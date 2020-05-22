The extreme volatility of the oil sector turns FANG into an excellent short-term trading tool that I recommend.

Production for 1Q'20 was 321,057 Boep/d, which is a new record and probably a peak for the next few quarters.

FANG announced the first-quarter 2020 results. Revenues for the quarter were 899 million, with a net loss of 272 million. The first-quarter cash operating cost was $8.52 per Boe.

Courtesy: Houston Chronicle - A row of pumpjacks in Midland, TX.

Investment Thesis

The Midland, TX-based Diamondback Energy (FANG) is part of the most vulnerable oil companies that depend on the US Shale production exclusively to generate their cash flow. The 2018 buyouts of Energen Corporation for $8.4 billion and Ajax Resources for $1.25 billion, helped Diamondback to become one of the leading Permian Basin oil producers.

The company, which is a Permian pure-play, released its first-quarter results on May 5, 2020. The results were better-than-expected due to higher production reaching 321,057 Boep/d with oil representing 62.7%, which is up 22.2% from the same quarter a year ago. Natural gas surged over 40% from last year.

The investment thesis attached to this type of company is not positive and presents a substantial risk that should be evaluated carefully. With oil prices well below the breakeven level, even after the recent rally, the company should be avoided in terms of investment. However, the extreme volatility of the oil sector turns the stock into an excellent short-term trading tool that I recommend.

Travis Stice, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Diamondback is prepared to operate in a lower for longer oil price environment and our cost structure will prove to be a differentiator through this downturn. Low interest expense, low leverage, industry leading low cash G&A, a full hedge book, strong midstream contracts and the benefit of Viper and Rattler will allow them to operate effectively through these uncertain times.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR), and FANG have recovered a little from their lows with RTLR leading the group a little.

Data by YCharts

Diamondback Energy - 1Q'20 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Diamondback FANG 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 864 1,021 975 1,104 899 Net income in $ Million 10 349 368 -487 -272 EBITDA $ Million 378 866 714 807 138 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 2.11 2.26 -3.04 -1.72 Operating cash flow in $ Million 377 666 809 882 849 CapEx in $ Million 788 820 1,204 890 900 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -411 -154 -395 -8 -51 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 126.0 326.0 100.0 123 149 Long term Debt in $ Million 4,670 4,472 4,774 5,371 5,677 Dividend per share in $ 0.1875 0.1875 0.1875 0.375 0.375 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 165.1 165.0 162.8 162.0 158.5 Oil Production 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 262.6 280.4 287.1 301.3 321.1 Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe) 35.63 39.39 36.59 39.28 30.23 OIL % 68% 68% 65% 65% 63% Oil in Bo 16,115 17,402 17,064 17,937 18,325 NG in Mcf 21,684 21,439 26,271 28,219 32,120 NGL in Boe 3,908 4,538 4,974 5,308 5,538 Total in Boe 23,637 25,513 26,417 27,718 29,216

Source: Diamondback Energy release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt, and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $899 million in 1Q'20

FANG announced the first-quarter 2020 results. Revenues for the quarter were 899 million, with a net loss of 272 million. The first-quarter cash operating cost was $8.52 per Boe, up 6.5% from the prior-year of $8.00 per Boe. The company's adjusted net income per share was $230 million or $1.45 in the first quarter. Capital expenditure in the quarter totaled $900 million.

Diamondback's board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share. The current annual dividend yield of the company is now 3.5% based on $43 per share.

Source: Presentation

2 - Generic free cash flow was a loss of $51 million in 1Q'20.

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. When it comes to determining if the company can afford to pay a dividend, it is what we analyze first. The free cash flow needs to be positive to allow a dividend; it is accounting 101.

The graph above is telling us that Diamondback is not making any money by selling the company's oil and gas. Worse, it is recurring quarterly and at least since 2015, no matter how low, or high the commodity prices have been during this period.

Thus, the company cannot afford to pay the dividend, cannot repay the debt burden, or initiate a meaningful shares buyback. I am quite puzzled here and do not get why the company is paying such a dividend while losing chronically free cash flow for so long? However, the company is committed and said in the conference call:

Our dividends remain our primary return of capitals for our equity holders and the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the dividends based on the current board outlook. Paying our interest expense, retaining our people and paying our dividend remain our priorities through these uncertain times.

3 - Net debt is $5.54 billion in 1Q'20

Note: Cash on a FANG's standalone liquidity is $1.9 billion as of March 31, with cash and cash equivalent of $149 million. Per the presentation:

Diamondback Energy announced on May 18, 2020, that it had priced an offering of $500 million of 4.75% senior notes that will mature on May 31, 2025.

4 - Quarterly Production was 321.057K Boep/d in 1Q'20

Production for 1Q'20 was 321,057 Boep/d, which is a new record and probably a peak for the next few quarters. Diamondback drilled 55 horizontal wells in the Midland Basin and 38 horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

The percentage of oil is now 62.7% in 1Q'20. Below is how production is spread between oil, NG, and NGL.

Average oil composite in 1Q'20 was down 15.2% from a year ago quarter and down 23% sequentially. However, the oil price composite is expected to be much lower in 2Q 2020, and it is raising grave concerns. I guess that the second quarter will show an oil composite price lower than indicated in 1Q'16.

5 - Guidance 2020 from Presentation

Diamondback expects 2020 average daily production to be 295-310k Boep/d with expected CapEx of $1.5-1.9 billion.

In response to the COVID-19, the company plans to lower by 10-15% oil production estimated for May 2020 in places where it can control production costs effectively.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Diamondback has been slashing CapEx and decreasing its oil production outlooks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is well prepared to weather this downturn, but the situation has its limits. Depending on how long this bearish cycle lasts and how low oil prices drop, the company may face some fierce headwinds in 2020. Travis Stice said in the conference call:

We have hedged production for nearly 100% of expected oil production before curtailments, including basis in both protection, and therefore can monetize in the money hedges without materially impacting the fact cash flow when production is curtailed.

Here again, there is a limit in time, and the recent Bloomberg article about the "Shale Drillers Facing Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch Amid Rout" is a considerable risk that should not be disregarded.

Even though U.S. oil prices for June have rallied some 75% this month, the West Texas Intermediate swap for 2021 has only edged 10% higher. That means the recent rally has been concentrated in the most active part of the oil curve.

Technical Analysis (short term)

FANG is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $50.25 and line support at $39.35. The basic strategy is to sell 30% or more of your FANG position at resistance and wait for a retracement around $39.35 to buy back and accumulate again.

The bearish case where oil prices start to drop again, which is likely now, will push the stock to retest support at $39.35. However, depending on the weakness, the stock could experience a support breakout and retest $22-23.

It is crucial to follow oil prices and trade carefully accordingly.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term FANG occasionally.