat solid and shares would be undervalued. If one assumes that time is all SPG needs to stabilize occupancy and revenues, then shares are deeply undervalued.

Risks

The decline in occupancy may make it harder, not easier, to boost occupancy rates. This scenario implies that the retail sector either shrinks significantly or makes a large leap towards online e-commerce. At this point, there is honestly nothing concrete to prove that the future will go either way.

SPG may forever trade at distressed multiples coming out of this pandemic. In such a scenario, capital appreciation may be limited until SPG is able to aggressively repurchase shares. There does not appear to be any clear and easy catalyst to push SPG to a "premium" 15-20 times 2019 FFO multiple. The only catalyst I see would be a return to sustainable NOI growth - but that may be a couple of years away. Prospective investors should keep in mind that SPG may require a long-term holding period.

The decline in occupancy may lead to a downward death spiral as vacant anchor boxes trigger co-tenancy clauses, enabling in-line tenants to get out of their leases. Similar to risk #1, the threat of this risk mainly occurs if SPG is unable to find replacement tenants for vacancies. I continue to view Class A malls as being in high demand, but I may be wrong.

Bottom Line: SPG Is A Conviction Buy

SPG reported a difficult quarter, which was to be expected. There is great uncertainty in the air, and Wall Street hates uncertainty. However, even using draconian assumptions regarding 2020 occupancy, SPG's balance sheet remains strong and its valuation remains highly compelling. The biggest risk to the thesis is a loss of relevance for Class A mall properties. Shares remain deeply undervalued for those willing to hold for a longer time horizon. I reiterate my conviction buy rating.

