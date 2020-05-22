At a bigger discount to underlying fair value this would be an interesting turnaround/self-improvement story, but a lot of improvement is already in the valuation.

A large majority of U.S. hospitals are open again to elective procedures, but some procedures may be funneled to channels like ambulatory centers where Zimmer isn't as strong.

First quarter results saw further U.S. knee market share losses beyond Street expectations, and it's not completely clear why Zimmer should still be losing share at this pace.

I wasn’t overly fond of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) back in early January, and the shares have modestly underperformed peers like Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Stryker (SYK) since then. The Covid-19 outbreak has certainly created an unexpected disruption for a business based largely around elective procedures, but I remain concerned about Zimmer on the more fundamental level of whether it can stop losing share to knee and hip competitors like Stryker and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and whether restructuring efforts can really improve the company’s long-term margin and growth outlook.

At the right price, I think the “better Zimmer” story might have legs, but today’s price looks more “okay” than compelling to me right now.

A Challenging Q1, With Concerning Weakness In Major Joints

Zimmer had warned investors early in April that first quarter results would come in below expectations, and in the final tally revenue was about 6% below the average sell-side estimate before that announcement. Margins were also about a half-point lower than expected.

Revenue declined 9% in organic constant currency terms for the first quarter, with declines all across the business on lower volumes caused by hospitals closing their doors to elective procedures. Knee revenue declined about 8%, hips declined almost 10%, and SET declined 6%, while the dental, spine and maxillofacial surgery business declined almost 12%.

Gross margin did improve 60bp from the year-ago period, but operating income declined 11% with a 50bp decline in operating margin.

The biggest takeaway for me from the first quarter results was the ongoing share loss in the U.S. knee and hip business. Precise calculations are not possible because Zimmer blends undisclosed Rosa revenue into the knee number. Nevertheless, the reported 7% decline in U.S. knees was definitely weaker than the approximately 5% underlying market decline, and I believe ex-Rosa underlying contraction was more on the order of 9% to 10%. Zimmer also undergrew the market in hips, with a 7% contraction in the U.S. relative to around 5.5% market contraction.

Why Zimmer should be losing share at this pace is unclear to me. I’m not surprised that Stryker and J&J are taking share from Zimmer, but I would have thought that new platforms like Rosa (robotics) and Persona would have helped more. It’s possible that geography and/or site-specific issues could be playing a role if Zimmer just had a bad roll of the dice and saw faster lockdowns at hospitals that use its implants, but this was a trend that was in place before Covid-19 so it’s not just bad luck.

Hospitals Opening Their Doors To Elective Procedures Again

While hospital administrators still have a fair bit of discretion and latitude in how they operate, and not all hospitals will reopen to elective procedures at the same pace, a large percentage of U.S. surgical capacity should be open again as of this writing (around 80% to 90%). With a meaningful backlog of cases, I expect ortho operating rooms will be busy, driving a recovery in demand for major ortho players, and with about 80% of its revenue coming from elective procedures, Zimmer should be a prime beneficiary. Of course, it’s never quite that simple.

The biggest complicating factor I see in this recovery scenario is patient behavior. Between patient, surgeon, and administrator preference, it seems quite plausible to me that elective ortho procedures will be steered more toward ambulatory centers than in the past. That would be an opportunity for smaller rivals like Colfax (CFX) and a challenge for Zimmer given its stronger positioning with hospitals versus ambulatory surgical centers. I don’t think it will be a huge swing factor, but it may be enough to contribute to ongoing share losses in the knee business.

Upside From Restructuring May Take Time To Materialize

Management commented at a May sell-side conference (well, a virtual conference) that it expected its margins/earnings recovery to lag its revenue recovery over the next year or so. That’s not altogether surprising, but it does tamp down the “coiled spring” argument that some Zimmer bulls had been trying to make in regard to the recovery/normalization of elective procedures.

I also believe it may take a while for Zimmer to really show meaningful benefits from the restructuring plan it announced earlier this year (in conjunction with fourth quarter earnings). This multiyear effort will see the company focus on reducing costs and removing unnecessary layers of management, but the cost savings guidance management provided at that time relative to existing sell-side expectations suggested that those improvements wouldn’t do much more than get the company to where the Street was already looking for it to go.

The bigger upside could be from a change in how the company approaches its investments. Management wants to use the restructuring as an opportunity to change and shift some of its decision-making processes and refocus on investing in higher-growth opportunities. I’m not sure why that would require a restructuring, but shifting business priorities towards better growth opportunities is sound on balance.

The Outlook

The Covid-19 outbreak doesn’t really change my long-term outlook for Zimmer, though it does push some revenue growth and margin improvement back a bit in my DCF model (which is bad for the valuation). I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 3% and double-digit FCF growth, and that latter number already reflects significant improvements in operating margins, obsolescence, working capital management, and asset efficiency. In other words, I was (and still am) already expecting Zimmer to be a much more profitable company in 2028-2030 than today.

Discounted cash flow suggests to me that Zimmer is more or less fairly valued, while a revenue growth/margin-based EV/revenue model suggests modest undervaluation. Were Zimmer to see a faster/sharper turnaround in the major joint business (U.S. knees especially) there would be some upside, and likewise if the margin/earnings recovery doesn’t lag the revenue recovery as much as I’m currently modeling.

The Bottom Line

Zimmer is still more or less what I thought it was before – an okay company with opportunities to do better, but where a lot of that improvement is already factored into the valuation. This is still the leading knee and hip company in the world, but years of mismanagement cast a long shadow and I don’t see the sort of discounted expectations I like to see when I buy into turnaround stories.

